U.S. markets close in 6 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,616.01
    +6.48 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,914.57
    +131.22 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,908.35
    +9.01 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,798.83
    +6.92 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    41.85
    +0.42 (+1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,877.10
    -8.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    24.49
    -0.16 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1872
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.8600
    -0.0120 (-1.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3290
    +0.0033 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.8920
    -0.2880 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,797.78
    +28.31 (+0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    337.17
    -9.46 (-2.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,388.31
    +22.98 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,728.14
    -286.48 (-1.10%)
     

The best board games to gift this holiday season

Nicole Lee
·Senior Editor
·7 min read

Watching TV and playing video games with your loved ones is fun, but it’s good to get away from the screen every once in a while. Board games are a great way to spend time with friends and family away from the trappings of technology. And no worries if you’re tired of classics like Monopoly and Scrabble, as there are plenty of excellent alternatives. From crowd-pleasing titles to geekier fare, here are our suggestions for screen-free fun this holiday season.

Gloomhaven: Jaws of the Lion

Holiday Gift Guide: Cephalofair Games Gloomhaven: Jaws of the Lion
Holiday Gift Guide: Cephalofair Games Gloomhaven: Jaws of the Lion

If you have a loved one who always wanted to try a Dungeons and Dragons-style role-playing game but were intimidated by its complexity, then consider giving them Gloomhaven: Jaws of the Lion. Essentially, it’s a beginner-friendly version of the much larger and more complicated Gloomhaven that debuted in 2017; Jaws of the Lion was specifically designed for the casual player. It’s a cooperative game, too, meaning players should work together to defeat everything from evil cultists to giant vipers.

The game features a step-by-step tutorial so you can get started the moment you open the box, which is perfect for those who hate reading rule books. That, combined with its beautiful design, story book of maps and excellent character backgrounds makes this one of our favorite games of the year. Gloomhaven: Jaws of the Lion is sure to delight any fantasy fan, but it is also perfect for those who are new to board games.

Buy Gloomhaven at Amazon - $48 Buy Gloomhaven at Walmart - $53

Pandemic Legacy: Season 0

Holiday Gift Guide: Z-Man Games Pandemic Legacy Season 0
Holiday Gift Guide: Z-Man Games Pandemic Legacy Season 0

It might seem a little on-the-nose to give someone a board game about a global pandemic in 2020, but Pandemic Legacy: Season 0 is not about eradicating diseases. Instead, it’s more about uncovering a network of Soviet spies during the Cold War in 1962. Players take on the role of medical graduates working for the CIA, tasked with preventing the creation of a deadly bioweapon, saving humanity in the process.

Though it’s designed as a prequel, you do not have to have played the other Pandemic Legacy games to enjoy it (don’t worry, no spoilers here). Much like Pandemic Legacy Seasons 1 and 2, Season 0 is a legacy-style board game, which means you’ll be ripping up cards, slapping on stickers, and permanently altering the state of the board as you play. Each decision you make will have consequences for the next game and so on. If your loved one is sick and tired of “normal” board games, then Pandemic Legacy Season 0 will make for a refreshing change, offering a board game experience that is as cinematic and dramatic as some movies.

Buy Pandemic Season 0 at Walmart - $72 Buy Pandemic Season 0 at Target - $80

Back to the Future: Back in Time

Holiday Gift Guide: Funko Back to the Future: Back in Time
Holiday Gift Guide: Funko Back to the Future: Back in Time

Your loved ones don’t need to be a fan of the Back to the Future films to like this board game, but it sure helps. Set in the first movie, players take on the roles of Marty McFly, Doc Brown, Jennifer Parker and Einstein the dog (yes, the girlfriend and the dog don’t play significant roles in the movie, but board games are allowed to get creative). Their goal: help Marty’s parents fall in love and make sure the DeLorean speeds past the clock tower just as the lightning strikes. That, combined with the eye-catching comic book art and the DeLorean toy car makes this a great gift for anyone in your life who’s a fan of the movie, or simply someone who enjoys a solid family-friendly board game.

Buy Back to the Future board game at Amazon - $25 Buy Back to the Future board game at Walmart - $25

Princess Bride Adventure Book Game

Holiday Gift Guide: Ravensburger The Princess Bride Adventure Book Game
Holiday Gift Guide: Ravensburger The Princess Bride Adventure Book Game

The Princess Bride Adventure Book Game is aimed at players ages 10 and up, but it’s also a great gift for anyone who’s a fan of the 1987 cult classic. In this game, players are tasked with advancing the plot of the story -- be it climbing the Cliffs of Insanity, adventuring in the Fire Swamp, or saving Princess Buttercup -- despite interruptions from a sick grandson. Inspired by the movie, the game is in the form of a storybook, where each chapter is represented by a board splayed out across two pages. It comes with miniatures of all of the movie’s characters, such as Westley, Princess Buttercup, Inigo Montoya and Fezzik. Fans of the flick will love the recognizable quotes -- “Inconceivable!” -- while those new to the film will at least get a good story out of the experience.

Buy Princess Bride board game at Amazon - $20

Wingspan

Holiday Gift Guide: Stonemaier Wingspan
Holiday Gift Guide: Stonemaier Wingspan

Perhaps you have a loved one who wouldn’t mind playing tabletop games, but isn’t into nerdy themes like fighting monsters or defeating zombies? Or maybe he or she is simply a fan of nature? Then Wingspan could very well be the gateway board game for them. In Wingspan, players are bird enthusiasts looking to discover and attract the best birds to their wildlife preserve. It comes with a super helpful quick start guide to help new players start playing without having to go through the whole rulebook (which, itself is pretty easy to understand).

The game is one of the most gorgeous we’ve seen, with beautiful pastel-colored egg miniatures, a dice tower that looks like a bird house, and thoughtfully arranged components; it even comes with a bird-decorated card holder. Plus, the game can be educational, as players learn a thing or two about bird species -- like the burrowing owl or the scissor-tailed flycatcher -- in the process.

Buy Wingspan at Amazon - $60 Buy Wingspan at Walmart - $60

Horrified

Holiday Gift Guide: Ravensburger Horrified
Holiday Gift Guide: Ravensburger Horrified

Maybe you have a loved one whose favorite holiday isn’t Christmas or Hanukkah, but Halloween. In that case, you might consider getting them Horrified, a board game where you’re tasked with defeating one of seven classic horror movie monsters. Be it Frankenstein, the Bride of Frankenstein, the Wolf Man, Dracula, The Mummy, the Invisible Man or the Creature from the Black Lagoon, players need to work together to get rid of their monstrous enemy. If your loved one would rather get spooky than sing carols, then this could be a good gift for them.

Buy Horrified at Amazon - $30 Buy Horrified at Walmart - $30

Star Wars: Outer Rim

Holiday Gift Guide: Fantasy Flight Games Star Wars: Outer Rim
Holiday Gift Guide: Fantasy Flight Games Star Wars: Outer Rim

The Star Wars universe isn’t all about Jedi mind tricks and dueling lightsabers. There’s also the dangerous and mysterious realm of the Outer Rim, which is where the Star Wars: Outer Rim board game takes place. In this game, players are outlaws competing against each other to complete missions like tracking down bounties or delivering precious cargo. If your loved one is a fan of Star Wars’ expanded universe and enjoys the lore of shows like the The Mandalorian, then this could very well be a suitable gift for them.

Buy Outer Rim at Amazon - $52 Buy Outer Rim at Walmart - $65

Trogdor!! The Board Game

Holiday Gift Guide: Homestar Runner Trogdor: the Board Game
Holiday Gift Guide: Homestar Runner Trogdor: the Board Game

If your friend or family member was ever a fan of Homestar Runner, an animated Flash cartoon series that was popular in the early 2000s, then you should seriously consider getting them this board game. Players are tasked with helping Trogdor, the mighty one-armed dragon made famous from the series, in his quest to devour peasants and burninate the countryside while avoiding pesky knights and twin archers. You win when the entire peasantry is decimated, just like Strong Bad would have wanted.

Buy Trogdor at Amazon - $48 Buy Trogdor at Walmart - $48

Unmatched Battle of Legends Vol. 1: King Arthur, Alice, Medusa, Sinbad

Holiday Gift Guide: Restoration Games Unmatched: Battle of Legends
Holiday Gift Guide: Restoration Games Unmatched: Battle of Legends

If you have a loved one who ever wanted to know who would win a battle, King Arthur or Medusa, then this is a great tactical combat game for them. In Unmatched, players get to pick their favorite legendary hero and pit them against another unlikely opponent. In Volume 1, you get to pick from King Arthur, Alice, Medusa or Sinbad, and each has their own unique abilities (King Arthur, for example, can sacrifice cards to increase attacks, while Alice can go big or small to change her attack or defense). And if your loved one does like the game, they can get even more Unmatched opponents like Robin Hood or Bigfoot in other combat packs.

Buy Unmatched at Amazon - $33

Latest Stories

  • 'The Squad' pushes Biden to cancel student debt — here's how they'd personally benefit

    The four progressive congresswomen known as "The Squad" have been some of the most vocal advocates pushing President-elect Joe Biden to cancel student loan debt during his first 100 days in office.

  • When Tesla Joins the S&P 500, You Know It’s Game Over

    (Bloomberg Opinion) -- In an anecdote often attributed to President John F. Kennedy’s father, the moment he knew to get out of the 1920s stock market boom was when he started receiving share tips from his shoeshine boy. You can make a similar argument about the moment that leading equity indexes finally give their blessing to an up-and-coming stock. The latest and most dramatic instance of that will happen next month, when the S&P 500  will admit Tesla Inc. through its club doors for the first time.Take Yahoo Inc. The archetypal dotcom business found its way into America’s prime share index in December 1999, just four months before a collapse in internet stocks that took the U.S. more than a decade to recover from. New admissions in the mid-2000s were rich with real estate plays such as CBRE Group Inc., Boston Properties Inc., and Kimco Realty Corp. Those companies were then hammered by the subprime and 2008 financial crises. Is this time really going to be any different?To be sure, it looks like Tesla is on more solid footing than two years ago, when regulators were lobbing fraud charges against Elon Musk and the company was, in his words, “single-digit weeks” away from bankruptcy. Its elevation to the S&P 500 had been predicted ever since second-quarter results chalked up a fourth consecutive period of profit, passing one crucial criterion that keeps a lot of startups out of the index.Looked at from the more exacting perspective of operating cash, it’s doing even better. The $2.4 billion inflow in the third quarter alone was more than total operating cash in the decade through September 2019. The auto industry as a whole seems to be performing remarkably well in the grip of Covid-19, with the S&P’s automobile and parts sub-index Monday hitting its highest level in more than two years.Tesla is already the 11th-largest company by market capitalization on U.S. exchanges, worth about as much as the world's three biggest carmakers Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG and General Motors Co. put together. Casual investors are likely to see their index-tracking funds turn them into indirect Tesla shareholders whether they like it or not. So what’s not to like?The lingering question is around valuation. Tesla is past the point where it’s at imminent risk of demise, but it’s still very hard to justify the price put on the stock. Returns on equity are only just pulling even with the broader automobiles sub-index. Even analyst estimates that they’ll rise north of 20% over the coming years will only bring them in line with what were, until recently, considered normal levels for an industry that’s been out of favor with investors for years.That sort of pedestrian financial performance is hard to square with Tesla’s eye-wateringly expensive stock. The median price of S&P 500 constituents is 20.89 times blended forward 12-month earnings. Tesla’s price-earnings ratio is 113, which would be enough to give it the richest rating on the index after Under Armour Inc., Boeing Co., and SBA Communications Corp. Comparing forward Ebitda to enterprise value, just six companies have higher valuations than Tesla’s 49.51 times multiple.It’s very hard to see how Tesla will be able to justify those valuations in the long term. That’s the case even if you agree with the most bullish analysts and assume the company will be producing about $10 billion a year of net income by 2022 or 2023, compared with $556 million over the past 12 months. On those numbers, a 20 times price-earnings multiple would produce a business worth not much more than half of Tesla’s current $387 billion market cap.That’s the true lesson for newcomers to the big indexes. For every Yahoo or AOL Inc. that turns into a parable of market excess, there’s a Kimco or CBRE that survives but never recaptures the magic that propelled it into the limelight. Yahoo’s 1999 hype ultimately fell victim to the better search technology being developed by a then little-known startup called Google. The race to dominate electric vehicles over the coming decade will scarcely be less competitive. This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.David Fickling is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering commodities, as well as industrial and consumer companies. He has been a reporter for Bloomberg News, Dow Jones, the Wall Street Journal, the Financial Times and the Guardian.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com/opinionSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here’s the unwelcome surprise awaiting stock investors next year, says this money manager

    Thomas H. Kee Jr., president and chief executive of Stock Traders Daily and portfolio manager at Equity Logic, returns to Need to Know to offer a fresh market call. He says investors are going to wake up to a harsh reality in 2021.

  • Nio To Launch Two Back-To-Back Sedans In A Challenge To Tesla Model 3

    Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) is entering the sedan market, with plans to launch two back-to-back models, the electric vehicle company's CEO William Li said on the quarterly earnings call Tuesday.What Happened: The Chinese EV maker will launch a sedan "soon" and is currently developing another one, Li said without elaborating further on the timeline, as first reported by Bloomberg. "So the next two products in line will both be sedans."The "Nio Day" annual event, where the company typically unveils new products and technologies, is slated to happen in January, Nio confirmed to Benzinga last month, and the new sedan launch could come at this time.Nio typically aims to roll out one new vehicle every year, and the second sedan launch would be unlikely to happen until the company's next annual event.Why It Matters: Nio has been speculated to be launching a high-performance, premium all-electric sedan dubbed ET7 for a while, and Li's comments don't come as a surprise.The company's sedan offerings are said to be vying to compete with Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model 3 sedan vehicles. Nio's stock is on a meteoric rise but the Elon Musk-led company is a threatening presence in its home market of China, especially with the upcoming locally-made Model Y launch. Li, in August, said Nio was planning to expand internationally by the end of 2020, starting with Europe.The EV maker on Thursday reported an adjusted net loss of RMB 996 million, or $146.7 million, in the third quarter, with total revenues surging 146.4.% year-over-year to $666.6 million.Citron Research's Andrew Left, a notorious short-seller, said late last week that Nio has entered "unchartered territory that can never be justified," making a bullish call that it's time for investors to cash out.Price Action: After a 2.17% gain during trading hours, NIO ADRs dipped 1.05% during after-hours at $46.10.See Also: Nio Unveils 100-kWh Battery, Upgrade Plans: What Investors Should KnowBenzinga editor Neer Varshney contributed to this report.Photo courtesy: WikimediaSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Goldman Plans Second Round Of Job Cuts In 3 Months: Report * Alibaba Says Luxury Brand Coach Saw Singles Day Sales Rise 700%(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Bitcoin Is Exploding But Still Losing Out To A Smaller Cryptocurrency

    While Bitcoin is in the limelight for crossing the psychologically-important $18,000 mark, another coin has outpaced the weekly gains made by the apex cryptocurrency.What Happened: Yearn Finance (YFI), a decentralized finance (DeFi) coin, gained 15.93% in the 7-day period leading up to press time -- beating Bitcoin's gains of 14.48%.Yearn Finance, launched in February, is an aggregator service for investors and allows DeFi investing and yield farming. YFI gained 4.76% in a 24-hour period reaching $21,513.89, nearly rivaling the 5.77% gains made by Bitcoin.The DeFi cryptocurrency had reached $41,382.98 on Sept. 14 before plunging as low as $9,014.91 on Nov. 6. YFI has appreciated nearly 139% since then till press time.A trader, who goes by the pseudonym "Benjamin Blunts," said before the coin's $40,000 rally that it would reach the near $50,000 mark. The current market cap of YFI is nearly $650.21 million. Why It Matters: YFI's surge was led by a perfect storm as strong technicals, new products, yield farming, and growth in the popularity of DeFi liquidity pools buoyed the cryptocurrency, Cointelegraph reported.There are 30,000 YFI tokens in circulation and Yearn's creator Andre Cronje did not set aside any for himself. However, more YFI can be minted, according to CoinDesk."I think the 'no inflation' meme is here to stay," according to Tarun Chitra, a member of Yearn's multisig -- an equivalent to the board of directors.Tarun told CoinDesk there are other ways for the system to "monetize."Price Action: YFI traded 4.76% higher at $21,513.89 at press time while Bitcoin traded 5.77% higher at $17,599.77.Related Link: Sushi-Inspired Cryptocurrency Surged 331% In 1 Week Of Launch -- Then, The Founder Cashed OutSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Elon Musk Doles Out Advice To Maisie Williams On Whether She Should 'Go Long On Bitcoin' * As Bitcoin Nears K, A Citibank Analyst Projects 0K Levels Next Year(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Best Dividend Stocks In 2020: Five Strong-Yield Stocks Beating The S&P 500

    The best dividend stocks give a powerful boost to income and retirement portfolios. These stocks offer both solid yields and strong performance.

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2021

    The year is winding down, and it’s time for Wall Street’s analysts to start flagging their top picks for the coming year. It’s a time-honored tradition, in most walks of life, to take a sometimes tongue-in-cheek look at what lies ahead, and to start giving advice on the say-so of a metaphorical crystal ball.Analysts have been analyzing each stock carefully, looking at its past and current performance, its trends on a variety of time frames, management’s plans – the analysts take everything into account. Their recommendations provide valuable direction for building a resilient portfolio in the new year.As normal, TipRanks has collected and collated the data on the top picks, and made it available for investors’ use. The stock choices, and their data, make for some interesting choices. Let's take a closer look. UTZ Brands (UTZ)UTZ Brands is a familiar label in the eastern US. The company is known for its range of snack foods, of the salty variety rather than sweet. The company’s line of foods, including pretzels, potato chips, snack mixes, and popcorn, are frequent choices in vending machines. In August, UTZ (then known as Utz Quality Foods) has completed a business combination agreement with Collier Creek, a special purpose acquisition company. The combination brought the venerable snack company into the public trading domain. More recently, UTZ posted strong Q3 results and reported that it has entered an agreement to buy competing snack company Truco. The quarterly results were released first, on November 5, showing $248 million in net sales, a year-over-year gain of 24%, along with a 23% yoy gain in gross profit. One week later, UTZ and Truco announced a $480 million acquisition agreement, which will bring the ‘On the Border’ brand of tortilla chips and salsas into UTZ product line.Covering this stock for Oppenheimer is 5-star analyst Rupesh Parikh, who sees a clear path forward for the company. “[Following] the company's announcement on 11/12 to acquire Truco Enterprises, [we] overall look very favorably upon the deal economics, synergy opportunity, leverage to the attractive tortilla category including ancillary products (salsa and queso), and compelling growth prospects for the brand," Parikh opined. "We believe the company is well positioned to drive at least 3-4% organic sales growth and 6-8% EBITDA growth with upside optionality from strategic acquisitions," the analyst concluded. To this end, UTZ remains Parikh's top small-cap food pick. The analyst rates the stock an Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with a $24 price target. This figure implies a 28% upside from current levels. (To watch Parikh’s track record, click here)Overall, Wall Street loves this stock, earning a stellar analyst consensus rating -- Strong Buy. Out of 7 analysts tracked by TipRanks in the last 3 months, 6 are bullish on UTZ, while only one remains sidelined. With a return potential of ~16%, the stock's consensus target price stands at $21.71. (See UTZ stock analysis on TipRanks)RingCentral, Inc. (RNG)From salty snacks we move on to telecom tech. RingCentral is a cloud-based business communications company. The company’s products are software platform packages that combine telephone and computer systems. The flagship product platform, RingCentral Office, allows compatibility of the communications system with other popular business apps including DropBox, Google Docs, Outlook, and Salesforce. RNG also offers unique features necessary for communications systems: call forwarding, phone extensions, vid calling, and screen sharing.Much of the modern business world is about problem solving, and RingCentral does just that for its customers – and the results are clear in the revenues and stock performance. The top line number has been increasing through 2020, with the Q3 revenues coming in at $303 million for a 9.3% sequential gain. The shares recovered easily from the mid-winter COVID swoon, and the stock is trading up 76% so far this year.On the negative side, RingCentral operates at a net loss, and that net loss has been deepening even as revenues rose and the stock appreciated. The Q3 EPS loss came in at 24 cents.James Fish, 5-star analyst with Piper Sandler, wrote the review on RNG, and he is upbeat about the company’s future. “RingCentral is winning new customers and expanding with existing given its ability to converge across the communication software stack, including with contact center… we continue to recommend RingCentral as one of our 'core 4' in our coverage and a name to own for the next few years,” Fish commented. As a result, Fish reiterates RNG as his Top Pick. The analyst rates the stock an Overweight (i.e. Buy) alongside a $362 price target. At current levels, that indicates a possible 21% upside for the coming year. (To watch Fish’s track record, click here)Overall, RingCentral has 10 recent reviews, including 9 Buys and 1 Hold, making the analyst consensus view a Strong Buy. The average price target is $337.22, which suggests a 13% upside from the current trading price of $297.79. (See RNG stock analysis on TipRanks)DraftKings, Inc. (DKNG)The world of fantasy sports helps bring fans into the games, and now that the pro leagues have resumed play – albeit for abbreviated seasons, in deference to the coronavirus – DraftKings, which take fantasy leagues online, has been making gains. In addition to fantasy league creation, DraftKings offers sports betting, and the company’s online model has fit in well with the social distance restrictions put in place to combat the ongoing virus health crisis.In the third quarter, whose results were reported earlier this month, DraftKings had plenty of good news. Revenue, at $133 million, beat the forecast by $1 million, and the net loss per share was not as deep as analysts had feared. The company reported a key metric – monthly unique players – surpassing 1 million, an important milestone. Looking ahead, DraftKings revised its fiscal 2020 guidance upward, by 5.7% at the midpoint of the range, to $540 million to $560 million. The midpoint for 2021 revenue expectations is even more bullish, at $800 million.As noted, these gains come as the major sports leagues have returned to play. But that is not the only key here. DraftKings operates in 19 states plus DC – the jurisdictions which permit legal online sports betting. But an additional 8 states are in various stages of legalizing DraftKings’ niche, and the company looks forward to expanding its operations.Summing up the prospects for DraftKings, Rosenblatt analyst Bernie McTernan writes, “[DKNG] remains a top pick in our Consumer Tech coverage. 3Q results will continue the positive revenue estimate revisions given the better than expected guide for '20E and '21E. We are at the high end of the '21E range which we believe is achievable given our expectation for at least MI and VA coming online."The analyst added, "New state launches will pressure near-term adj. EBITDA but encouragingly the company indicates NJ, their most mature market, is in a similar spot where they had previously hoped it would be for its ramp in profitability.”McTernan rates DKNG a Buy, and his $65 price target implies a robust 41% one-year upside. (To watch McTernan’s track record, click here)All in all, there 19 reviews on record for DraftKings, including 13 Buys and 6 Holds, giving the stock a Moderate Buy rating from the analyst consensus. The shares are currently priced at $46.24 and have an average price target of $59, making the upside potential for the year ahead 38%. (See DKNG stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Warren Buffett dumps all his Costco stock — 3 reasons why that is a big surprise

    Warren Buffett is now a former shareholder in Costco. Here's why that's a surprise.

  • Washington aims to pass SECURE Act 2.0 with more changes to the retirement system

    As the 116th Congress winds down, Capitol Hill is gridlocked on pretty much every issue but there is hope of bipartisan compromise on the issue of retirement. 

  • Target shocks investors again with COVID-19 fueled Q3 earnings blowout

    It was another big quarter at Target as consumers gravitate to the chain for shopping ease.

  • Top Reasons Not to Roll Over Your 401(k) to an IRA

    Five cases in which keeping your plan in place—or employing another non-IRA strategy—is the better move.

  • How Does Your Retirement Savings Compare to Others Your Age?

    If you've ever wondered how your retirement savings stacks up against your peers, you're in good company. The desire to know where you land in the sea of retirement savers is natural, and it can help either kick-start more progress or give you a feeling of satisfaction. What Is the Average Retirement Savings?

  • 10 Stocks Have The Makings To Be The Next Tesla Soon

    Tesla's green light to join the S&P 500 instantly added $31 billion to investors' portfolios. Which stocks might be next?

  • Canada Pension Plan (CPP) vs. U.S. Social Security

    The Canada Pension Plan and the Social Security system provide retirement, survivor, and disability benefits to workers and their families. Find out how they compare.

  • Buffett's Berkshire bets on Big Pharma, invests in four drugmakers

    In a regulatory filing detailing its U.S.-listed stock holdings as of Sept. 30, Berkshire disclosed $5.7 billion of new healthcare stakes, including more than $1.8 billion each in Abbvie Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Merck & Co and $136 million in Pfizer Inc. Buffett normally handles large investments for Berkshire's $245.3 billion stock portfolio himself. "COVID-19 has made us think differently about healthcare," said James Armstrong, president of Henry H. Armstrong & Associates in Pittsburgh, which owns Berkshire stock.

  • Boeing, Tesla, Pfizer, Nvidia, Target - 5 Things You Must Know Wednesday

    Stock futures trade cautiously higher as Wall Street weighs progress on a coronavirus vaccine against a rise in infection numbers; the flight ban on Boeing's 737 MAX is lifted Wednesday; Morgan Stanley is bullish on Tesla.

  • Bridgewater’s Dalio: ‘I’d Love to Be Corrected’ on Bitcoin. Twitter Obliges

    Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio asked for and received a heaping dose of “radical candor” Tuesday.

  • George Soros laments investment in Palantir and says he will sell the rest when allowed

    It’s common for fund managers to talk up their investments. Legendary investor George Soros is taking the opposite tack. The statement went on to explain that the investment was made by a portfolio manager at the firm in 2012 when Palantir was private.

  • Top Oil Stocks To Watch In U.S. Shale As Producers Consolidate

    When weighing oil stocks to buy, consider which ones are diversified and which are focused more on shale or particular regions.

  • Bitcoin miner Marathon Patent's stock jumps on upbeat outlook for mining, revenue

    Shares of cryptocurrency miner Marathon Patent Group Inc. shot up 11% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the company provided an upbeat outlook on its potential to produce bitcoin and its target for revenue. The company said that once all of its 23,560 cryptocurrency miners are deployed in the second quarter of 2021, it sees potential to produce 15 to 20 bitcoins per day, at an average cost of $3,863 per bitcoin. The company sees potential to generate revenue of $8.8 million per month, and $6.7 million in gross profit per month. Last week, the company had reported a third-quarter operating loss of $1.99 million on revenue of $835,184. Marathon Patent's stock has lost 9.1% over the past three months through Tuesday, while the price of bitcoins has soared 50.6% and the S&P 500 has gained 6.5%.