Holding(s) in Company

Admiral Group PLC
3 min read
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00B02J6398
Issuer Name
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
City of registered office (if applicable)
München
Country of registered office (if applicable)
Deutschland
4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

MR Beteiligungen UK AG & Co. KG

Grünwald

Germany

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
29-Oct-2021
6. Date on which Issuer notified
29-Oct-2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

4.990000

0.000000

4.990000

14947781

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

9.996000

0.000000

9.996000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00B02J6398

14947781

4.990000

Sub Total 8.A

14947781

4.990000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

MR Beteiligungen AG

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

MR Beteiligungen UK AG & Co. KG

4.990000

4.990000%

10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion
29-Oct-2021
13. Place Of Completion
Munich, Germany



