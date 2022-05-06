Holding(s) in Company
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00B6YTLS95
Issuer Name
STAGECOACH GROUP PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
US
4. Details of the shareholder
Name
City of registered office
Country of registered office
J.P. Morgan Securities Plc
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
03-May-2022
6. Date on which Issuer notified
05-May-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
3.966087
3.877235
7.843322
43257625
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
4.472834
3.229815
7.702649
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B6YTLS95
21873735
3.966087
Sub Total 8.A
21873735
3.966087%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Cash-settled Equity Swap
06/05/2022
06/05/2022
Cash
10732682
1.946023
Cash-settled Equity Swap
28/06/2022
28/06/2022
Cash
2282290
0.413818
Cash-settled Equity Swap
29/06/2022
29/06/2022
Cash
2081000
0.377321
Cash-settled Equity Swap
22/12/2022
22/12/2022
Cash
10782
0.001954
Cash-settled Equity Swap
04/01/2023
04/01/2023
Cash
18518
0.003354
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/02/2023
02/02/2023
Cash
851526
0.154388
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/03/2023
02/03/2023
Cash
10381
0.001878
Cash-settled Equity Swap
22/03/2023
22/03/2023
Cash
2079
0.000376
Cash-settled Equity Swap
30/03/2023
30/03/2023
Cash
1291000
0.234080
Cash-settled Equity Swap
04/04/2023
04/04/2023
Cash
17275
0.003128
Cash-settled Equity Swap
27/04/2023
27/04/2023
Cash
15736
0.002852
Cash-settled Equity Swap
03/05/2023
03/05/2023
Cash
44256
0.008019
Cash-settled Equity Swap
17/05/2023
17/05/2023
Cash
302000
0.054753
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/06/2023
02/06/2023
Cash
42309
0.007671
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/12/2025
02/12/2025
Cash
5830
0.001057
Cash-settled Equity Swap
07/04/2027
07/04/2027
Cash
226
0.000040
Cash-settled Equity Swap
05/08/2022
05/08/2022
Cash
3676000
0.666523
Sub Total 8.B2
21383890
3.877235%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
J.P. Morgan Securities Plc
3.966076
3.877235
7.843311%
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
Chain of controlled undertakings:
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
12. Date of Completion
05-May-2022
13. Place Of Completion
London