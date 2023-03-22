Holding(s) in Company
Standard Form TR-1
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation:
Name: Wellington Management Group LLP on behalf of
City and country of registered office (if applicable):
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Date on which issuer notified:
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
% of voting rights attached to shares
% of voting rights through financial instruments
Total of both in %
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
3.01%
3.01%
170,863,142
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
2.92%
2.92%
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of shares ISIN code (if possible)
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
IE00BLP58571 Units
5,142,696
3.01%
SUBTOTAL A
5,142,696
3.01%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/ Conversion Period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL B.1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/ Conversion Period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL B.2
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Wellington Management Group LLP
Wellington Group Holdings LLP
Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP
Wellington Management Company LLP
Wellington Trust Company, National Association Multiple Common Trust Funds Trust, Durable Companies Portfolio in the chain of command
11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date].
12. Additional information:
Done at Boston on 22 Mar 2023.