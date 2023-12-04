RE&S Holdings' (Catalist:1G1) Returns Have Hit A Wall

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, the ROCE of RE&S Holdings (Catalist:1G1) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for RE&S Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = S$15m ÷ (S$144m - S$44m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, RE&S Holdings has an ROCE of 15%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 3.9% generated by the Hospitality industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for RE&S Holdings' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how RE&S Holdings has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is RE&S Holdings' ROCE Trending?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 15% and the business has deployed 100% more capital into its operations. Since 15% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

In Conclusion...

In the end, RE&S Holdings has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 75% to shareholders over the last five years. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing RE&S Holdings, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

