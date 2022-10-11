Holding(s) in Company
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
Notification of major holdings
11 October 2022
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:
DOWNING STRATEGIC MICRO-CAP INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify):
X
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Downing LLP
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
London, England
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
Name
Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc (formerly Downing FOUR VCT plc)
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
London, England
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
4/7/2022
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
10/10/2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
1.500%
0.000
1.500%
743,750
Position of previous notification (if
22.260%
0.00
22.260%
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
GB00BF0SCX52
743,750
0
1.500%
0
SUBTOTAL 8. A
743,750
1,.500%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
% of voting rights
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or cash
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
X
Name
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Downing Group LLP
1.500%
0.0
1.500%
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
n/a
The number and % of voting rights held
n/a
The date until which the voting rights will be held
n/a
11. Additional information
Downing LLP continues to manage the Healthcare share class of Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc which is the residual holding disclosed above.
Place of completion
London, UK
Date of completion
10.10.22