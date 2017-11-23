Holiday science book guide for 2017: Give them the cosmos for Christmas

When it comes to holiday gifts, books are tricky things: How do you know your gift book will resonate with the recipient? If they’re geekily inclined, at least one of the books on this science reading list should strike a chord. And if you’re on the other side of the gift-exchange algorithm, chances are you’ll see something worth adding to your Amazon wish list.

We’ve put together a selection of 16 recently published books that hit a variety of genres, from astronomy to zoology, and are suitable for the coffee table, the kids’ table or your favorite geek’s bookshelf. Follow the links for more information, and still more recommendations.

Coffee-table cosmos

Magnitude: The Scale of the Universe More

Magnitude: The Scale of the Universe: Kimberly Arcand and Megan Watzke, who are part of the team supporting NASA’s Chandra X-Ray Observatory, team up with illustrator Katie Peek on a big, bold book that brings perspective to measurements such as distance, volume, temperature and acceleration. How much more energy is contained in a fast-food meal than in the typical AA battery? “Magnitude” has it covered, colorfully. Extra points for Watzke’s status as a Seattle-based science writer.

Otherworlds: Visions of Our Solar System: Artist-photographer-filmmaker Michael Benson follows up on previous coffee-table books such as “Far Out,” “Planetfall” and “Cosmigraphics” with a stunning volume that takes you on a tour of the solar system, starting with low Earth orbit and the moon, and moving outward all the way to Pluto. Greatest hits from Voyager and other classic missions are included, as well as recent snaps of Mars from Curiosity and Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko from Rosetta. (But alas, none of the Dawn mission’s pictures of Ceres.)

Big Pacific: Rebecca Tansley’s photo-filled book is a tie-in for a five-part PBS series that aired this summer, focusing on the dazzling creatures that live in and around the Pacific Ocean. It’s not all just pretty pictures: Tansley addresses the challenges of conserving endangered coral reefs, confronting ocean pollution and dealing with the effects of natural disasters. Toward the back of the book, she gives a shout-out to the Pacific Northwest’s Cascadia subduction zone, which unleashed a huge earthquake and tsunami in 1700 and could do so again.

People of the World: Cultures and Traditions, Ancestry and Identity: An encyclopedia of the world’s ethnic and cultural groups sounds like an invitation to an argument, but Catherine Herbert Howell and her colleagues handle the diversity issue with the skill you’d expect from National Geographic. For example, when you turn to the chapter on North America, “Americans” and “Canadians” are just two entries mixed in with 28 indigenous groups. Humanity’s genetic story is interlaced throughout the text like a twisting double helix.

Flights of fancy

Archangel by William Gibson More

Archangel: Cyberpunk pioneer William Gibson teams up with Michael St. John Smith and illustrator Butch Guice on a graphic novel that takes on a classic science-fiction theme: What happens if someone travels back in time and changes the course of World War II? Oh, and did we mention that there’s a Donald Trump angle? Extra points for Gibson’s status as a resident of Vancouver, B.C., just up the road — and for his willingness to take on the comic-book medium. If for some reason you’re not a fan of ink on paper, the tale is also available as a five-part digital download.

Artemis: How do you follow up on a smash hit like “The Martian”? Andy Weir’s latest novel is set in a lunar colony called Artemis, where a down-on-her-luck porter gets tied up in a criminal tangle of cosmic proportions. Film rights to the book have already been sold. Extra points for the fact that Weir and Seattle sci-fi author Neal Stephenson will be talking about the novel and the writing process at Third Place Books next week.