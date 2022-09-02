U.S. markets open in 3 hours 50 minutes

Holding(s) in Company

OSB GROUP PLC
·3 min read
OSB GROUP PLC
OSB GROUP PLC

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BLDRH360
Issuer Name
OSB GROUP PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
Other
Comments
Intra-group business and assets transfer from Ignis Investment Services Limited to abrdn Investment Management Limited
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Aggregate of abrdn plc affiliated investment management entities with delegated voting rights on behalf of multiple managed portfolios
City of registered office (if applicable)
Edinburgh
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
31-Aug-2022
6. Date on which Issuer notified
01-Sep-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

7.964330

0.000000

7.964330

35,048,332

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

5.61

0.00

5.61

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BLDRH360

 

35,048,332

 

7.964330

Sub Total 8.A

35,048,332

7.964330

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

Sub Total 8.B1

 

 

 

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sub Total 8.B2

 

 

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

abrdn plc

 

 

 

 

abrdn plc

abrdn Investments (Holdings) Limited

 

 

 

abrdn plc

abrdn Investment Management Limited

5.924437

0.000000

5.924437

 

 

 

 

 

abrdn plc

 

 

 

 

abrdn plc

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC

 

 

 

abrdn plc

Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information
In reference to Section 9, the shares detailed are managed by the named discretionary investment management entity within multiple portfolios on behalf of underlying clients, based on investment management agreements whereby the client has delegated the exercise of the voting power to the referenced investment manager.

This disclosure reflects the fact that the voting rights held indirectly by the underlying investment management entity abrdn Investment Management Limited (“aIML”) increased above the 5% notifiable threshold due to an internal corporate restructure on 31 August 2022. aIML now holds the delegated voting rights to 5.924437% of the shares in OSB Group PLC.
12. Date of Completion
01-Sep-2022
13. Place Of Completion
Aberdeen, United Kingdom


