Holding(s) in Company
- KMRPF
Standard Form TR-1
Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :
Name:
City and country of registered office (if applicable):
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
6. Date on which issuer notified:
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments
Total of both in % (9.A + 9.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
17.75%
0.00%
17.75%
94,921,970
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
18.98%
0.00%
18.98%
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
Number of voting rightsix
% of voting rights
ORD EUR0.001
16,845,792
17.75%
SUBTOTAL A
16,845,792
17.75%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL B.1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or cash settlementxii
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL B.2
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):
Namexv
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
M&G Plc (Parent Company)
17.75%
17.75%
M&G Group Regulated Entity Holding Company Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Plc)
17.75%
17.75%
M&G Group Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Group Regulated Entity Holding Company Limited)
17.75%
17.75%
M&G FA Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Group Limited)
17.75%
17.75%
M&G Investment Management Limited
17.75%
17.75%
12. Additional informationxvi:
Done at London on 25 April 2022