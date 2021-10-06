U.S. markets close in 2 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,320.41
    -25.31 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,083.09
    -231.58 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,378.59
    -55.24 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,193.34
    -35.02 (-1.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.35
    -1.58 (-2.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.60
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.53
    -0.08 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1554
    -0.0047 (-0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5150
    -0.0140 (-0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3557
    -0.0069 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4100
    -0.0620 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,653.64
    +4,492.62 (+8.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,321.33
    +58.23 (+4.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,995.87
    -81.23 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.87
    -293.25 (-1.05%)
     

Holding(s) in Company

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Irish Continental Group Plc
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i

635400FQKB6QXERQOC74

2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

[ ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

[X] Other (please specify)iii: Please see paragraph one of Section 12

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :

Name: Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

City and country of registered office (if applicable): Minneapolis, USA

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:

Citibank Nominees(Ireland) Limited

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 04/10/2021

6. Date on which issuer notified: 06/10/2021

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 8%

8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2)

Total of both in % (9.A + 9.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

7.126%

0.000%

7.126%

187,243,067

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8.897%

0.000%

8.897%



9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights



Direct



Indirect



Direct



Indirect

IE00BLP58571

13,342,208

7.126%

SUBTOTAL A

13,342,208

7.126%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL B.1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL B.2


10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):



[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii



[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

TAM UK International Holdings Limited

Threadneedle Asset Management Oversight Limited

Ameriprise International Holdings GmbH

Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Sarl

Threadneedle Holdings Limited

TAM UK Holdings Limited

Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Limited

TC Financing Limited

Threadneedle Asset Management Limited

7.126%

7.126%

11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]



12. Additional informationxvi:

Please note, reported movement below the threshold is the result of a change in the basis of aggregation of reportable shareholding from the total holding of voting shares, to those over which Ameriprise Financial, Inc retains voting discretion.



The chain of control set out in Section 10 of this form represent the controlled entities within the Ameriprise Financial, Inc. group.



For clarity:
The entities within the chain of control of which Threadneedle Asset Management Limited is the ultimate subsidiary hold 7.126% of the voting rights in the issuer.”

Done at Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Ltd, Holbrook House, Station Road, Swindon SN1 1HH on 6th October 2021.


Recommended Stories

  • The driving factors behind Bitcoin's recent price surge

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts breaks down why the price of Bitcoin has risen over the past week and stablecoin regulation.&nbsp;

  • Billionaire David Tepper’s Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of billionaire David Tepper. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Billionaire David Tepper’s Top 5 Stock Picks. David Tepper, the billionaire chief of Florida-based Appaloosa Management LP, manages more than $4.8 billion in 13F securities at his […]

  • That’s rich: Both Trump and Oprah bumped from the Forbes 400 list

    The cutoff to make the ultra-wealthy club this year was $2.9 billion. Tech titans Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg still top the list.

  • Why I won’t do a Roth IRA conversion—even if this is the last chance

    Among the proposals: Ending our ability to convert our traditional IRAs to Roths after year-end. Lots of readers have weighed in on whether a Roth IRA is better than a traditional one. In a Roth IRA, you don’t get any tax break up front.

  • Is Affirm the Next PayPal?

    Affirm is competing in the buy-now, pay-later industry, but its long-term ambitions appear to go well beyond

  • Cathie Wood just dumped $270 million in Tesla — 3 cheap EV stocks to buy instead

    The "Tesla of China" might be a better place to park your EV dollars.

  • Retail traders follow Nancy Pelosi's husband's stock moves to find winners

    When in doubt, pick the same stocks that lawmakers' spouses are buying? That's what young investors have been doing when it comes to trades made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi.

  • Why MercadoLibre's Stock Declined 10.1% in September

    The e-commerce company recently listed a special purpose acquisition company that is on the lookout for promising acquisition targets.

  • Moderna Is Down 12%. Is It Time to Buy?

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has been a stock market favorite ever since it entered the coronavirus vaccine race last year. Moderna shares have dropped about 12% since the start of the month. All of Moderna's product revenue comes from sales of its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Why I'm Still Bullish on Virgin Galactic Stock

    Virgin Galactic has gone through turbulence over the past year, but the long-term mission is still intact.

  • Affirm Stock Jumps As Target Joins 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Financing Boom

    Target is teaming up with Affirm for the holidays, becoming the latest retailer to jump on the buy-now-pay-later trend. Affirm stock rose.

  • Bitcoin rallies above $55,000 for first time in five months

    Bitcoin rose above $55,000 for the first time since May Wednesday, after the SEC chairman Gary Gensler said Tuesday that the U.S. had no intention to ban cryptocurrency. “Cryptocurrencies have been getting a boost from key US institutions confirming they will not ban the use of cryptos after China has continuously clamped down on the digital currency space,” Daniela Hathorn, analyst at market analytics company DailyFX wrote through email. Bitcoin reached an all-time high at around $64,889 in April, according to CoinDesk data.

  • How Cloudflare Will Disrupt Amazon

    The innovative cloud network and security specialist announced some new products. One of them could shake Amazon.

  • Why Manchester United Stock Crashed 14% Today

    Investors gave shares of the publicly traded Manchester United (NYSE: MANU) football club (although we all know they really play soccer) a red card this morning, selling off the stock by 14.3% through 11 a.m. EDT. As announced this morning, the Kevin Glazer Irrevocable Exempt Family Trust and the Edward S. Glazer Irrevocable Exempt Trust, which own a combined 40.4 million shares of the company (almost 25% of shares outstanding, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence), will be selling 9.5 million of those shares in a secondary offering that will close on Oct. 8. Manchester United shareholders who aren't selling can't expect any benefit from this deal, because in a secondary offering by insider shareholders, the company doesn't receive any of the cash from the sale.

  • Why is Intuitive Surgical Trending?

    Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) has been in the spotlight lately, with its 3:1 stock split taking effect on October 5. Also, ISRG received a downgrade from a renowned Wall Street firm on October 1, which sent the shares spiraling down. Shares were down 1.3% in pre-market trading at the time of writing. Intuitive Surgical manufactures minimally invasive robotic-assisted products to improve the clinical outcomes of patients, most notably with the da Vinci surgical system. ISRG has a market cap of

  • Blackstone’s Jon Gray Says It’s a Good Time to Sell Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. President Jon Gray said his $684 billion investment firm has been selling assets to take advantage of liquid markets.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks Like“Markets around the world have been pretty strong,” for stabilized assets, Gray said Tuesday at the Bloomberg Invest Global virtual conference. While it’s generally a

  • China’s Property Fantasia Turns Nightmarish

    Fantasia Holdings failed to repay a U.S. dollar bond on Monday, and many more developers that overextended themselves in the boom years could face a similar fate

  • The Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Fourth Quarter (and Beyond)

    One of the most surefire ways to build wealth over time is to buy dividend stocks. Although income stocks are often mature, slower-growing businesses, their recurring profits and time-tested operating models tend to result in higher valuations over time. In a 40-year stretch between 1972 and 2012, the report showed that companies initiating a dividend and growing their payout averaged an annualized return of 9.5%.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Just Proved How Very, Very Broken Retailers' Supply Chains Are

    A wide array of names, from Nike to Dollar Tree to Kohl's, have already waved similar red flags.

  • Vaccine Stocks Slip Fourth Day in a Row. Here’s Why.

    Markets were still responding to Merck's news that its Covid-19 antiviral pill significantly reduced hospitalization and death, but the reaction may have been overblown, analysts say.