U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,908.19
    -16.07 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,145.30
    -173.14 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,544.91
    -85.96 (-0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,792.32
    -17.42 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.81
    -0.06 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,711.50
    -11.10 (-0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    17.86
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • dólar/euro

    0.9905
    -0.0029 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3400
    +0.1470 (+4.60%)
     

  • dólar/libra

    1.1517
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • yen/dólar

    142.8350
    +2.2600 (+1.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,884.81
    -897.64 (-4.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    457.56
    -22.95 (-4.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,300.44
    +13.01 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,626.51
    +6.90 (+0.02%)
     

Holiday Inn hit by cyber attack

Shiona McCallum - Technology reporter
·2 min read
Holiday Inn logo and sign
Holiday Inn logo and sign

Holiday Inn owner, Intercontinental Hotels Group, has confirmed the company has been hit by a cyber attack.

IHG, which has some of the world's largest hotel chains, issued a statement saying it was investigating "unauthorised access" to a number of its technology systems.

The UK-based company, which manages the Holiday Inn, Crowne Plaza and Regent hotels, said its "booking channels and other applications" had been disrupted since Monday.

"IHG is working to fully restore all systems as soon as possible," the company said.

IHG confirmed it was assessing the nature, extent and impact of the incident and had implemented its response plans including appointing external specialists to investigate the breach.

The company is also in the process of notifying regulatory authorities.

In a statement, the company said: "We will be supporting hotel owners and operators as part of our response to the ongoing service disruption. IHG's hotels are still able to operate and to take reservations directly."

But many people trying to book accommodation have been complaining.

IHG didn't say there had been any loss of customer data.

It also did not specifically say it was a ransomware attack, but most of the speculation points in that direction.

Last month, a Holiday Inn in Istanbul was breached by LockBit who released data stolen from the company.

It is not known if there is a connection between the attacks.

The hotel chain was also the target of a three-month security breach in 2017 when more than 1,200 of its franchised hotels in the US were impacted.

The hack comes amid increased scrutiny on appropriate defences against cyber attacks, particularly on western financial institutions, in the wake of heightened geopolitical tensions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine early this year.

Recommended Stories

  • Airlines should be having a 'euphoric moment,' travel analyst says

    Melius Research Director Conor Cunningham joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the demand for travel, the business travel recovery, and the outlook for airlines amid ongoing operational struggles.

  • Carnival Cruise Line Closer to Making a Surprising Fleet Move

    Carnival Cruise took a number of ships out of its fleet during the the pandemic, and it plans to replace them in a truly novel way.

  • Royal Caribbean, Carnival Cruise Line Face a Big New Rival

    A major global cruise line has big plans for the United States and that involves competing with the biggest players in the game.

  • Norwegian Cruise Lines Stock Is a Buy, Analyst Says. Booking Trends Look Strong.

    A Stifel analyst said it seems that bookings have materially accelerated the past couple of weeks, based on his discussions with Norwegian management.

  • Why Buying Property in These Vacation Destinations Could Be a Great Investment

    Real estate in general has long been a way for Americans to generate wealth. However, most Americans don't venture outside of their primary residence when it comes to investing in real estate....

  • What happens when a cruise ship is sent to be scrapped

    As a result of the existential crisis caused by the pandemic, several major cruise lines found themselves in uncharted waters. To stem declining revenues from their fleets languishing in ports and anchorages around the world, they took the decision to consign ships, many still in their prime, to the breakers yard.

  • 4 Easy Ways to Save Money on a Disney World Vacation

    A Disney trip will cost big money no matter what you do, but there are ways to save money without sacrificing any fun.

  • U.S. Labor Day holiday air passengers exceed 2019 levels - TSA

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. officials screened 8.76 million air travelers over the four-day Labor Day weekend, marking the first time holiday weekend screening volume has exceeded 2019 pre-pandemic levels. The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said Tuesday the four-day period topped the 8.24 million passengers screened over the Labor Day weekend in 2019, which traditionally marks the end of the busy U.S. summer travel season. A space launch in Florida that could have impacted air travel over the weekend was scrubbed.

  • First Look: NYC’s NoMad Takes Its Modern Classic Cocktails to the Sunshine State

    Leo Robitschek, the mixologist behind the original NYC location, will be whipping up drinks for the new outpost.

  • Business travel budgets rising as firms use 2019 as spending benchmark -CWT

    Business travel budgets are poised to rise in 2023 as companies benchmark against pre-pandemic levels of travel spending despite growing uncertainty over the economic outlook, a senior executive at global corporate travel agency CWT said on Tuesday. "Even 2022, this calendar year, is going to be discounted to some degree," CWT Chief Customer Officer Nick Vournakis said in an interview, noting COVID-19 restrictions in some regions impeded travel. He did not provide details of client budget forecasts for 2023 but said businesses recognised that inflation would be a key factor in travel spending next year.

  • Sorry Tacoma, travelers still just aren’t that into you as Seattle enjoys a tourist boom

    New reports show while downtown Seattle is seeing more visitors, Tacoma has a ways to go.

  • Mansion has an indoor waterpark and ‘more islands than Hawaii,’ Zillow Gone Wild says

    “When you have church at 9, a match at noon, check-in at the Gaylord Hotel at 3, and drinks with the bartender from ‘The Shining’ at 10,” one person on Twitter said of the massive Massachusetts estate.

  • 9 Top Places for Gen Z To Live and Work Remotely

    Choosing the right place to live is not an easy decision. It can be stressful to weigh the pros and cons of living in different areas and the job and social opportunities different locations feature....

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Flew Commercial to the U.K. For Philanthropic Visit

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to the United Kingdom for the first time since the Queen's Platinum Jubilee to visit charity organizations they support.

  • YETI Crossroad Backpack review: Why this durable bag is my new go-to for travel

    My honest thoughts on YETI's crossroads backpack. Is the price worth it?

  • More Details Revealed for Universal's Super Nintendo World U.S. Debut

    After you've mastered the hardest levels on the classic game franchise "Mario Kart," which fans generally believe to be the Rainbow Road from "Mario Kart Wii" and Bowser's Castle from "Mario Kart 8," some might naturally want to take things to the next level with their favorite video game plumber. The "Mario Kart" franchise finds long-time standby characters from Nintendo's "Super Mario" universe such as Mario, his plumber brother Luigi, Princess Peach, and the villainous Bowser racing each other around various fantastical worlds. Nintendo's Super Nintendo World opened in Comcast's Universal Studios Japan last year, and now more details have been revealed about the first United States-based version, which will open next year at Universal Studios Hollywood.

  • Prices in every holiday destination around the world are soaring – except in this one

    After more than a year of steady decline, the pound hit a 37 year low on September 5, touching 1.445 against the US dollar. That is the weakest it has been since March 1985. And even that was a brief aberration. The current slide looks like a much more relentless erosion of our spending power, caused partly by a weak economy and partly by inflation rising significantly faster than in the other major economies.

  • Holiday air travel tops pre-pandemic levels for the 1st time

    For the first time since COVID-19 brought air travel to a standstill, the number of people streaming through U.S. airport-security checkpoints over a holiday weekend exceeded pre-pandemic levels. The busiest day was Friday, when TSA screened 2.48 million travelers. TSA said screeners found 67 guns in passenger bags between Friday and Monday – very close to the average of 17.3 per day this year.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond lawsuit, Twitter-Musk hearing, and Meta fine: Legal stories to watch

    Here are the biggest legal stories Yahoo Finance is watching this week.

  • HSBC and Metro bank join Britain's Stop Scams hotline

    HSBC, its online arm First Direct, and Metro Bank have joined a fraud-reporting hotline as the cost of living crisis increases the number of financial scams, an industry body said on Tuesday. Britain has become the scam capital of the world as more people bank online, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic began unfolding in 2020. Members already include Barclays, Meta, Microsoft, Google, NatWest, Nationwide Building Society, Santander and Talk Talk.