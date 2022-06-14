U.S. markets close in 5 hours 41 minutes

Holding(s) in Company

Vast Resources PLC
·3 min read
In this article:
  • VAST.L
Vast Resources PLC
Vast Resources PLC

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

 

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

VAST RESOURCES PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

 

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

 

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

 

Other (please specify)iii:

 

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

Arena Investors, LP

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

405 Lexington Ave, 59th FI NY, NY 10174 USA

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

Atlas Special Opportunities, LLC

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Grand Cayman, KY1-1104, Cayman Islands

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

13/06/2022

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

14/06/2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

 

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

10.44%

N/A

10.44%

153,084,527

Position of previous notification (if
applicable)

 

 

 

 



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Common Shares GB00BMD68046

 

153,084,527

 

10.44%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8. A

153,084,527

10.44%

 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

 

 

 

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash
settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

 

 

 


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

 

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Atlas Capital Markets

10.44%

 

10.44%

Arena Investors, LP

10.44%

 

10.44%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

 

11. Additional informationxvi

 


Place of completion

New York, NY

Date of completion

June 14, 2022


