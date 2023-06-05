RE&S Holdings Limited's (Catalist:1G1) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Most readers would already be aware that RE&S Holdings' (Catalist:1G1) stock increased significantly by 5.7% over the past month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to RE&S Holdings' ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for RE&S Holdings is:

27% = S$12m ÷ S$42m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each SGD1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made SGD0.27 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

RE&S Holdings' Earnings Growth And 27% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that RE&S Holdings has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 7.9% which is quite remarkable. So, the substantial 28% net income growth seen by RE&S Holdings over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

When you consider the fact that the industry earnings have shrunk at a rate of 17% in the same period, the company's net income growth is pretty remarkable.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if RE&S Holdings is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is RE&S Holdings Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

RE&S Holdings has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 58%, meaning the company only retains 42% of its income. This implies that the company has been able to achieve high earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Besides, RE&S Holdings has been paying dividends over a period of five years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with RE&S Holdings' performance. We are particularly impressed by the considerable earnings growth posted by the company, which was likely backed by its high ROE. While the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends, it has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's probably a good sign. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. You can do your own research on RE&S Holdings and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

