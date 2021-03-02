Holding(s) in Company
Standard Form TR-1
Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :
Name:
City and country of registered office (if applicable):
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
6. Date on which issuer notified:
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments
Total of both in % (9.A + 9.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
5.999
0
5.999
186,980,390
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
6.89
0
6.89
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
Number of voting rightsix
% of voting rights
Ordinary Shares (IE00BLP58571)
11,217,093
5.999
SUBTOTAL A
11,217,093
5.999
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.
% of voting rights
None
SUBTOTAL B.1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or cash settlementxii
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
None
SUBTOTAL B.2
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):
[ X ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii
[] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:
Namexv
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]
12. Additional informationxvi:
Breakdown of Holdings:
Custodian
Nominal
Bank of New York Mellon
2,357,694
Brown Brothers Harriman
590,785
BNP Paribas
7,833
JP Morgan Chase
298,265
Northern Trust
5,142,698
State Street Bank & Trust Company, Boston
3,897,226
Total
12,294,501
The shares referred to in this disclosure correspond to a number of funds and accounts managed by portfolio managers under the control of Marathon Asset Management LLP. The provided breakdown of holdings refer to the total number of shares in the Issuer controlled by Marathon Asset Management LLP but the firm only has authority to vote in connection with 11,217,093 shares.
Done at London, UK on 1 March 2021.