On Holding (NYSE:ONON) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in On Holding's (NYSE:ONON) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on On Holding is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = CHF137m ÷ (CHF1.5b - CHF329m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, On Holding has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Luxury industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured On Holding's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From On Holding's ROCE Trend?

The fact that On Holding is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. The company was generating losses three years ago, but now it's earning 11% which is a sight for sore eyes. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 547% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

The Key Takeaway

To the delight of most shareholders, On Holding has now broken into profitability. And with a respectable 47% awarded to those who held the stock over the last year, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if On Holding can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

