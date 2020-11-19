U.S. markets close in 5 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,558.60
    -9.19 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,343.74
    -94.68 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,822.33
    +20.73 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,774.45
    +5.14 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    41.56
    -0.26 (-0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,860.50
    -13.40 (-0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    -0.39 (-1.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1837
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.8570
    -0.0250 (-2.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3223
    -0.0045 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.9380
    +0.1400 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,090.17
    +212.43 (+1.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    342.72
    +5.59 (+1.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,329.82
    -55.42 (-0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,634.34
    -93.80 (-0.36%)
     
JUST IN:

Another 742,000 Americans filed new unemployment claims last week

The number of claims filed unexpectedly rose last week; 700,000 was anticipated.

The gear to get for your next winter adventure

James Trew
·Managing Editor
·8 min read

Winter, as the cliche goes, is coming. No one wants to be caught out in the cold, or make a rookie error by bringing summer gear to a snowy retreat. Good job, then, that we have reporters hailing from colder corners of the globe. In this guide, you’ll find everything you need to make sure you’re ready for adventure, no matter what the weather throws at you and a few extras to make sure you stay safe (and hydrated).

Leatherman Free P4

Holiday Gift Guide: Leatherman FREE P4
Holiday Gift Guide: Leatherman FREE P4

We have recommended the Leatherman Free P4 countless times. And that’s probably not going to change any time soon. A multitool is a necessity for any outdoorsy type or DIY enthusiast on your shopping list. And we think the Free P4 is the best option out there for most people. It’s reasonably compact, rugged and loaded with useful tools -- 21 in total. But the real standout feature is the opening and locking mechanism. The Free lineup is one of the few multitools we’ve seen where you can open up almost everything with a single hand. And then everything locks in place to make sure you don’t accidentally close the blade on your fingers. If you want to save a few bucks the $120 P2 is also an excellent choice, but we think the P4 is worth the extra $20 which includes a saw and has two knives -- a straight blade and a serrated one.

Buy Free P4 at Amazon - $140 Buy Free P4 at Dick’s - $140

BCA Tracker 3 Avalanche Transceiver

Holiday Gift Guide: BCA Tracker 3 Avalanche Transceiver
Holiday Gift Guide: BCA Tracker 3 Avalanche Transceiver

Nothing says happy holidays like a gift that could actually save someone’s life. If there’s a skier or snowboarder on your list, they absolutely need to have an avalanche transceiver. If they don’t have one yet (or if theirs is a little old and unreliable) snag them the Tracker 3 from BCA. While the company has announced the newer Tracker 4, the third generation model is every bit as capable, slightly cheaper at $350 and, most importantly, actually available to purchase. Just as important, it can be used to locate other trackers, in case they’re with a group and a rescue team is still a ways out.

Buy BCA Tracker 3 at Amazon - $350

Black Diamond Spot 350

Holiday Gift Guide: Black Diamond Spot350
Holiday Gift Guide: Black Diamond Spot350

The Black Diamond Spot 325 used to be our bang-for-your-buck headlamp recommendation. But the upgraded Spot 350 has easily replaced it. It still gets up to 200 hours on three AAA batteries and is IPX 8 rated so hiking in a downpour shouldn’t be a problem. But the new model is brighter (350 lumens versus 325), smaller and lighter. Plus the redesigned interface makes it much easier to switch between the five different lighting modes. The full brightness lamp has both near and far modes, there’s a low-power dim light, strobe and a red beam for saving your giftees eyes at night.

Even if you’re not shopping for an avid hiker, we’re sure someone on your list could use a headlamp. They come in handy for home repairs and are nice to have on hand in the event of a blackout. This is basically a universal gift.

Buy Spot 350 at Moosejaw - $40

GoPro Hero 9 Black

Holiday Gift Guide: GoPro Hero 9 Black
Holiday Gift Guide: GoPro Hero 9 Black

GoPro has been synonymous with outdoor adventure since its very first camera. The Hero 9 Black is no different. If you’re looking for a gift for someone that’s either an adrenaline junky or an outdoor addict, it’s the perfect choice. The Hero 9 Black has all the features you’d expect from a GoPro, but with an all new sensor for sharper images and video. The built-in stabilization is so good all their adventures will look cinematic right out of the camera and the all-new front-facing screen will mean they’re selfie shots will be perfectly framed.

Buy GoPro Hero 9 Black at Amazon - $400 Buy GoPro Hero 9 Black at Walmart - $450

Polar Pro ND filters for GoPro

Holiday Gift Guide: Polar Pro ND Filters for GoPro
Holiday Gift Guide: Polar Pro ND Filters for GoPro

If you’re looking for some accessories to go with the GoPro (above) or the person you’re buying for already has a camera, these neutral density (ND) filters from Polar Pro are a great pick. In the simplest terms, they are like shades for your GoPro, which will stop the camera trying to compensate for too much light by ramping up the shutter speed. High shutter speeds are the scourge of action video as they create an unnatural, jittery image. However, with this three-pack from Polar Pro (for a range of different lighting scenarios) all your videos will look smooth and cinematic. It’s possibly one of the easiest ways to improve the quality of a GoPro’s video.

Especially if the person you’re buying for loves to ski or mountain bike, these filters will make the action look faster, thanks to the motion blur effect they create. This is far more immersive than something recorded in bright light without a filter. They’re easy to install, too -- simply twist off the GoPro’s included lens cover, and replace it with the filter of your choice. For the more advanced user, they’ll be pleased with the up-to 5 stops of control (they’ll know what this means).

Buy Polar Pro filters at B&H Photo starting at $30

Peak Design Tech Pouch

Holiday Gift Guide: Peak Design Tech Pouch
Holiday Gift Guide: Peak Design Tech Pouch

Memory cards? Check. Selection of USB cables? Got ‘em. Rugged hard drive (see elsewhere in this guide)? You get it, the outdoor tech lover has a lot of accessories to bring along. That’s why the Tech Pouch from Peak Design is the perfect do-it-all carry case for all the gear they need to bring along for the perfect tech-fueled trip.

The myriad “origami” style pockets are ideal for storing cables, SD cards and even battery packs, and a clever design even allows you to feed a charging cable through so they can juice their gear while on the move. Importantly, the weather resistant material keeps things dry and the compact design is perfect for slipping into your carry on luggage.

Buy Tech Pouch at Amazon - $48 Buy Tech Pouch at Peak Design - $48

Peak Design Travel Tripod

Holiday Gift Guide: Peak Design Travel Tripod
Holiday Gift Guide: Peak Design Travel Tripod

Grabbing a sunset timelapse at the top of a mountain takes a lot of time and patience, so you’re going to need a good tripod. Enter, the Travel Tripod from Peak Design. As the name suggests, it’s designed specifically for photographers on the move. The lightweight design folds down to a compact, manageable size, but doesn’t sacrifice stability and maximum payload (20lbs) in the process.

What sets the Travel Tripod apart from other (often cheaper) rivals are the little details. Peak Design cleverly his a mobile mount inside one of the poles so you can get steady shots even with your phone. There’s also just a single adjustment ring, so the adventurer in your life won’t have to navigate multiple confusing screws and dials.

Buy Travel Tripod at Amazon - $315 Buy Travel Tripod at Peak Design - $315

Mujjo Touchscreen Gloves

Holiday Gift Guide: Mujjo Touchscreen gloves
Holiday Gift Guide: Mujjo Touchscreen gloves

Winter and the outdoors means chilly digits. That’s not good when you need to use your phone or touchscreen device. While there are many screen-friendly gloves on the market, we like Mujjo’s more affordable options for the perfect balance of style and price. We like that there are a few options so that you can find something that goes with any winter wardrobe. If your outdoor-loving loved one is more of a polar explorer, there are insulated (and double insulated) options, too.

Buy Mujjo gloves at Amazon - $35

G-Technology G-Drive Mobile SSD

Holiday Gift Guide: G-Technology G-Drive Mobile SSD
Holiday Gift Guide: G-Technology G-Drive Mobile SSD

The holidays are all about making memories. In this day and age, memory is more about megabytes than Uncle Ron’s impressive baked ham, and that’s why nothing says “I love you” more than gifting them 1TB of rugged storage. The G-Drive Mobile SSD is our pick as it has everything you need from an external drive, such as solid state storage and USB-C for speedy transfers. Importantly, for those that love the great outdoors, it’s also weather proof with and IP67 rating and the makers (part of Western Digital) claim it can take tumbles of up to three meters and is crushproof to 1,000 lbs. That sounds more like a challenge to us.

Buy G-Drive Mobile SSD (1TB) at Amazon - $190 Buy G-Drive Mobile SSD (1TB) at Walmart - $220

Wagan Travel Mug

Holiday Gift Guide: Wagan Travel Mug
Holiday Gift Guide: Wagan Travel Mug

What better way to mark the end a day in the elements than with a hot brew. The Travel Mug might not be the smartest beverage container out there, but it’s 12v car connection is all that’s needed to make this the moderately clever mug of choice. It’s enough to heat up a brew in 30 minutes (or a ready made one for two hours when not plugged in). It’s also BPA free and designed to be the perfect fit in most vehicle cup holders.

Columbia Men's Three Forks Black Dot Jacket

Holiday Gift Guide: Columbia Omni-Heat Three Forks jacket
Holiday Gift Guide: Columbia Omni-Heat Three Forks jacket

If your giftee is sensitive to the cold (or just likes to go where it’s really cold) then the Three Forks Black Dot jacket from Columbia is the ultimate remedy. At $280, it’s a little on the spendy side, but for every dollar there’s likely to be about three degrees of heat in return. Okay, maybe not that much, but the Black Dot technology comprises black aluminum “dots” that Columbia claims will soak up both scattered and direct sunlight. And the reflective internal lining will make the recipient feel like they’re wearing something with astronaut credentials.

Beyond acting like a sponge for sunlight, there are plenty of pockets of all shapes and sizes to store all their other tech (safe and warm, naturally). This includes one very deep inside pocket that by our reckoning could fit a winter-warming bottle of whiskey.

Buy Black Dot Jacket at Columbia - $280

Latest Stories

  • The 3 Hottest Electric Vehicle Stocks Of The Year

    Many Electric vehicle stocks have had a spectacular year, and as the world progresses towards a greener economy, it’s clear this sector is only getting started

  • Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Boeing On The Day The 737 Max Debuted Would Be Worth Today

    Investors who owned stocks in the last three years have generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return since May 22, 2017 is 61%.On that day in history, Malaysian carrier Malindo Air flew the world's first Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) 737 Max commercial flight.Boeing's 737 Max Headache: Boeing investors had high hopes for the 737 Max, but it didn't take long for red flags to appear.On the day of the first 737 Max flight back in 2017, Boeing shares were trading at around $184.Boeing shares soared in the first year the 737 Max was in operation, peaking at around $394 in October 2018 -- around the time of the first Max crash.On Oct. 29, 2018, Lion Air flight 610 went down in the Java Sea, killing 189 passengers and crew members. At the time, investors likely saw the crash as an isolated incident. Boeing shares initially dropped back to $296.61 following the crash before ripping back up to an all-time high of $446.01 in early 2019.On March 10, 2019, Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 crashed, killing another 157 people. Three days later, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration officially grounded the 737 Max on safety concerns.Despite the grounding, Boeing shares initially held up relatively well. The stock drifted lower throughout 2019, but stayed above $320 heading into 2020.Boeing In 2020 And Beyond: Boeing was trading at around $350 in early 2020 prior to the COVID-19 market crash, which sent Boeing shares into a spiral. The stock tumbled all the way to $89, and Boeing announced it was suspending its dividend and share buybacks due to the crisis.Air travel rates plummeted more than 95%, and Boeing's customers were forced to cancel orders, significantly shrinking the company's backlog. On Nov. 18, the FAA finally cleared the 737 Max to fly again, but the pandemic rages on.The 737 Max era has been a major disappointment for Boeing investors so far. In fact, $1,000 invested in Boeing stock on the day of the first 737 Max commercial flight in 2017 would be worth about $1,240 today, assuming reinvested dividends.Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more struggles for Boeing in the next 12 months. The average price target among the 23 analysts covering the stock is $174, suggesting 18.9% downside from current levels.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * After Nearly 2 Years, FAA Says Boeing's 737 Max Can Carry Passengers And Fly Again * Boeing Option Trader Bets M On 10% More Upside(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Aurora Cannabis Is Going to $0 — and for 3 Good Reasons, Says Analyst

    Once upon a time (way back in early 2019), Aurora Cannabis (ACB) was a dominant force in Canadian cannabis. Boasting a massive "cultivation footprint" -- hundreds of thousands of square feet of growing space producing hundreds of tons of weed per year -- Aurora controlled 20% of the mass market Canadian cannabis. And yet, Aurora could not seem to turn a profit. It lost $224 million in fiscal 2019 and then $2.4 billion in fiscal 2020.Hoping to stem the tide of these losses Aurora began focusing its efforts on selling premium marijuana blends at higher profit margins. That obviously didn't work, so in 2019 it shifted its strategy back to targeting the "value segment" -- the mass market -- which also didn't work. So lately, Aurora has begun refocusing yet again on premium blends.And how is that working out? Here's a clue: In the first quarter of its fiscal 2021 (reported last week), Aurora suffered: * a 10% decline in quarterly sales to $51 million * a net loss of $81 million * and $93 million in negative free cash flow.Sound like it might be time for another business model reset? According to GLJ Research analyst Gordon Johnson, that's exactly what's likely to happen at Aurora Cannabis. Johnson observes that when calculated in Canadian dollars, Aurora's fiscal Q1 2021 revenues of C$67.8 million actually exceeded analyst expectations for C$63.9 million. However, the company suffered an "acute bottom line-miss" when it reported losing C$0.93 -- more than twice the C$0.46 that analysts had expected it to lose. Cash burn also accelerated -- up nearly 50% sequentially to C$124.3 million.Despite this massively bad quarter, Johnson notes that the apparent electoral victory of Joe Biden as U.S. President-elect has investors betting on U.S. marijuana legalization to turn around the fortunes of the marijuana industry. So far, the month of November alone has sent Aurora Cannabis stock up nearly 73%, and in Johnson's view, there's just one way to play this marijuana stock rally:Sell. Or even, sell short \-- because this stock is going to $0, says Johnson. (To watch Johnson's track record, click here)There are at least three good reasons to follow this advice, according to the analyst. The first, obviously, is that Aurora Cannabis can't quite seem to figure out what it wants to be when it grows up -- but whatever that is, it's almost certain to be a company that loses money hand over fist. One reason for this is that the oversupply of mass market marijuana, it seems, has "recently shift[ed] to the premium segment where everyone is now focused, [such that] the high-end space [that Aurora once again favors] now has a problem," too.Even worse for all marijuana investors, though -- not just Aurora Cannabis -- Johnson thinks they're entirely misreading the legislative situation surrounding cannabis. For one thing, "US Federal nationalization" ([sic] -- pretty sure he means "legalization") -- is "highly unlikely" even under a President Biden, with the U.S. Senate still firmly in Republican hands.And second, even if marijuana legalization does get passed in the United States, "barring a change in Canadian national law," says Johnson, "ACB cannot legally operate" in the United States.Aurora Cannabis stock, it seems, just can't seem to catch a break. And at a valuation of "nearly 750x FY21E," maybe it doesn't deserve to, according to Johnson. How does Johnson's bearish stance weigh up against the word of the Street? It appears other voices are not willing to bet on the cannabis player either. Aurora Cannabis currently has a Hold consensus rating based on 0 Buys, 12 Holds, and 3 Sells. At $7.39, the average price target suggests shares will stay range bound for the foreseeable future. (See Aurora Cannabis stock analysis on TipRanks).To find good ideas for cannabis stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Larry Summers' tax advice for Biden: Collect on the $7 trillion owed by 'the richest taxpayers'

    Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers says Joe Biden should target the richest taxpayers not with tax hike but with greater enforcement.

  • The 11 Worst Retirement Mistakes: Sidestep Them

    To avoid the worst retirement mistakes, you have to be realistic about your future plans and think ahead. Unfortunately, it's all too easy to make the wrong financial moves when preparing for retirement. According to the Federal Reserve, 37% of non-retired adults believe their retirement savings are on track.

  • What does Joe Biden’s win mean for your year-end tax planning? Here are two strategies to consider

    Tax Guy also weighs in on which of President-elect Joe Biden's tax proposals are likely to move forward.

  • Desperate for fuel, Venezuelans steal PDVSA crude and make their own gasoline

    Venezuelans, desperate for fuel after months of shortages, have begun stealing crude from idled fields owned by state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela [PDVSA.UL] and distilling homemade gasoline, according to two PDVSA workers and a half dozen people familiar with the practice. The amount of crude stolen is a tiny fraction of Venezuela's output. Venezuela's once-formidable 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd) refining network has collapsed, oil and refining installations have little security or maintenance, and the firm is unable to retain qualified workers as salary values erode.

  • 'The Squad' pushes Biden to cancel student debt — here's how they'd personally benefit

    The four progressive congresswomen known as "The Squad" have been some of the most vocal advocates pushing President-elect Joe Biden to cancel student loan debt during his first 100 days in office.

  • 3 Dividend Oil Stocks For Investors To Consider

    Oil stocks have traditionally been a good spot for investors to find high dividend yields. The decline in oil demand and production in 2020 has sent shares of oil stocks lower, creating higher dividend yields.The question could be whether the dividends are sustainable. Here's a look at three dividend oil stocks for investors to consider.ExxonMobil: One of the largest oil companies in the U.S. and world is Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM).The company's dividend yield hit 10% in September, with shares down significantly in 2020. Shares yield 9% and could be a long-term bet on a recovery in oil prices -- and Exxon's history of raising dividends.The company has seen revenue fall from $197.8 billion to $135 billion for the first nine months of 2019 compared to the same period in 2020. The company reported a net loss of 18 cents per share in the third quarter, which was down from the prior year's profit of 68 cents a share, but an improvement on the 70-cent loss in the second quarter.Exxon Mobil's dividend yield was 5.8%, 7.9% and 7.9% at the time of the first three quarterly payouts in 2020.In 2019, the quarterly dividend yields were all 5% or less. Analysts have questioned whether the company can keep paying out high dividends.The company maintained its quarterly payout of 87 cents for the current quarter when some believed it would be cut.Related Link: Stock Wars: Exxon Mobil Vs. Nextera, A Battle Of Old Vs/ New In EnergyChevron: Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) are down 28% in 2020. The company now has a dividend yield of 6%.The company reported a loss of $207 million in the third quarter, but showed improvements with capital spending down 48% and operating expenses down 12% year-over-year.Chevron's year-to-date revenue is $69.6 billion, down from $105.3 billion in the prior year.The acquisition of Noble Energy closed in October, which Chevron said will strengthen the company's portfolio.A joint venture for renewable natural gas, CalBioGas, also started production in the third quarter, which could be a growth area for investors to watch.Chevron typically raises its dividend for the start of every year, which means the next quarterly report will be the one where investors are watching for a dividend raise, cut or the status quo. Kinder Morgan: The largest energy infrastructure firm in the S&P 500 is Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI). The company is tied to the prices of oil and natural gas. Kinder Morgan owns 83,000 miles of pipelines and has 147 terminals that help transport natural gas, gasoline, oil and CO2.Third-quarter revenue for Kinder Morgan was $2.9 billion compared to $3.2 billion in the prior year period. Earnings per share were 21 cents in the third quarter compared to 22 cents in the prior year.Kinder Morgan cut its dividend in 2016, but have been raising it every year since to the current 26.25 cents per quarter. "Once we have completed our 2021 budget process, the board will determine the fourth quarter 2020 dividend and our dividend policy for 2021," the company said in its third-quarter earnings release.Shares of Kinder Morgan are down 34% in 2020. While some oil stocks have rallied in the last month, Kinder Morgan shares are up 9%.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Joyy Plummets On Muddy Waters Short Report, Fraud Claims * Arrival, An EV Bus Maker That Rivals Rivian, Going Public Via SPAC(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Nvidia Crushed Earnings Estimates. Its Stock Is Slipping.

    The chip maker beat earnings forecasts and even offered above-consensus guidance. That wasn’t good enough.

  • Best Dividend Stocks In 2020: Five Strong-Yield Stocks Beating The S&P 500

    The best dividend stocks give a powerful boost to income and retirement portfolios. These stocks offer both solid yields and strong performance.

  • How a 401(k) Works After Retirement

    How your 401(k) works after you retire depends on your age, whether you take withdrawals, or if you let it continue to accumulate earnings.

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2021

    The year is winding down, and it’s time for Wall Street’s analysts to start flagging their top picks for the coming year. It’s a time-honored tradition, in most walks of life, to take a sometimes tongue-in-cheek look at what lies ahead, and to start giving advice on the say-so of a metaphorical crystal ball.Analysts have been analyzing each stock carefully, looking at its past and current performance, its trends on a variety of time frames, management’s plans – the analysts take everything into account. Their recommendations provide valuable direction for building a resilient portfolio in the new year.As normal, TipRanks has collected and collated the data on the top picks, and made it available for investors’ use. The stock choices, and their data, make for some interesting choices. Let's take a closer look. UTZ Brands (UTZ)UTZ Brands is a familiar label in the eastern US. The company is known for its range of snack foods, of the salty variety rather than sweet. The company’s line of foods, including pretzels, potato chips, snack mixes, and popcorn, are frequent choices in vending machines. In August, UTZ (then known as Utz Quality Foods) has completed a business combination agreement with Collier Creek, a special purpose acquisition company. The combination brought the venerable snack company into the public trading domain. More recently, UTZ posted strong Q3 results and reported that it has entered an agreement to buy competing snack company Truco. The quarterly results were released first, on November 5, showing $248 million in net sales, a year-over-year gain of 24%, along with a 23% yoy gain in gross profit. One week later, UTZ and Truco announced a $480 million acquisition agreement, which will bring the ‘On the Border’ brand of tortilla chips and salsas into UTZ product line.Covering this stock for Oppenheimer is 5-star analyst Rupesh Parikh, who sees a clear path forward for the company. “[Following] the company's announcement on 11/12 to acquire Truco Enterprises, [we] overall look very favorably upon the deal economics, synergy opportunity, leverage to the attractive tortilla category including ancillary products (salsa and queso), and compelling growth prospects for the brand," Parikh opined. "We believe the company is well positioned to drive at least 3-4% organic sales growth and 6-8% EBITDA growth with upside optionality from strategic acquisitions," the analyst concluded. To this end, UTZ remains Parikh's top small-cap food pick. The analyst rates the stock an Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with a $24 price target. This figure implies a 28% upside from current levels. (To watch Parikh’s track record, click here)Overall, Wall Street loves this stock, earning a stellar analyst consensus rating -- Strong Buy. Out of 7 analysts tracked by TipRanks in the last 3 months, 6 are bullish on UTZ, while only one remains sidelined. With a return potential of ~16%, the stock's consensus target price stands at $21.71. (See UTZ stock analysis on TipRanks)RingCentral, Inc. (RNG)From salty snacks we move on to telecom tech. RingCentral is a cloud-based business communications company. The company’s products are software platform packages that combine telephone and computer systems. The flagship product platform, RingCentral Office, allows compatibility of the communications system with other popular business apps including DropBox, Google Docs, Outlook, and Salesforce. RNG also offers unique features necessary for communications systems: call forwarding, phone extensions, vid calling, and screen sharing.Much of the modern business world is about problem solving, and RingCentral does just that for its customers – and the results are clear in the revenues and stock performance. The top line number has been increasing through 2020, with the Q3 revenues coming in at $303 million for a 9.3% sequential gain. The shares recovered easily from the mid-winter COVID swoon, and the stock is trading up 76% so far this year.On the negative side, RingCentral operates at a net loss, and that net loss has been deepening even as revenues rose and the stock appreciated. The Q3 EPS loss came in at 24 cents.James Fish, 5-star analyst with Piper Sandler, wrote the review on RNG, and he is upbeat about the company’s future. “RingCentral is winning new customers and expanding with existing given its ability to converge across the communication software stack, including with contact center… we continue to recommend RingCentral as one of our 'core 4' in our coverage and a name to own for the next few years,” Fish commented. As a result, Fish reiterates RNG as his Top Pick. The analyst rates the stock an Overweight (i.e. Buy) alongside a $362 price target. At current levels, that indicates a possible 21% upside for the coming year. (To watch Fish’s track record, click here)Overall, RingCentral has 10 recent reviews, including 9 Buys and 1 Hold, making the analyst consensus view a Strong Buy. The average price target is $337.22, which suggests a 13% upside from the current trading price of $297.79. (See RNG stock analysis on TipRanks)DraftKings, Inc. (DKNG)The world of fantasy sports helps bring fans into the games, and now that the pro leagues have resumed play – albeit for abbreviated seasons, in deference to the coronavirus – DraftKings, which take fantasy leagues online, has been making gains. In addition to fantasy league creation, DraftKings offers sports betting, and the company’s online model has fit in well with the social distance restrictions put in place to combat the ongoing virus health crisis.In the third quarter, whose results were reported earlier this month, DraftKings had plenty of good news. Revenue, at $133 million, beat the forecast by $1 million, and the net loss per share was not as deep as analysts had feared. The company reported a key metric – monthly unique players – surpassing 1 million, an important milestone. Looking ahead, DraftKings revised its fiscal 2020 guidance upward, by 5.7% at the midpoint of the range, to $540 million to $560 million. The midpoint for 2021 revenue expectations is even more bullish, at $800 million.As noted, these gains come as the major sports leagues have returned to play. But that is not the only key here. DraftKings operates in 19 states plus DC – the jurisdictions which permit legal online sports betting. But an additional 8 states are in various stages of legalizing DraftKings’ niche, and the company looks forward to expanding its operations.Summing up the prospects for DraftKings, Rosenblatt analyst Bernie McTernan writes, “[DKNG] remains a top pick in our Consumer Tech coverage. 3Q results will continue the positive revenue estimate revisions given the better than expected guide for '20E and '21E. We are at the high end of the '21E range which we believe is achievable given our expectation for at least MI and VA coming online."The analyst added, "New state launches will pressure near-term adj. EBITDA but encouragingly the company indicates NJ, their most mature market, is in a similar spot where they had previously hoped it would be for its ramp in profitability.”McTernan rates DKNG a Buy, and his $65 price target implies a robust 41% one-year upside. (To watch McTernan’s track record, click here)All in all, there 19 reviews on record for DraftKings, including 13 Buys and 6 Holds, giving the stock a Moderate Buy rating from the analyst consensus. The shares are currently priced at $46.24 and have an average price target of $59, making the upside potential for the year ahead 38%. (See DKNG stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Exclusive: U.S. investigators were told to take 'no further action' on Caterpillar, ex-client of Barr

    Before William Barr became President Donald Trump’s choice to lead the U.S. Department of Justice, he represented Caterpillar Inc, a Fortune 100 company, in a federal criminal investigation by the department. Much was at stake for Caterpillar: Since 2018, the Internal Revenue Service has been demanding $2.3 billion in payments from the company in connection with the tax matters under criminal investigation. A week after Barr was nominated for the job of attorney general, Justice officials in Washington told the investigative team in the active criminal probe of Caterpillar to take “no further action” in the case, according to an email written by one of the agents and reviewed by Reuters.

  • These are the Americans choosing to take on more debt in the middle of a pandemic

    National shifts to remote work and learning, plus changes in consumer spending, are reflected in faster growth of housing-related debt than other kinds of credit during the pandemic. Auto loans and student loans grew by $26 billion for the same period. Notably, credit card balances fell $10 billion.

  • Suze Orman says a recent health scare was a wealth wake-up, too

    Like a health problem, your finances won't "get better" if you ignore them, Orman says.

  • Arrival, An EV Bus Maker That Rivals Rivian, Going Public Via SPAC

    Another electric vehicle company is going public via the SPAC route with a new deal confirmed Wednesday.The Deal: Arrival, a U.K. electric vehicle company, is going public via CIIG Merger Corp (NASDAQ: CIIC). The deal values the company at $5.4 billion, according to CNBC. Arrival was valued at $3.5 billion back in January.CIIG Merger Corp is backed by Peter Cuneo, the former CEO of Remington and Marvel.Investors in the company include UPS (NYSE: UPS), Hyundai, Kia and BlackRock.Related Link: UK Electric Vehicle Maker Arrival Raises 8M From Blackrock As It Gears For US Factory LaunchAbout Arrival: One of the things that Arrival said sets the company apart from rivals like Amazon-backed (NASDAQ: AMZN) Rivian is its microfactories.Arrival is planning on building three or four microfactories, which are smaller auto production lines that can be packed into existing warehouse real estate. The factories that are 20,000 square feet cost around $45 million to make. Each microfactory will have a goal of producing 10,000 electric vans a year.Arrival said it stands out from rivals as it focuses on the commercial market instead of selling to consumers. The company covers production to development with full vertical integration.UPS Deal: Arrival has a deal in place with UPS for 10,000 electric vans. The vehicles will be built specifically for UPS, which will help co-develop the vehicles."Taking an active investment role in Arrival enables UPS to collaborate on the design and production of the world's most advanced electric delivery vehicles." UPS Chief Information Officer Juan Perez said when the deal was announced.An equity investment from UPS gives the company early access to Arrival's vehicles and the ability to fast track orders.UPS electric vans made by Arrival will be used in Europe and North America.What's Next: Arrival said it will start producing its electric buses in the fourth quarter of 2021 and electric vans in the second quarter of 2022.The vehicles will have a price point similar or be cheaper than diesel vehicles.Shares of CIIG Merger Corp are up 22% to $13.10 on Wednesday.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Tesla's S&P 500 Inclusion Could Move Elon Musk Up Billionaire Ladder * 'We're In A Race,' Lordstown Motors CEO Tells Cramer(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • FuelCell Energized Even After J.P. Morgan Cut to Neutral

    J.P. Morgan analyst Paul Coster likes FuelCell's fundamentals but cut the stock to neutral after a sharp runup.

  • Bill Ackman is auctioning off a lunch meeting and promises to make it 'worth the while'

    Lunch with hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman, the founder of $11 billion Pershing Square Capital Management, just hit the auction block.  

  • Is Nio Stock A Buy Right Now As Chinese EVs Boom? Here's What Earnings, Stock Chart Show

    Supercharged Nio stock taps demand for electric cars. Here is what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about buying Nio shares now.