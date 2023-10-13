Holiday shipping deadlines: Postal carriers announce schedule early this year

Christmas lights illuminate a wreath in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.

Preparation is key if you intend to get packages to your loved ones on or before the holidays.

The good news is that FedEx and the U.S. Postal Service have released the cutoff dates for holiday delivery a little earlier this year.

UPS has yet to announce their 2023 holiday shipping deadline, but FedEx and USPS have similar deadlines.

Since Christmas falls on a Monday this year, two of the three largest carries recommend mailing domestic packages out starting Dec. 13, if you opt into FedEx Ground Economy.

International holiday shipping dates will slightly vary by carrier.

Here’s what to know.

What is the cutoff date for Christmas delivery?

Cutoff dates will vary by carrier and method of delivery, but the date range is between 5 and 7 business days.

Are packages delivered on holidays?

Yes. Generally speaking, if you sent your letter or package at least a week before the holiday, then the recipient should receive your package the day of or the day before Christmas.

Last day for ground shipping before Christmas

Ground shipping deadlines will vary from carrier to carrier this year. The last day for ground delivery for USPS is Saturday, Dec. 16. For FedEx, the last day for ground economy delivery is Wednesday, Dec. 13 while the last day for ground delivery is Friday, Dec. 15.

UPS, on the other hand, suggests getting an estimate from its website based on its operating hours, holiday schedule and operational adjustments.

Last day to ship FedEx for Christmas

The following dates are the recommended last days for shipping holiday gifts within the U.S. for delivery before Sunday, Dec. 24. Shipping deadlines for international mail will vary by destination.

The Postal Service has also announced that there will be no peak, or demand, surcharge this holiday season, according to the USPS website.

FedEx Ground Economy: Wednesday, Dec. 13

FedEx Home Delivery, FedEx Ground: Friday, Dec. 15

FedEx Express Saver, FedEx 3Day Freight: Tuesday, Dec. 19

FedEx 2Day: Wednesday, Dec. 20

FedEx 1Day Freight, FedEx Extra Hours: Thursday, Dec. 21

FedEx SameDay: Friday, Dec. 22

Visit the FedEx 2023 shipping deadline page to check out last days to ship holiday packages to Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico from the U.S.

Last day to ship USPS for Christmas

The following are the recommended “send-by-dates” for expected delivery of cards, letters and packages by Sunday, Dec. 25 in the contiguous U.S. (lower 48 states):

USPS Ground Advantage: Saturday, Dec. 16

First-Class Mail: Saturday, Dec. 16

Priority Mail: Monday, Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express: Wednesday, Dec. 20

Christmas shipping deadlines for Alaska:

USPS Ground Advantage: Saturday, Dec. 16

First-Class Mail: Saturday, Dec. 16

Priority Mail: Monday, Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express: Wednesday, Dec. 20

Christmas shipping deadlines for Hawaii:

USPS Ground Advantage: Saturday, Dec. 16

First-Class Mail: Saturday, Dec. 16

Priority Mail: Saturday, Dec. 16

Priority Mail Express: Wednesday, Dec. 20

Christmas deadline for shipping military destinations:

Here are the deadlines for holiday packages sent to Air or Army post offices, Fleet Post Offices or Diplomatic Post Offices.

USPS Ground Advantage: Monday, Nov. 6

First-Class Mail: Saturday, Dec. 9

Priority Mail: Saturday, Dec. 9

Priority Mail Express Military Service: Friday, Dec. 15

Priority Mail Express Military Service is not available for APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 093.

