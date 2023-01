Holding(s) in Company

Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:

Irish Continental Group plc

2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

[X] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

[ ] Other (please specify):

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation:

Name:

Wellington Management Group LLP

City and country of registered office (if applicable):

c/o Wellington Management Company LLP, 280 Congress Street, Boston, MA 02210 USA

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):

BONY (Nominees) Ltd. Brown Brothers Harriman Chase Nominees Ltd. Nortrust Nominees Limited ROY Nominees Limited State Street Nominees Ltd. USBK William Blair Wellington

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

28 Dec 2022

6. Date on which issuer notified:

29 Dec 2022

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:

11%

8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 9.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2) Total of both in %

(9.A + 9.B) Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 10.90% 0.11% 11.01% 170,823,142 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 10.24% 0.04% 10.28% 9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of shares ISIN code (if possible)



Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect IE00BLP58571 Units 18,622,320 10.90% SUBTOTAL A 18,622,320 10.90% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/ Conversion Period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/ Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Equity Swap 15 May 2023 05 Oct 2022 to 15 May 2023 Cash settlement 90,745 Equity Swap shares or 90,745 votes on a converted basis 0.05% Equity Swap 15 May 2023 27 Jan 2020 to 15 May 2023 Cash settlement 79,966 Equity Swap shares or 79,966 votes on a converted basis 0.05% Equity Swap 15 May 2023 06 Apr 2022 to 15 May 2023 Cash settlement 14,999 Equity Swap shares or 14,999 votes on a converted basis 0.01% Equity Swap 15 May 2023 05 Apr 2022 to 15 May 2023 Cash settlement 8,926 Equity Swap shares or 8,926 votes on a converted basis 0.00% SUBTOTAL B.2 194,636



0.11%









10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): [ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. [X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Name % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Wellington Management Group LLP 10.90% 11.01% Wellington Group Holdings LLP 10.90% 11.01% Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP 10.90% 11.01% Wellington Management Company LLP 9.20% 9.20% Wellington Management Group LLP 10.90% 11.01% Wellington Group Holdings LLP 10.90% 11.01% Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP 10.90% 11.01% Wellington Management Global Holdings, Ltd. Wellington Management International Ltd 11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]. 12. Additional information:



Done in London on 29 Dec 2022.