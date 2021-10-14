U.S. markets close in 4 hours

  • S&P 500

    4,430.97
    +67.17 (+1.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,874.38
    +496.57 (+1.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,804.12
    +232.49 (+1.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,271.38
    +29.41 (+1.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.83
    +0.39 (+0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.70
    +5.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    23.48
    +0.31 (+1.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1594
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5160
    -0.0330 (-2.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3684
    +0.0024 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5880
    +0.3410 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,323.83
    +1,143.61 (+2.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,380.81
    +5.58 (+0.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,207.71
    +65.89 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,550.93
    +410.65 (+1.46%)
     

Holding(s) in Company

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
OSB GROUP PLC
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BLDRH360
Issuer Name
OSB GROUP PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Jupiter Fund Management PLC
City of registered office (if applicable)
London
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

Northern Trust

Citibank

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
13-Oct-2021
6. Date on which Issuer notified
14-Oct-2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

12.870000

0.020000

12.890000

57852124

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

13.760000

0.030000

13.790000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BLDRH360

57752875

12.870000

Sub Total 8.A

57752875

12.870000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

CFD

Cash

99249

0.020000

Sub Total 8.B2

99249

0.020000%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (Chain 1)

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000%

Jupiter Fund Management Plc ( Chain 1)

Jupiter Fund Management Group Limited

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000%

Jupiter Fund Management Plc ( Chain 1)

Jupiter Asset Management Group Limited

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000%

Jupiter Fund Management Plc ( Chain 1)

Knightsbridge Asset Management Limited

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000%

Jupiter Fund Management Plc ( Chain 1)

Jupiter Investment Management Group Limited

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000%

Jupiter Fund Management Plc ( Chain 1)

Jupiter Asset Management Limited

0.260000

0.000000

0.260000%

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (Chain 2)

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000%

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (Chain 2)

Merian Global Investors Limited

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000%

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (Chain 2)

Merian Global Investors (Jersey) Limited

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000%

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (Chain 2)

Merian Global Investors (Finance) Limited

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000%

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (Chain 2)

Merian Global Investors Holdings Limited

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000%

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (Chain 2)

Jupiter Investment Management Limited

12.610000

0.020000

12.630000%

10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion
14.10.2021
13. Place Of Completion
London, UK


Recommended Stories

  • 10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Under $10

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best tech stocks to buy under $10. You can skip our detailed analysis of the technology sector, and go directly to the 5 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Under $10. Technology stocks have paved the way for economic growth in the past few years, […]

  • Why EV Charging Stocks Could Fall Further

    Electric vehicle charging stocks were among the hottest on the market in 2020, but that's changed in 2021. Shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK), ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), and EVgo (NASDAQ: EVGO) are down sharply over the last six months, and show no sign of turning around. There are reasons to be excited about electric vehicle charging as a growth business, but there are also challenges ahead.

  • 5 Growth Stocks Climbing Up My Prospective Buy List

    I don't buy a lot of stocks. But with so many amazing businesses trading on the public markets, there are a lot that I want to buy. Many factors need to come together for me to press the buy button: the right allocation of paying myself first, an emergency fund, and funds available for investing.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Absurdly Cheap Right Now

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has taken investors on a wild roller-coaster ride so far this year. After all of these dizzying gyrations, Novavax appears to be the biggest bargain among the top vaccine stocks. Here's why Novavax stock is absurdly cheap right now.

  • Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citi all beat on reserve release

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down the earnings reports for the major banks.&nbsp;

  • Is It Time to Buy the Alibaba Bounce?

    Alibaba stock has begun to rebound from its lows, but investors should pump the brakes before getting too excited.

  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

    If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an...

  • My Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    If you want to build life-changing wealth, the stock market can be a great place to realize that dream. Since 1957, the S&P 500 has produced an annualized return of roughly 10.4% (including dividends).

  • Michael Burry's 'mother of all crashes' warning is still in play — but here are 3 stocks he's bullish on

    'The Big Short' guy remains bearish. But he's long on this trio of stocks.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could Double in 3 Years

    Finding undervalued stocks in today's market is getting more difficult, but there are plenty of strong companies that the market is still underestimating. Here's why three Motley Fool contributors believe Academy Sports & Outdoors (NASDAQ: ASO), Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS), and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), can double in value in the next three years. John Ballard (Academy Sports & Outdoors): Academy Sports has tripled in value since its initial public offering in 2020.

  • 2 Stocks That Could Double Your Money, Again

    Terrific growth in revenue and earnings at Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA) and Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) has translated into outstanding stock market gains. What's more, both companies are growing at a faster pace than the markets they operate in, which makes them ideal bets to tap into the booming demand for internet-enabled cameras and the increasing need for cybersecurity solutions. Let's look at reasons Ambarella and Fortinet could sustain their impressive stock market momentum and keep delivering eye-popping upside to investors.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now

    Specifically, Roku and Palantir should benefit from unstoppable trends in the coming years, and, with both stocks currently trading at a discount, now looks like a good time to add a few shares to your portfolio. Palantir specializes in big data. Since then, Palantir has won contracts with numerous government organizations, including the U.S. Air Force, Army, and the U.S. Coast Guard, as well as the National Nuclear Security Administration and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

  • 10 Best 3D Printing Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best 3D printing stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis on these stocks, you can go directly to the 5 Best 3D Printing Stocks to Buy. 3D printing, sometimes referred to as additive manufacturing, is the sequential layering of materials to […]

  • Bill Gates’ 10 Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the best dividend stocks according to Bill Gates. You can skip our detailed analysis of Bill Gates’ investment philosophy and go directly to read Bill Gates’ 5 Dividend Stocks. William Henry Gates, more commonly known as Bill Gates, is an American businessman, investor, software developer, author, philanthropist, and the founder […]

  • Why Twilio Stock Surged Higher Today

    Shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) marched sharply higher Wednesday, surging as much as 6.2% before ending the trading day up 5.9%. Piper Sandler (NYSE: PIPR) analyst Brent Bracelin was a guest on CNBC's TechCheck and included Twilio in his list of cloud names to watch. "We think Twilio could become a $10 billion business," Bracelin said.

  • 11 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best Robinhood stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Equity trading applications have become more famous as the rapid digitization of the world […]

  • AT&T stock rallies after an upgrade—but it’s hardly a ringing endorsement

    After AT&T Inc. shares ended Wednesday's session at an 11-year low, one analyst is ending his bearish call on the stock.

  • Whitecap Resources Inc. Announces 2022 Budget, 2021 Guidance Update and Increased Cash Returns to Shareholders

    Whitecap Resources Inc. ("Whitecap" or the "Company") (TSX: WCP) is pleased to announce its 2022 budget, an accelerated fourth quarter 2021 capital program and 38% increase to its dividend.

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

    When the financial media mentions "tech stocks," many people equate the term with consumer hardware or business software. After all, those are the companies that get talked about the most, so they're what many of us are most familiar with. For that, you need to find the companies that are behind the scenes.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Growth Stocks That Could Hit New Highs

    Investors are in the market to make a profit, and that means finding the stocks with proven growth potential. Old Wall Street hands will always tell you that past performance cannot guarantee future success, which is true, but it’s always a good place to start. Stocks that have already brought in returns, and are showing real and sustained gains over prolonged periods, are a logical place to look for tomorrow’s winners. And this brings us to the stocks we’re looking at today. These have all show