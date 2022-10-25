U.S. markets open in 1 hour 4 minutes

Holiday Rush? No 'Gig' Deal: Snagajob Unveils Annual Research on Holiday Hiring and Gig Work

·4 min read

New insights from the largest and fastest growing marketplace for hourly work highlight future of growing gig economy

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holidays fast approaching, seasonal hiring is already in full swing. In order to prepare the nation's employers for the standard surge of consumer spending, Snagajob, the country's largest platform for hourly work, surveyed nearly 3,800 hourly employees and their employers to better understand their evolving pain points and motivations surrounding hiring during this pivotal season. The findings have been published in Snagajob's annual Holiday Hiring Report.

Snag logo (PRNewsFoto/Snagajob) (PRNewsfoto/Snag)
Snag logo (PRNewsFoto/Snagajob) (PRNewsfoto/Snag)

Rising inflation has left 48% of hourly employees unable to pay their bills and make ends meet. Simultaneously, employers still find themselves short-staffed, and are looking towards innovative methods for hiring in a competitive market for job seekers. During this year's holiday rush, employers can use this report as a guide to inform their hiring strategies.

Key insights from the report include:

  • 81% of holiday job seekers are already looking for new roles

  • 50% of seasonal employees are interested in attaining full-time roles

  • 31% say that they will use a seasonal position to test out the company for a full-time position

  • 56% of respondents will use their seasonal positions for a way to earn extra spending money

In addition to the key findings, Snagajob's report also emphasizes the importance of engaging gig employees during the busy holiday season. 83% of respondents said they were interested in a flexible work arrangement. While the gig economy is not a right fit for every business, it can be of use to those that have gaps in current employee schedules and low bandwidth to find, recruit and hire full-time employees.

Shifts by Snagajob has proved itself to be more valuable than ever, tripling the amount of shifts offered from 2020 to 2021, and expecting to quintuple in 2022.

"With inflation continuing to hurt individuals' paychecks and bank accounts, the Shifts by Snagajob platform gives people an opportunity to pick up extra hours outside of their primary job," said Mathieu Stevenson, CEO of Snagajob. "Using Shifts, job seekers can pick-and-choose when they work by setting their own schedule, how they work by selecting from a variety of positions, and ultimately earn more money."

Shifts by Snagajob gives employers the advantage of bringing on an employee for any time frame agreed on 一 from one-off shifts to quick part-time, regular part-time, and even full-time work. Each employee is paid as an independent contractor. Shifts by Snagajob champions flexibility, speed and great compensation.

  • Work on your own terms: Job-seekers can pick up shifts as needed and as their schedule allows. This allows job-seekers to balance another job, school, childcare, and more. Shifts by Snagajob promotes work designed to fit their lives - not the other way around.

  • Quick Opportunities: With Shifts, there is no need for notice. Job offers are available to choose from whenever the time is right - even if last minute. Shifts are posted every day, throughout the day, so there are always opportunities to earn.

  • A Living Wage: Shifts employees get paid fairly (above minimum wage) and weekly for work performed. Market wages are anchored to MIT's living wage in 2021. If employees are interested in getting paid sooner, they can opt-in to Snagajob's partnership with Zayzoon.

Seasonal job seekers are in pursuit of a new way of working, which is being made possible by the blossoming gig economy, and employers' willingness to implement new strategies to hire and support their businesses.

To access the full report, visit https://www.snagajob.com/blog/post/holiday-hiring-report-2022-what-to-expect-and-how-to-be-successful. For more information about Snagajob's resources for employees and employers visit: https://www.snagajob.com/.

About Snagajob

Snagajob is America's #1 marketplace for hourly work. We help keep the world running by connecting over 6 million hourly job seekers with 700,000 employers. We're here to help people take back time through innovation that makes hiring simple, intuitive, and stress-free. A champion of hourly work, Snagajob brings new freedom and fulfillment to workers, while employers find and hire top candidates quickly and easily. For more information visit snagajob.com or connect via LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/holiday-rush-no-gig-deal-snagajob-unveils-annual-research-on-holiday-hiring-and-gig-work-301655726.html

SOURCE Snagajob

