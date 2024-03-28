ALSO Holding (VTX:ALSN) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So, when we ran our eye over ALSO Holding's (VTX:ALSN) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on ALSO Holding is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = €211m ÷ (€3.2b - €2.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, ALSO Holding has an ROCE of 17%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Electronic industry average of 11% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured ALSO Holding's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering ALSO Holding for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For ALSO Holding Tell Us?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has employed 22% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 17%. Since 17% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

On a side note, ALSO Holding's current liabilities are still rather high at 63% of total assets. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

What We Can Learn From ALSO Holding's ROCE

In the end, ALSO Holding has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. And long term investors would be thrilled with the 102% return they've received over the last five years. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

