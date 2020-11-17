U.S. Markets close in 5 hrs 15 mins

  • S&P 500

    3,604.81
    -22.10 (-0.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,676.29
    -274.15 (-0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,909.54
    -14.59 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,759.77
    -25.57 (-1.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    41.06
    -0.28 (-0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,884.90
    -2.90 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    24.52
    -0.28 (-1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1869
    +0.0011 (+0.0950%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.8770
    -0.0290 (-3.20%)
     

  • Vix

    23.52
    +1.07 (+4.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3250
    +0.0054 (+0.4108%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.2110
    -0.3590 (-0.3433%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,247.32
    +552.30 (+3.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    329.06
    +9.29 (+2.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,332.97
    -88.32 (-1.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,014.62
    +107.69 (+0.42%)
     

The best tech gifts for new parents

Daniel Cooper
·Senior Editor
·6 min read

Parenting is tough, especially when you’ve got a newborn baby that needs near-constant attention to keep it safe, well-fed, and happy. You can’t do it alone, and need your family, friends and whoever else you can rope in to get through those rough first months. There are also some handy pieces of gear that can make any new parent’s life easier. Here are our best picks.

Eufy SpaceView or Project Nursery Baby Monitor

Holiday Gift Guide: Eufy SpaceView
Holiday Gift Guide: Eufy SpaceView

You want to keep an eye on your kid when you’re elsewhere, so a video baby monitor is essential. But you also don’t want to risk broadcasting that feed to the world. We’ve written a lot about the risks of cheap, internet-connected gadgets that allow nefarious types to access video feeds. That’s why we normally recommend video monitors that only broadcast footage to a local wireless receiver, not over WiFi.

Eufy’s SpaceView is one of the best. The SpaceView camera shoots 720p video and has an articulating base that can pan up to 330 degrees, essential since kids rarely, if ever, stay still. The five-inch display unit will last for seven hours with the display always on. You also get an optional wall-mount and even a swappable wide-angle lens for when you need a broader view of the room.

Another option is Project Nursery’s 4.3-inch Baby Monitor System, which comes with two cameras instead of one. The display has a quoted battery life of up to eight hours, and has a transmission range of up to 800 feet. In addition, there’s two-way communication, night vision, and the ability to play lullabies from the camera’s speaker.

Buy Eufy Spaceview monitor at Amazon - $160 Buy Project Nursery monitor at Amazon - $190

QuietOn Sleep Earbuds

Holiday Gift Guide: QuietOn Sleep Earbuds
Holiday Gift Guide: QuietOn Sleep Earbuds

If you’re dividing the parenting work, then one of you might be tending to your newborn while the other catches some much-needed shut-eye. That can mean you’re trying to get rest in the day, when everyone else in the house (and the neighborhood) is awake and being noisy. In those situations, you may need some extra help to ensure that those six precious hours you might get are used for sleeping.

QuietOn’s wireless earbuds are a pair of snug true wireless earbuds without the ability to push tunes into your head. Instead, it uses active noise cancellation and acoustic noise attenuation to cancel out a wide variety of sounds, including noisy kids and traffic. They’re especially good at the sort of low hums that foam earplugs struggle with, like snoring. Did we mention they might be a good defense against snoring?

Buy QuietOn sleep earbuds at Amazon - $200

Tommee Tippee GroClock

Holiday Gift Guide: Tommee Tippee GroClock
Holiday Gift Guide: Tommee Tippee GroClock

When your kid starts to sleep in a bed, rather than a crib, they’ll soon realize they can roam wherever, and whenever, they wish. Sadly, when they’re three years old, they don’t understand what “sweetie, it’s four-thirty in the morning” actually means. That’s where the GroClock comes in, offering a sweet, easily-to-understand way of telling your kids when they should be in bed.

When you set it, the GroClock will shine a gentle blue light from its face, with a countdown timer of stars that gently wink out over the course of the night. When it reaches the set “morning” time, the face will change to a happy sun, and glow bright yellow to signify the day. There is no greater joy in life, my friends, when your kid tells you they waited until the clock turned yellow to get out of bed, rather than calling for you in the hours beforehand.

Buy Tommee Tippee GroClock at Amazon - $70

Hatch Rest+

Holiday Gift Guide: Hatch Rest+
Holiday Gift Guide: Hatch Rest+

One thing you might be wary of is cluttering up your nursery with too many gadgets. If you’re of the Marie Kondo bent, then you may prefer to only have one unit that does a number of jobs. That’s what the Hatch Rest+ does, since it’s a night light, white noise machine, smart home controller and audio baby monitor, all in one.

You can remotely set the light and color options to suit your needs and the nursery’s decor and because it’s internet-connected, you can use it as a two-way audio monitor (via a mobile app) and even use it to control Alexa with your voice. There’s also the ability to set a “time to rise” cue, so that the Rest+’s light gets warmer and stronger, and plays music, when it’s time to wake up.

Buy Hatch Rest+ at Amazon - $90

Moredig Baby Projector

Holiday Gift Guide: Moredig Baby Projector
Holiday Gift Guide: Moredig Baby Projector

Who doesn’t like looking up at the stars before bedtime and watching the universe unfold around you? There are a lot of these night-sky projectors on the market, but the one we like the most was this surprisingly cheap model that does exactly what you need. The Moredig Baby Projector comes with swappable covers that either shine the stars or an animal scene across your nursery ceiling.

You can set the stars static or moving, although some might find that staring at moving stars gives them motion sickness. The only other thing it does is play a selection of twinkly lullabies which is certainly nice to have if you’re trying to soothe a rugrat. Fundamentally, we like this device because it’s cheap, unpretentious and offers a lovely soft light that’s just enough to dispel under-bed monsters without burning your retinas out.

Buy Moredig projector at Amazon - $28

Amazon Echo Dot (Kids) or Google Home Mini

Holiday Gift Guide: Amazon Echo Dot Kids
Holiday Gift Guide: Amazon Echo Dot Kids

Picture the scene: You’re watching TV, or listening to a podcast, and suddenly you need to change a diaper. You can’t grab the remote because you can’t -- don’t ask questions you don’t want the answers to -- but you still need to pause whatever’s on. This where voice control comes in, because it leaves your hands free to concentrate on messy tasks.

If you haven’t bought a smart speaker yet, getting one for the living room can be a godsend for new parents. If your home has Alexa integrations, then you can use your Echo Dot to control the lights, lock the door and even call other rooms in your house. If, on the other hand, you’d prefer Google’s take on the smart speaker, you could grab a Nest Mini and do the same job that way.

Buy Echo Dot Kids at Amazon - $60

Zero app

Holiday Gift Guide: Zero Fasting
Holiday Gift Guide: Zero Fasting

It was shortly before the birth of my second child that I really tried to embrace 16:8 intermittent fasting. That’s the sort of fasting that, rather than spending whole days eating barely anything, you cut your eating window down to eight hours. Eat your dinner early and your breakfast late, and you can spend 16 hours a day fasting, with all the benefits that offers, like a stable weight, and more energy. When you’re spending back-to-back weeks, up all night with a newborn baby, it’s easy to pile on the pounds and spend too much time flopped on the couch.

Zero was invaluable, helping me get through the first couple of months of being the parent of two kids. It’s essentially a stopwatch, reminding you when to begin and end your fast each day and giving you tips on how to get healthier. But when you’re not able to think straight and in dire need of hand-holding, that’s all you need.

Get Zero app

Latest Stories

  • When Tesla Joins the S&P 500, You Know It’s Game Over

    (Bloomberg Opinion) -- In an anecdote often attributed to President John F. Kennedy’s father, the moment he knew to get out of the 1920s stock market boom was when he started receiving share tips from his shoeshine boy. You can make a similar argument about the moment that leading equity indexes finally give their blessing to an up-and-coming stock. The latest and most dramatic instance of that will happen next month, when the S&P 500  will admit Tesla Inc. through its club doors for the first time.Take Yahoo Inc. The archetypal dotcom business found its way into America’s prime share index in December 1999, just four months before a collapse in internet stocks that took the U.S. more than a decade to recover from. New admissions in the mid-2000s were rich with real estate plays such as CBRE Group Inc., Boston Properties Inc., and Kimco Realty Corp. Those companies were then hammered by the subprime and 2008 financial crises. Is this time really going to be any different?To be sure, it looks like Tesla is on more solid footing than two years ago, when regulators were lobbing fraud charges against Elon Musk and the company was, in his words, “single-digit weeks” away from bankruptcy. Its elevation to the S&P 500 had been predicted ever since second-quarter results chalked up a fourth consecutive period of profit, passing one crucial criterion that keeps a lot of startups out of the index.Looked at from the more exacting perspective of operating cash, it’s doing even better. The $2.4 billion inflow in the third quarter alone was more than total operating cash in the decade through September 2019. The auto industry as a whole seems to be performing remarkably well in the grip of Covid-19, with the S&P’s automobile and parts sub-index Monday hitting its highest level in more than two years.Tesla is already the 11th-largest company by market capitalization on U.S. exchanges, worth about as much as the world's three biggest carmakers Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG and General Motors Co. put together. Casual investors are likely to see their index-tracking funds turn them into indirect Tesla shareholders whether they like it or not. So what’s not to like?The lingering question is around valuation. Tesla is past the point where it’s at imminent risk of demise, but it’s still very hard to justify the price put on the stock. Returns on equity are only just pulling even with the broader automobiles sub-index. Even analyst estimates that they’ll rise north of 20% over the coming years will only bring them in line with what were, until recently, considered normal levels for an industry that’s been out of favor with investors for years.That sort of pedestrian financial performance is hard to square with Tesla’s eye-wateringly expensive stock. The median price of S&P 500 constituents is 20.89 times blended forward 12-month earnings. Tesla’s price-earnings ratio is 113, which would be enough to give it the richest rating on the index after Under Armour Inc., Boeing Co., and SBA Communications Corp. Comparing forward Ebitda to enterprise value, just six companies have higher valuations than Tesla’s 49.51 times multiple.It’s very hard to see how Tesla will be able to justify those valuations in the long term. That’s the case even if you agree with the most bullish analysts and assume the company will be producing about $10 billion a year of net income by 2022 or 2023, compared with $556 million over the past 12 months. On those numbers, a 20 times price-earnings multiple would produce a business worth not much more than half of Tesla’s current $387 billion market cap.That’s the true lesson for newcomers to the big indexes. For every Yahoo or AOL Inc. that turns into a parable of market excess, there’s a Kimco or CBRE that survives but never recaptures the magic that propelled it into the limelight. Yahoo’s 1999 hype ultimately fell victim to the better search technology being developed by a then little-known startup called Google. The race to dominate electric vehicles over the coming decade will scarcely be less competitive. This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.David Fickling is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering commodities, as well as industrial and consumer companies. He has been a reporter for Bloomberg News, Dow Jones, the Wall Street Journal, the Financial Times and the Guardian.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com/opinionSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Warren Buffett dumps all his Costco stock — 3 reasons why that is a big surprise

    Warren Buffett is now a former shareholder in Costco. Here's why that's a surprise.

  • Buffett's Berkshire bets on Big Pharma, invests in four drugmakers

    In a regulatory filing detailing its U.S.-listed stock holdings as of Sept. 30, Berkshire disclosed $5.7 billion of new healthcare stakes, including more than $1.8 billion each in Abbvie Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Merck & Co and $136 million in Pfizer Inc. Buffett normally handles large investments for Berkshire's $245.3 billion stock portfolio himself. "COVID-19 has made us think differently about healthcare," said James Armstrong, president of Henry H. Armstrong & Associates in Pittsburgh, which owns Berkshire stock.

  • Here’s the unwelcome surprise awaiting stock investors next year, says this money manager

    Thomas H. Kee Jr., president and chief executive of Stock Traders Daily and portfolio manager at Equity Logic, returns to Need to Know to offer a fresh market call. He says investors are going to wake up to a harsh reality in 2021.

  • Nio To Report Earnings After Short Seller Targets Stock

    Nio tees up to report third-quarter results Tuesday, after Tesla's emerging Chinese nemesis became the target of a short seller.

  • How Does Your Retirement Savings Compare to Others Your Age?

    If you've ever wondered how your retirement savings stacks up against your peers, you're in good company. The desire to know where you land in the sea of retirement savers is natural, and it can help either kick-start more progress or give you a feeling of satisfaction. What Is the Average Retirement Savings?

  • Amazon Pharmacy Launch With Big Drug Discounts Hits CVS, Walgreens, GoodRx, Drug Distributors

    Amazon Pharmacy's launch with big drug discounts triggered a selloff in CVS stock and GoodRx, among others, while Amazon stock gained.

  • Washington aims to pass SECURE Act 2.0 with more changes to the retirement system

    As the 116th Congress winds down, Capitol Hill is gridlocked on pretty much every issue but there is hope of bipartisan compromise on the issue of retirement. 

  • Vaccine rollout could cause U.S. dollar to fall 20% in 2021 - Citi

    "When viable, widely distributed vaccines hit the market, we believe that this will catalyze the next leg lower in the structural USD downtrend we expect," the U.S. bank said in a research note. Moderna Inc said on Monday its experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19 based on interim data from a late-stage clinical trial, becoming the second U.S. company in a week to report results that far exceed expectations.

  • Can You Retire on $1 Million? Here's How Far It Will Go

    The financial technology company SmartAsset looked at average household expenses and found that, nationwide, a $1 million nest egg should last 23.46 years. The results showed retirees in New York City would deplete $1 million in 10.21 years, while the cash would last 32.26 years in McAllen, Texas. The figure for McAllen is impressive, says Mark LoCastro, spokesperson for SmartAsset, but people shouldn't assume the averages will be true for them.

  • What Biden and other Democrats have proposed for 401(k) plans, home ownership and building wealth

    It's too early to know if these proposals will ever get enacted, especially if Republicans hold onto the Senate, but a few would affect many Americans.

  • I am 66 years old, retired, and now need to go back to work full time — how can I start over?

    Have a question about retirement? Email us

  • Tesla gets a spot on the S&P 500

    Tesla will be added to the S&P 500, a milestone that will expand its investor base and put the electric automaker in the same company as heavyweights like Apple, Berkshire Hathaway and Microsoft. The announcement, made Monday afternoon by the S&P Dow Jones Indices, sent shares 13.7% higher in after-market trading. Tesla will officially join the benchmark index prior to trading December 21, the S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a statement.

  • Nio's stock rises ahead of earnings as Tesla surge, upbeat analyst call provide a boost

    Shares of Nio Inc. surged 2.3% in premarket trading, ahead of the China-based electric vehicle maker's third-quarter earnings report after the closing bell, as a big rally in Tesla Inc.'s stock and an upbeat analyst note helped fuel investor optimism. Nio is expected to report a per-share loss that narrowed to RMB1.18 from RMB2.48 a year ago, according to FactSet, and revenue that more than doubles to RMB4.37 billion from RMB1.84 billion. Tesla's stock shot up 13.3% ahead of the open, after S&P Dow Jones Indices said late Monday that it would add the stock to the S&P 500 next month. And Wedbush analyst Dan Ives the EV vehicle market is still in the" very-early innings" of playing out, with the stage now set "for a major step up in EV growth, with Europe and China front and center as core growth regions." Among other China-based EV makers, shares of Li Auto Inc. rallied 3.4% premarket and XPeng Inc. climbed 3.5%.

  • Dow Jones Tumbles, Retail Sales Weak; Nio Jumps Before Earnings, While Tesla Surges On S&P 500 Inclusion

    Weak retail sales data helped send the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 400 points early Tuesday. Tesla surged 12% on S&P 500 inclusion, while rival Nio spiked 6%.

  • America’s Zombie Companies Have Racked Up $1.4 Trillion of Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- They were once America’s corporate titans. Beloved household names. Case studies in success.But now, they’re increasingly looking like something else -- zombies. And their numbers are swelling.From Boeing Co., Carnival Corp. and Delta Air Lines Inc. to Exxon Mobil Corp. and Macy’s Inc., many of the nation’s most iconic companies aren’t earning enough to cover their interest expenses (a key criterion, as most market experts define it, for zombie status).Almost 200 corporations have joined the ranks of so-called zombie firms since the onset of the pandemic, according to a Bloomberg analysis of financial data from 3,000 of the country’s largest publicly-traded companies. In fact, zombies now account for nearly 20% of those firms. Even more stark, they’ve added almost $1 trillion of debt to their balance sheets in the span, bringing total obligations to $1.36 trillion. That’s more than double the roughly $500 billion zombie companies owed at the peak of the financial crisis.The consequences for America’s economic recovery are profound. The Federal Reserve’s effort to stave off a rash of bankruptcies by purchasing corporate bonds might very well have prevented another depression. But in helping hundreds of ailing companies gain virtually unfettered access to credit markets, policy makers may inadvertently be directing the flow of capital to unproductive firms, depressing employment and growth for years to come, according to economists.“We have come to the point that we should ask, ‘what are the unintended consequences?’” said Torsten Slok, chief economist at Apollo Global Management Inc. “The Fed, for stability reasons, decided to step in. They knew they were going to create zombies. Now the question becomes, ‘what about the companies that have been kept alive that otherwise would have gone out of business?”’While zombie firms are more commonly associated with 1990s Japan, post-crisis Europe or even China in recent years, their ranks in the U.S. have been increasing for over a decade, fueled in part by years of ultra-loose monetary policy.Zombie companies get their nickname because of their tendency to limp along, unable to earn enough to dig out from under their obligations, but still with sufficient access to credit to roll over their debts. They’re a drag on the economy because they keep assets tied up in companies that can’t afford to invest and build their businesses.Of course, not every company that becomes a zombie is destined to stay one forever. There are plenty of comeback stories, from Boston Scientific Corp. to Sprint Corp. Many firms that have seen earnings wiped out due to the coronavirus outbreak are likely to rebound once a vaccine allows the global economy to return to a more normal footing, and may ultimately not need all the debt they raised.Yet the sheer amount of borrowing undertaken by struggling corporations in recent months will almost certainly limit the capacity of some to make capital expenditures and adapt to shifting consumer habits as Covid-19 alters how Americans spend their money.Bloomberg’s analysis looked at the trailing 12-month operating income of firms in the Russell 3000 index relative to their interest expenses over the same period.The results paint a grim picture. More than a sixth of the index, or 527 companies, haven’t earned enough to meet their interest payments. That compares with 335 firms at the end of last year. The $1.36 trillion they collectively now owe dwarfs the $378 billion of debt zombie firms reported before the pandemic laid waste to balance sheets.Boeing has seen its total obligations balloon by more than $32 billion this year, while Carnival’s debt burden has increased $14.8 billion, Delta has added $24.2 billion, Exxon $16.2 billion and Macy’s $1.2 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.A spokesperson for Boeing directed Bloomberg to the company’s third quarter earnings call, in which Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith said that managing liquidity and balance-sheet leverage are top priorities, and reducing debt will be a key focus once cash generation returns to more normal levels.Representatives from Carnival and Delta declined to commentExxon referred Bloomberg to comments last month from senior vice president Andy Swiger during the company’s earnings call in which he highlighted the oil producer’s efforts to reduce operating expenses and increase divestments while keeping gross debt levels stable.A spokesperson for Macy’s said that the company is confident in its financial position, and expects to have sufficient liquidity to fund operations and retire debt maturities due in the coming years.Among new entrants, all four major U.S. airlines, with a combined $128 billion of debt, have become zombies in 2020. And movie theaters and other entertainment companies on the list grew from 2 last year to 10, accounting for nearly $28 billion of additional debt.“We distinguish between the walking wounded and the walking dead,” said Ken Monaghan, a portfolio manager at Amundi Pioneer, which oversees about $85 billion. “The question is whether the business model has changed so significantly as a result of the pandemic that survival comes into question. Few sectors are likely to die, but some may require a radical transformation to survive and attract capital.”Prolonged PainEconomists have long warned that zombies are less productive, spend less on physical and intangible capital and grow less in terms of employment and assets than their peers.But new research from the Bank for International Settlements shows that zombies may be even more damaging to an economy than previously thought.Not only are firms staying in a zombie state for longer than in years past, but of the roughly 60% of firms that do manage to ultimately exit zombie status, many nonetheless experience prolonged weakness in productivity, profitability and growth, leading to long-term underperformance.Moreover, recovered firms are three-times more likely to become zombies again compared to firms that have never been one, according to the September study, which examined companies in 14 advanced economies over three decades.“The zombie disease seems to cause long-term damage also on those that recover from it,” the BIS’s Ryan Banerjee and Boris Hofmann wrote in the report. Therefore, “a firm’s viability should be an important criterion for its eligibility for government and central bank support.”A representative for the Fed declined to comment.Some say the concern over the spread of zombie companies is being over-hyped.While they accounted for 41% of U.S. firms in a UBS Group AG analysis based on their interest-coverage ratios as of the second quarter, weighted by assets the percentage declined dramatically, to just 10%. And when using the bank’s preferred methodology, which looks at debt to enterprise value, the share fell to just 6%, close to average levels since the late 1990s.“The zombie problem is fairly benign in the U.S.,” said Matthew Mish, a strategist at UBS. “I don’t think the problem looks any worse than the last two recessions.”Others aren’t so sure.“The zombie question is one of the great open issues regarding the legacy of the pandemic,” said Nathan Sheets, chief economist at PGIM Fixed Income. “Will our economy coming out of the pandemic be as dynamic and flexible as before? I’m cautiously optimistic because competition is deeply embedded in the U.S. system.”Still, corporate deleveraging in the years ahead will result in slower growth, subdued inflation and low rates “for as long as the eye can see,” he added.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Micron Technology (MU) Nears Major Breakout

    Micron Technology (MU) is testing 2018 resistance and could break out, finally setting its sights on the 2000 internet bubble high.

  • Plug Power Down After Stock Offering Priced at Discount

    Plug Power shares fell after the hydrogen fuel cell company priced a stock offering at an 11% discount to Monday's close.

  • Nio: Potential Damage From Anticipated Tesla Price Cuts Is Overstated, Says Analyst

    The Chinese EV sector has caught investors’ imagination in 2020, no company more so than Nio Limited (NIO). Shares have skyrocketed by over 1000% year-to-date.Heading into today’s Q3 earnings after market close, Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu expects “record revenue/profitability, driven by higher volume, lower battery costs, and continued operational improvements.”While the analyst rates NIO shares a Buy, his $34 price target implies a steep 25% drop from current levels. (To watch Yu’s track record, click here)Which obviously begs the question: is Nio overvalued?While Yu plans to assess the discrepancy between rating and price target after seeing the earnings report, the answer is yes, according to a recent report by Citron. The short seller advised investors to sell the stock and move on, arguing Nio’s lofty valuation simply does not reflect its real world standing. The thrust of the report’s argument was based on the upcoming launch of Tesla’s made in China Model Y SUV; The model’s anticipated price cut could damage demand for NIO’s similar offerings - the ES6 and EC6.Yu, however, addresses this issue.“While we continue to view this as a risk, we see it as a temporary headwind which will subsequently be more than offset by NIO’s growing brand awareness and broader industry push for EV adoption,” the analyst said.Yu has several arguments to back up his thesis. The first is based on a belief the TAM (total addressable market) is big enough for both with the focus turned to capturing market share from traditional ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles. Tesla’s market entry, says Yu, will “structurally take more share away from comparable ICE models over time rather than NIO who is already very price competitive.”A second argument, which Yu admits might appear “counter intuitive,” is based on Tesla’s “halo effect.” The success of the rival’s made-in-China Model 3 has actually “boosted overall consumer interest in BEVs and attracted buyers who were likely not considering an electric vehicle in the past.”Lastly, Yu believes the price cut’s impact will be short lived. Using the October Model 3 price cuts’ impact on XPeng’s P7 BEV sedan, the initial sales pressure appears to have eased, with November “likely tracking ahead on a sequential basis.” This indicates to Yu, “that true market share losers will ultimately be incumbent ICE vehicles, not comparable EVs.”Nio presents a similar conundrum to other Street analysts. Overall, the stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 6 Buys and 2 Holds. However, the $31.74 average price target suggests shares will drop by 30% over the coming months. (See Nio stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Home Depot Beats On Blowout Comp Sales, Permanently Adds $1 Billion To Costs

    Home Depot earnings beat views, with same-store sales up 24.1%. But the Dow Jones giant fell early Tuesday.