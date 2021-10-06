Holding(s) in Company
Standard Form TR-1
Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i
635400FQKB6QXERQOC74
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :
Name: Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
City and country of registered office (if applicable): Minneapolis, USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 04/10/2021
6. Date on which issuer notified: 06/10/2021
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 8%
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments
Total of both in % (9.A + 9.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
7.126%
0.000%
7.126%
187,243,067
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
8.897%
0.000%
8.897%
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
Number of voting rightsix
% of voting rights
IE00BLP58571
13,342,208
7.126%
SUBTOTAL A
13,342,208
7.126%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL B.1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or cash settlementxii
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL B.2
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):
Namexv
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
TAM UK International Holdings Limited
Threadneedle Asset Management Oversight Limited
Ameriprise International Holdings GmbH
Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Sarl
Threadneedle Holdings Limited
TAM UK Holdings Limited
Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Limited
TC Financing Limited
Threadneedle Asset Management Limited
7.126%
7.126%
11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]
12. Additional informationxvi:
Done at Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Ltd, Holbrook House, Station Road, Swindon SN1 1HH on 6th October 2021.