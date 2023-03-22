Holding(s) in Company

10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):

[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Group Holdings LLP





Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP

Wellington Management Company LLP

Wellington Trust Company, National Association Multiple Common Trust Funds Trust, Durable Companies Portfolio in the chain of command

11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date].

12. Additional information:



