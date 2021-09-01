Holding(s) in Company

U.S. markets close in 4 hours 58 minutes

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00B02QND93
Issuer Name
PAYPOINT PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
Other
Comments
Securities lending
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Liontrust Investment Partners LLP
City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)
GB
4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

Liontrust Asset Management Plc

London

United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
27-Aug-2021
6. Date on which Issuer notified
31-Aug-2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

12.500000

0.290000

12.790000

8790866

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

10.290000

2.510000

12.800000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00B02QND93

8589303

12.500000

Sub Total 8.A

8589303

12.500000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Securities Lending

Open

At any time.

201563

0.290000

Sub Total 8.B1

201563

0.290000%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Liontrust Asset Management Plc

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

12.500000

0.290000

12.790000

10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information
Enquiries for PayPoint plc
Sarah Carne, Company Secretary
(tel: +44(0) 1707 600300)

12. Date of Completion
1 September 2021
13. Place Of Completion
London


