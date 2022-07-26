U.S. markets close in 5 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,936.79
    -30.05 (-0.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,911.77
    -78.27 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,613.57
    -169.09 (-1.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,801.14
    -16.63 (-0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.85
    +1.15 (+1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,719.10
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    18.56
    +0.23 (+1.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0142
    -0.0083 (-0.81%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7380
    -0.0820 (-2.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2035
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4900
    -0.1760 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,914.36
    -893.11 (-4.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    469.59
    -8.52 (-1.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,305.01
    -1.29 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,655.21
    -44.04 (-0.16%)
     

Holey Grail Donuts bites into $9M for Los Angeles retail expansion

Christine Hall
·4 min read

Holey Grail Donuts started selling its hand-fried, made-to-order taro donuts on Sunday mornings out of a little red burger trailer in Kauai in 2018.

Four years and hundreds of long lines later, the truck is still there, but the company is taking on what co-founder Nile Dreiling calls “a stale $40 billion donut industry” by expanding its presence into brick-and-mortar locations in Los Angeles after raising $9 million in financing.

Dreiling, who was previously doing ecological engineering in Oregon, teamed up with his sister, Hana Dreiling, a private chef in Kauai, Hawaii, to start Holey Grail Donuts. They spent a lot of time reverse-engineering the donut to get the end product, which is a taro donut fried in organic, fair trade coconut oil versus palm and other oils “that often leave a waxy taste in your mouth,” Nile Dreiling told TechCrunch. He believes his company is the only one making its donuts in this sustainable way.

“We are taking something that everyone is familiar with, and reinventing it to meet our values, while essentially improving the tastes without the negative health and environmental consequences,” he said. “The process we incorporate yields a donut base that's hot and crispy and not too sweet, which is the perfect vessel for essentially consistently rotating the garnishes. We currently have over 60 flavors that we've developed over the past couple of years.”

The fun part? The company uses a donut robot to make and fry the dough so one person isn’t constantly sitting in front of the fryer. That’s particularly helpful inside the food truck where there is limited space, and enables employees to serve a large capacity of customers quicker, Nile Dreiling said. Holey Grail Donuts also utilizes an app so people can order ahead of time.

Uber Eats will now deliver your waffles across the country

Among the ever-rotating jukebox of flavors, popular toppings include L&L (lemon zest infused sugar, lime curd, finger lime caviar and begonia petals), North Shore (locally-grown turmeric, tangelo and freshly cracked black pepper) and Lydgate Farms (vanilla bean, single-origin cacao nibs and cherry).

As mentioned, the global donut industry is a $40 billion market, and Dreiling estimates the market is approaching $50 billion by 2025, with 30% of that growth attributed to North America’s love of the donut.

With that, changes are happening even at the highest levels in the industry with well-known brands like Dunkin' and Krispy Kreme pivoting to supply and advertise new product ranges that meet the demands of people wanting to make healthier choices, he explained.

“What we're doing at Holey Grail is approaching demand with a high level of integrity and a mission focused on creating healthier options with incredible taste,” Nile Dreiling added.

The company currently operates a food truck in Waikiki and recently opened a flagship store in Honolulu to complement a shop in Hanalei.

Nile Dreiling said he was not sharing specific details related to revenue or growth metrics at this time, but did say, “we have certainly seen incredible growth in Hawaii and we're starting to see this traction in Los Angeles as well.” The “Tasting Box” of four donuts retails for $15, and with the integration of its app this year, Dreiling says the average order volume has increased to $20 to $23 per order as people add on beverages.

Now armed with this cash infusion, the company is putting down roots in permanent locations in Santa Monica and Larchmont later this year that complement a roaming food truck in Culver City.

In addition, the company is building out a new supply chain for that expansion, which includes partnering with local farmers stateside to source produce, while also maintaining its relationships with Hawaiian growers of taro, coconut oil and cacao. It is also scouting out new markets for additional retail and food truck locations.

The $9 million combines both a Series A, led by Collaborative Fund and Lee Fixel, and a seed round led by True Ventures. The firm’s Tony Conrad is on Holey Grail Donuts’ board of directors. Additional investors include Tony Hawk, James Freeman, Christopher Kostow, Hass Hassan, Stephan Jenkins, Yves Behar, Matt Mullenweg and Ryan Graves.

Tony Conrad, partner at True Ventures, told TechCrunch that Holey Grail Donuts’ food truck approach to choosing the right location for retail shop caught his eye.

“The first capital we put into the company was to see if that concept could translate into four walls of a donut shop,” he added. “We activated into a neighborhood to see if that neighborhood actually cared or liked it and if we had the right foot traffic. It's also kind of like pre-marketing before you open up to get community support, and I don't know why more people don't do it. It's quite novel. It works.”

Investors salivate over food tech companies perfecting precision fermentation

Recommended Stories

  • Huge Chinese rocket falling to Earth and nobody knows where it will hit

    This is the third time in as many years that China has let a rocket descent uncontrolled after a launch

  • Zomato drops to all-time low as lock-in period ends

    Updated at 4.15 PM on July 26: Shares of Zomato dropped to as low as 41.25 Indian rupees (52 cents), wiping the company's market cap to $4.11 billion. Shares of Zomato dropped as much as 14.3% on Monday to an all-time low after the end of the lock-in period for investors who had stakes in the company prior to the initial public offering in the latest setback for retail investors backing the Indian food delivery firm. The stock dropped to as low as 46.15 rupees (58 cents) apiece, giving the company a market cap of $4.5 billion, far below the $13.2 billion valuation it accrued on its debut day a year ago and also below the $5.4 billion valuation at which it raised money in a January 2021 financing round as a startup.

  • Start harvesting your garden veggies now, and keep it going

    One of the biggest mistakes gardeners make is not starting to harvest their vegetable gardens early enough. Vegetable gardens should be harvested over a long period of time starting as early as late spring.

  • Flooding in the West Valley after overnight storms

    Some parts of the West Valley received more than an inch of rain during Monday storms. Some roadways have standing water Tuesday morning.

  • 10 Genius Things Warren Buffett Says To Do With Your Money

    Warren Buffett is arguably the best-known, most-respected investor of all time. Buffett is also known for his folksy charm and his memorable quotes about the art of investing. See Our List: 100 Most...

  • Dead spiders: Nature’s robot hands

    Heck, judging from their interviews on the subject, it’s probably fair to say the team of mechanical engineers at Rice University weren’t expecting for their work to take them down this path, either. In what may well be a case of bio-inspired robotics gone too far, the researchers are exploring how the dead arachnids can double as a robotic gripper using hydraulic pressure. Spiders use blood pressure to move their legs.

  • Could the Arizona Legislature get any more conservative? YES. And it just might

    The Republicans who control the Arizona Legislature are about to become even more conservative. If that's even possible.

  • How to Make Martha Stewart's Steamed Mussels

    In this video learn how to make Martha Stewart’s Steamed Mussels with Wine and Saffron. This simple seafood dish combines tender seafood with a simple, light sauce, and it comes together fast. This quick and easy recipe is the perfect go-to dinner party meal, and the wine and saffron provide a classic flavor pairing. Featuring shallot and garlic for a classic savory taste, the broth in this recipe is versatile and quite delicious. Serve this classic recipe with parsley for a garnish and grilled bread for an accompaniment.

  • Vanilla spice: arid Israel produces potent tropical pods

    In his busy Tel Aviv restaurant, chef Yair Yosefi adds a magic ingredient to his signature cake: Israel's first commercially produced vanilla providing what devotees claim is perhaps the strongest ever flavour.

  • MasterChef Australia: The cooks fighting Indian curry cliches

    Indian dishes feature heavily on MasterChef Australia, reigniting a debate about the cuisine.

  • Calling all grillmasters! The 'best grill money can buy' is on sale

    Get back to summer basics with sales on a brand new kettle charcoal grill and other grilling essentials.

  • McDonald's Menu Adds an Interesting New Side Dish

    McDonald's MCD even had to take their large fry off the menu in some countries. When Restaurant Brands International's QSR Burger King was hit by the potato shortage, it did something we never saw coming. To recreate the iconic french fry at its restaurants in Japan, Burger King introduced what it calls its "almost potato set" consisting of a burger and fried ramen noodles as the side dish.

  • "They Last Longer And Are Way Cheaper": People Are Sharing Extremely Useful Money-Saving Hacks When Buying Groceries, Clothes, Medicine, And More

    These are especially useful right now.View Entire Post ›

  • Mom’s custom menu system ignites controversy among parents on TikTok: ‘This is ridiculous’

    Parents can't agree on whether her system is brilliant, or completely over-the-top.

  • 2 people eat around the world for $100 at EPCOT's annual Food & Wine Festival

    An extra month added to EPCOT's annual food and wine event gives locals more time to sample dishes at 25 festival kitchens

  • Salisbury Steak Deserves a Comeback

    My fiancée was texting one of her best friends the other night, who told her she’d recently made salisbury steak for dinner. Huh. Salisbury steak. I hadn’t thought of Salisbury steak in years, and the only time I’d really had it was from a frozen microwaveable tray when I was a kid. It didn’t even occur to me that people made Salisbury steak from scratch. But when you think about it, Salisbury steak is essentially just hamburger patties in brown gravy, sometimes with mushrooms. I thought, “Wait.

  • I survived a one-day fried chicken crawl in L.A. Here's where to go

    The goal was to hit as many female-run restaurants serving fried chicken in a day as possible. We made it to 10.

  • KFC, Pizza Hut Put Some Bold New Ideas on their Menus

    Nothing fails to generate excitement around a fast-food brand that most have known since childhood like a new and slightly out-there menu item. While most such dishes are temporary promotions that will eventually get relegated to "crazy fast food dishes from around the world" lists, they occasionally inspire trends that make its way over here — PepsiCo 's Frito-Lay recently cautiously released a new Doritos flavor called "Tangy Tamarind" after seeing the fruit's popularity as a snack flavor in India and Latin America.

  • 21 Items That Are Always Cheaper at Costco

    Costco is known as a low-price leader, but as the big-box and warehouse store landscape becomes more and more competitive, it's getting harder to find unbeatable deals. Despite this, Costco still has...

  • Can you cook with trash? Canadian food expert shares 11 tips to reduce food waste

    Plant-based influencer Carleigh Bodrug is combatting food waste with 11 easy and delicious scrappy recipes.