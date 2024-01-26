On Holding (ONON) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

The most recent trading session ended with On Holding (ONON) standing at $26.25, reflecting a -1.43% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.

The running-shoe and apparel company's shares have seen a decrease of 4.76% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.05%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of On Holding in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.11, showcasing a 450% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $508.48 million, up 33.51% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for On Holding. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.2% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. On Holding is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, On Holding is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 33.39. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.98, which means On Holding is trading at a premium to the group.

We can additionally observe that ONON currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.84. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Leisure and Recreation Products industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.32.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

