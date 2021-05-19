Holiday Retirement Named Great Place to Work for Fourth Consecutive Year
Award designation extends to 201 of its senior living communities
WINTER PARK, Fla., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work Institute has honored Holiday Retirement with certification as a Great Place to Work for the fourth consecutive year. This honor extends to 201 – 84 percent—of its senior living communities.
According to the study, 78 percent of employees consider Holiday a great workplace. The Trust Index Survey is based on five aspects of trust: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. The certification process includes anonymous employee surveys from across Holiday's 240 locations. Great Place to Work Institute, the independent research and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members' experience on the job. These included employee pride in the organization's community impact, belief that their work makes a different, and feeling their work has special meaning. These rankings are based on employees' experiences, no matter who they are or what they do.
"A strong and engaging work environment allows our employees, and our company, to overcome obstacles — something that was evident throughout the COVID-19 pandemic," said Lilly Donohue, Holiday Retirement CEO. "We know that our commitment to putting our employees at the center of what we do, is what drives our success at delivering the best services to our customers and upholding our mission of helping older people live better."
"We applaud Holiday Retirement for seeking certification and releasing its employees' feedback," said Dr. Jacquelyn Kung, of Great Place to Work's senior care affiliate Activated Insights. "These ratings measure its capacity to earn its own employees' trust and create a great workplace for high performance."
Holiday Retirement employees completed 6,127 surveys, resulting in a 92 percent confidence level and a margin of error of less than ± 5 percent.
The following 201 Holiday Retirement communities received Great Place to Work distinction:
Alabama
Eastdale Estates – Montgomery
Monarch Estates – Auburn
Rocky Ridge – Hoover
University Oaks – Mobile
Arizona
Desert Rose – Yuma
Madison Meadows – Phoenix
Vista de la Montaña – Surprise
Vista del Rio – Peoria
Westgate Village – Glendale
Arkansas
Andover Place – Little Rock
Apple Blossom – Rogers
Butterfield Place – Fort Smith
South Wind Heights – Jonesboro
California
The Bonaventure – Ventura
Bridgecreek – West Covina
The Camelot – Hemet
The Chateau at Harveston – Temecula
Fig Garden – Fresno
Hilltop Estates – Redding
Las Brisas – San Luis Obispo
Mission Commons – Redlands
Mistywood – Roseville
The Oakmont – Chico
The Palms – La Mirada
Redwood Retirement Residence – Napa
Shasta Estates – Redding
Sierra Hills – Porterville
The Springs of Escondido – Escondido
Valencia Commons – Rancho Cucamonga
Walnut Park – Visalia
Colorado
Greeley Place -- Greeley
Highland Trail – Broomfield
Lakewood Estates – Lakewood
Longmont Regent – Longmont
Pueblo Regent – Pueblo
Quincy Place – Denver
Sugar Valley Estates – Loveland
Sunridge – Colorado Springs
Connecticut
Cedar Woods – Branford
White Oaks – Manchester
Florida
The Atrium at Gainesville – Gainesville
Augustine Landing – Jacksonville
Azalea Park – Lakeland
Belleair Towers – Clearwater
Cherry Laurel – Tallahassee
Marion Woods – Ocala
Regency Residence – Port Richey
Sterling Court – Deltona
The Tremont – Oviedo
University Pines – Pensacola
The Venetian Gardens– Venice
Windward Palms – Boynton Beach
Woodlands Village – Bradenton
Georgia
Laurel Grove – Lawrenceville
Pinegate – Macon
The Regency House – Decatur
Riverplace – Columbus
Smoky Springs – Gainesville
Washington Commons – Evans
Hawaii
Hawaii Kai -- Honolulu
Kalama Heights – Kihei
Illinois
Blair House – Normal
Curtis Creek – Quincy
Montvale Estates – Springfield
Indiana
Arbor Glen – Fort Wayne
Parkside Court – Columbus
Redbud Hills – Bloomington
Willow Park – Evansville
Iowa
Beaverdale Estates – Des Moines
Illahee Hills – Urbandale
Mallard Point – Cedar Falls
Palmer Hills – Bettendorf
Walden Place – Iowa City
Kansas
Grasslands Estates – Wichita
Greenwood Terrace – Lenexa
Thornton Place – Topeka
Kentucky
Hartland Hills – Lexington
Oxmoor Lodge -- Louisville
Ponder Creek Estates – Louisville
Louisiana
Nouveau Marc – Kenner
Whealdon Estates – Baton Rouge
Maine
Kittery Estates – Kittery
The Woods at Canco – Portland
Massachusetts
Devonshire Estates – Lenox
Summer Place – Chelmsford
Michigan
Ashford Court – Westland
Aurora Pond – Wyoming
The Inn at Cass Lake – Waterford
Lincoln Square – Grand Rapids
Sterling Place -- Southfield
Wescourt – Saginaw
Winter Village -- Frankenmuth
Minnesota
The Lodge at White Bear– White Bear Lake
Mississippi
Chateau Ridgeland – Ridgeland
Missouri
Briarcrest Estates – Ballwin
The Cambridge -- Springfield
Country Squire – St. Joseph
Orchid Terrace – St Louis
Montana
Aspen View – Billings
Grizzly Peak – Missoula
Hunter's Pointe – Helena
Nebraska
Rolling Hills Ranch – Omaha
Nevada
Carson Plaza – Carson City
Montara Meadows – Las Vegas
Sky Peaks – Reno
New Hampshire
Birch Heights – Derry
New Jersey
Yardley Commons – Voorhees
New Mexico
Bear Canyon Estates – Albuquerque
New York
Diamond Ridge – Troy
Manor at Woodside – Poughkeepsie
North Carolina
Carmel Place – Charlotte
Cedar Ridge – Burlington
Creekside Terrace – Winston-Salem
Crescent Heights – Concord
Emerald Pond – Durham
Forsyth Court – Winston-Salem
Gardens at Wakefield – Raleigh
Jordan Oaks – Cary
The Lodge at Wake Forest – Wake Forest
Pinecrest – Hickory
Shads Landing – Charlotte
The Stratford – High Point
Willow Grove – Matthews
The Woods at Holly Tree – Wilmington
Ohio
New England Club – Cincinnati
Pearl Crossing – Strongsville
The Worthington – Gahanna
Oklahoma
Prairie Rose – Tulsa
Silver Arrow Estates – Broken Arrow
Tallgrass Estates – Bartlesville
Oregon
Garden Valley – Roseburg
Gresham Manor – Gresham
Madrona Hills – Salem
Parkrose Chateau – Portland
The Regent – Corvallis
Rock Creek – Hillsboro
Rogue Valley – Grants Pass
Sheldon Oaks – Eugene
Stoneybrook Lodge – Corvallis
Vineyard Place – Milwaukie
Pennsylvania
Bethel Park – Bethel Park
Essex House – Lemoyne
The Manor at Oakridge – Harrisburg
Whispering Oaks – Hermitage
South Carolina
Ashley Park – Charleston
Deepwood Estates – Lexington
Eagle Crest – Myrtle Beach
Forest Pines – Columbia
Indigo Pines – Hilton Head
Westminster – Greenville
South Dakota
Holiday Hills Estates – Rapid City
Tennessee
Creekside at Shallowford – Chattanooga
Echo Ridge – Knoxville
Jackson Meadow – Jackson
The Manor at Steeplechase – Franklin
Uffelman Estates – Clarksville
Windlands East – Madison
Texas
Arlington Plaza – Arlington
The Bentley –Dallas
The Chateau – McKinney
Colonial Village – Longview
Copperfield Estates – Houston
Cowhorn Creek Estates – Texarkana
Cypress Woods – Kingwood
Dogwood Estates – Denton
The El Dorado – Richardson
Fox Run Estates – Arlington
Heritage Village – McAllen
Highland Estates – Cedar Park
Madison Estates – San Antonio
Paradise Springs – Spring
Parkview In Allen – Allen
Parkwood Meadows – Round Rock
Pinewood Hills – Flower Mound
Polo Park Estates – Midland
Renaissance-Austin – Austin
Renaissance-Sherman – Sherman
Rosewood Estates – Tyler
Ventura Place – Lubbock
Whiterock Court – Dallas
Utah
The Harrison Regent – Ogden
Olympus Ranch – Murray
Pioneer Valley Lodge – North Logan
The Seville – Orem
Virginia
Colonial Harbor – Yorktown
Elm Park Estates – Roanoke
The Fairmont – Manassas
The Virginian – Richmond
Washington
Bedford – Vancouver
Cascadian Place – Everett
The Garden Club – Bellevue
Harvard Park – Spokane
Kamlu Retirement Inn – Vancouver
Orchard Park – Yakima
Park Plaza – Walla Walla
Peninsula – Gig Harbor
Willow Gardens -- Puyallup
Wisconsin
The Jefferson– Middleton
Oakwood Hills – Eau Claire
Village at The Falls – Menomonee Falls
Wyoming
Whispering Chase – Cheyenne
About Holiday Retirement
Holiday Retirement is in the business of helping older people live better. Pioneering the concept of independent senior living in 1971, Holiday Retirement has grown to help more than 25,000 residents in 43 states live better. Holiday Retirement is also recognized as a Great Place to Work®. For more information about Holiday Retirement visit www.holidayseniorliving.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or LinkedIn.
About Great Place to Work
Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes outstanding workplace cultures and produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" and Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small & Medium Companies, industries and, internationally, countries and regions. Through its culture consulting services, Great Place to Work helps clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, retention, and stock performance.
Learn more at Greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
Media Contact:
Alyssa Cerrito
Holiday Retirement
407.986.5537
alyssa.cerrito@holidayseniorliving.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/holiday-retirement-named-great-place-to-work-for-fourth-consecutive-year-301295021.html
SOURCE Holiday Retirement