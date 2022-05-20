Holding(s) in Company

U.S. markets open in 2 hours 54 minutes

Stagecoach Group PLC
Stagecoach Group PLC
Stagecoach Group PLC

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00B6YTLS95
Issuer Name
STAGECOACH GROUP PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)
US
4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

J.P. Morgan Securities plc

 

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
17-May-2022
6. Date on which Issuer notified
19-May-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

6.895311

0.218492

7.113803

39234051

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

3.966087

3.877235

7.843322

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00B6YTLS95

 

38028962

 

6.895311

Sub Total 8.A

38028962

6.895311%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

Sub Total 8.B1

 

 

 

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Cash-settled Equity Swap

22/12/2022

22/12/2022

Cash

10782

0.001954

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/02/2023

02/02/2023

Cash

858559

0.155669

Cash-settled Equity Swap

22/03/2023

22/03/2023

Cash

20415

0.003699

Cash-settled Equity Swap

27/04/2023

27/04/2023

Cash

15907

0.002881

Cash-settled Equity Swap

17/05/2023

17/05/2023

Cash

299000

0.054213

Cash-settled Equity Swap

07/04/2027

07/04/2027

Cash

426

0.000076

Sub Total 8.B2

 

1205089

0.218492%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association

 

 

 

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J.P. Morgan Securities Plc

6.895300

 

7.113792%

10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information
Chain of controlled undertakings:

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)


JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
12. Date of Completion
19-May-2022
13. Place Of Completion
London


