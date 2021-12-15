U.S. markets close in 5 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,624.51
    -9.58 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,437.49
    -106.69 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,168.32
    -69.32 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,137.85
    -21.80 (-1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.64
    -1.09 (-1.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.10
    -4.20 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    21.58
    -0.34 (-1.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1260
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4450
    +0.0070 (+0.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3224
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8540
    +0.1240 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,997.57
    -461.65 (-0.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,178.67
    -38.79 (-3.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,172.25
    -46.39 (-0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,459.72
    +27.08 (+0.10%)
     

Holiday shopping: 3 rules for picking the perfect gift for the tech lovers on your list

Jennifer Jolly
·6 min read

If it seems like just about everyone’s shopping for gadgets this holiday season, it’s because we are. More than 60% of Americans – some 191 million people – plan to give someone a tech present this year, according to the Consumer Technology Association.

But – no pressure or anything – this year’s shaping up as the toughest yet for getting the right gadget wrapped and under the tree on time. The supply chain crisis, chip shortages, ongoing pandemic, and sheer cost of top picks such as gaming consoles and smartphones could mean a lot more "meh" than "yay" responses if you’re not careful.

Here are three insider tips to gifting great gadgets, followed by a few recommendations for top picks you can still get on time.

1. Pay attention to devices they already own

    • 49487141

      View Live Edit image

      • Authoring Type
        Image
      • Credit / Byline
        Apple Inc.
      • Created By:
      • Source
        WLST
      • Classification
        Not set
      • Initial Publish
        12/06/21 8:25:46 AM
      • Embargo Date
        12/06/21 8:25:44 AM

    image: iPhone-13-1.jpg

    • Return to Asset Tab

    Before buying someone a tech-related gift, pay attention to which products they're already using. For instance, are they in the Apple or Android ecosystem? Then choose a gift that works with their existing devices. (Photo: Apple Inc.)

    SEO Warning

    Layout Priority

Find a gadget that "plays nice in the sandbox’"with the gadgets they already use. For instance, if they have an Android phone, don’t get them an Apple Watch. If they’re used to Macs, there’s a bigger learning curve switching to Windows. Or if they have a bevy of Amazon Echo smart speakers, an Apple HomePod Mini could totally miss the mark.

Even the most device-agnostic among us tend to prefer one platform over another and stick to the ecosystem we know best. There are exceptions to every rule and someone reading this will claim they’re totally gadget ambidextrous (or "gambidextrous" as I like to say). But finding out if the recipient is a member of Team Google, Apple or Amazon can be especially helpful when it comes to picking the right device for someone else.

Focus on gadgets that complement the tech they’re already comfortable with and stay in that lane.

Talking Tech newsletter: Sign up for our guide to the week's biggest tech news

2. Make sure to get everything they need to use it right away

If you&#39;re buying a tech gift online, you can find out what comes with it by checking the manufacturer website or Amazon. Look for &quot;what&#39;s included&quot; on the product listing.
If you're buying a tech gift online, you can find out what comes with it by checking the manufacturer website or Amazon. Look for "what's included" on the product listing.

It used to be all about remembering to buy batteries to save the day when a gift came with those little life-savers “not included.”

Now, it’s a little more complicated. Find out if the device is ready to use right out of the gift wrap. Many products come with a list of “what’s in the box” printed on the outside of the package. If you don’t see that, ask a salesperson. If you’re shopping online, that information is almost always easy to find on the manufacturer's website or Amazon. If that doesn't get you your answer, try the “Have a question?” box and ask if it comes with everything it needs.

Many smartphones and tablets now come with a charging cable, but not the brick – the part that actually plugs into your wall outlet. Why? To cut down on cost, waste, and in some cases, for the company to make more money on accessories. Be sure to grab a brick or multi-plug charging hub with a variety of connections such as USB, USB-C, lighting connection – so they can just charge and go.

One word of warning here though, don’t give in to up-selling tactics. You don’t need expensive cables, or to get lured into “most customers also buy a partridge in a pear tree with this gadget,” marketing nonsense. Leave the fancy extras out.

► Year in review: What the latest tech says about 2021 – and what it may tell us about 2022

3. Skip those extended warranties

Most electronics come with a one-year warranty that covers any product deficit or malfunction. Those additional tech warranties everyone’s pushing on you often come with high prices that make a ton of money for retailers – we're talking profit margins as high as the 50 to 60% range. But people rarely need them.

The reality is that most decent high-tech items don’t break that often. And when they do it’s because we dropped or spilled something on them – or they get stolen – and those things are rarely covered by the added warranties.

Several credit card issuers also extend warranties on purchases for one year after the original one expires. Find out if your card does that and let the person you gave the gift to know about it should they need that backup.

One rule of thumb – especially with laptops: If the warranty costs more than 15% of the purchase price, you should consider spending that money on a backup hard drive or online backup service instead.

Another great bit of gadget insurance is a sturdy case, especially for smartphones and tablets. Carrying them without a protective case is akin to driving a car without bumpers.

► Walmart PS5 restock: Walmart+ members get access for Xbox, PlayStation

Perfect tech-presents you can still get in time

The Einova 63W Ultra-Fast Power Bank packs enough extra power to charge a smartphone, tablet and laptop &#x002013; simultaneously.
The Einova 63W Ultra-Fast Power Bank packs enough extra power to charge a smartphone, tablet and laptop – simultaneously.

Another solid tip is to think of a common problem a gadget might solve for someone.

For instance, if their phone is always dead, get them a portable power bank. I recently wrote about traveling across the country and the hero-gadget of that trip was the Einova by Eggtronic’s 63W Ultra Fast Power Bank (currently on sale for $60). The 20,000mAh battery capacity is more than enough to charge a smartphone, tablet, and laptop – simultaneously. It includes three ports: USB, USB-C and USB-A and quick-charges with two of them.

Soundbars are also worth a mention here, as they are a secret-weapon to make your television sound better in a matter of seconds. My value-for-the-money pick is the Vizio V2.1 Sound Bar, which at $130-$160, is a fairly inexpensive way to feel like you have a new TV. The V21 features Dolby Audio and DTS Digital Surround, and has Bluetooth built in, so you can even stream your favorite music or podcasts right from your phone too.

Bluetooth speakers, headphones, and earbuds are big hits for all ages, too. They can be fairly device agnostic upgrades for just about anyone in your family. One of my go-to gifts that people love and I see them still using years later are the little $30 My Audio Pet Bluetooth speakers that crank out big sound for a cute little stereo that fits in the palm of your hand.

The gadget world is filled with these kinds of not-too-expensive, but super helpful finds.

Give the gift of personal tech support

If all else fails, you can always offer an hour or two of your very own tech know-how as a gift. I recently did this with my parents and spent about an hour uploading their vaccine cards and setting up password managers on their iPhones. They loved it and so did I, because just spending time together is still a pretty great gift, too. Maybe even the best one of all.

► Need to share proof of vaccine? Here's how to store your COVID-19 vaccination card on your smartphone

Jennifer Jolly is an Emmy Award-winning consumer tech columnist. Email her at jj@techish.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JenniferJolly. The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Holiday shopping: How to pick the perfect gift for tech lovers

Recommended Stories

  • Personalized holiday gift wrap at So Sweet Party Shop

    Featuring holiday gift wrap sheets personalized with names. Perfect for kids, family and friends to add a special touch to your gift. Great for moms and dads and grandparents to gift to kids. The packaging is unique and becomes part of the gift. The premium paper is thicker than traditional wrapping paper, so it will not tear on the corners.

  • Noname Security hits $1B valuation after $135M Series C raise

    API security is all the rage these days, pushed into the limelight following a spate of high profile security incidents that saw reams of user data exposed or exfiltrated. Peloton spilled users' private account information; Experian exposed the financial histories of millions of Americans; and Facebook, LinkedIn, and Clubhouse all had user data scraped en masse because of their poorly secured APIs. For companies like Noname Security that aim to solve API security problems, business is booming. The funding comes just six months after Noname closed a $60 million round of funding at Series B, less than a year after raising $25 million at Series A after emerging from stealth last December.

  • Lilly Pulitzer Brings Signature Bright Colors and Prints to Birthing Suites

    Pulitzer has partnered with Good Samaritan Medical Center, part of the Palm Beach Health Network, to design new Lilly Pulitzer Birthing Suites and family waiting room.

  • 54 Perfect Holiday Gifts That Are Also on Amazon

    You can find elevated holiday gifts on Amazon no matter who's on your shopping list. Here, the 54 best gifts no one will guess came from Amazon.

  • NASA spacecraft enters the Sun's corona for the first time

    The Parker Solar Probe has become the first spacecraft to fly through the Sun's upper atmosphere or corona.

  • Over 5,000 Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this Sherpa pullover — and it's on sale

    "I feel stinking cute in this thing!" shared one of thousands of happy shoppers.

  • J.P. Morgan Raises Apple Price Target to Street High

    Expectations around the iPhone 13 cycle have taken on a bullish hue recently. Demand for the new model appears to be stronger than anticipated, despite the disruptions wrought by the global supply shortages and the ongoing pandemic. This has been reflected in Apple (AAPL) stock, which performed sluggishly in the year’s first half but has picked up steam since with the shares reaching new peaks recently. That said, J.P. Morgan’s Samik Chatterjee believes most of the “revenue and earnings upside r

  • Dogecoin Debut NFT minted on its blockchain

    A Dogecoin developer has minted the cryptocurrency’s first-ever NFT on its blockchain, confirming the transaction on Twitter. The person behind the NFT, Inevitable360, garnered attention from not only other developers but also the Dogecoin founder, Billy Markus.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    Generally speaking, organizations that hope to remain relevant need to keep pace with technology. Cutting-edge software and cloud services can drive efficiency, boost productivity, and even improve the customer experience, all of which can increase profitability.

  • ETH Eyes a Return to $4,000 as LTC and XRP Find Strong Support

    Ethereum (ETH) trailed Litecoin (LTC) and Ripple’s XRP on Tuesday. Avoiding support levels in the day ahead, would give Ethereum (ETH) a run at $4,000, however.

  • These 2 High-Growth Stocks Could Power the Bull Market's Next Record Run

    Growth stocks have fallen out of favor over the past month; many have dropped noticeably off highs, and investors are trying to figure out when there might be a rebound. Cash App is also aggressively marketed to millennials in an attempt to build a money relationship with individuals earlier on, so that it can pay off when they enter their prime earning years.

  • Netflix Cuts Prices in India and That's Okay

    The world's leading premium video service is lowering prices in the world's second-most populous country. There's no need for shareholders to panic.

  • log4j: Tech companies scramble to fix software vulnerability that ‘threatens entire internet’

    Hackers are already exploiting vulnerability to steal data and credentials, and to install crypto miners in affected systems, tech companies say

  • Watch: ‘Awesome’ grizzly bear suspicious of trail camera

    A grizzly bear in Canada was caught on a trail camera recently casting a suspicious “side-eye” glance at the device, providing viewers with an up-close look at the animal.

  • Altair Acquires World Programming to Advance Organizations' Digital Transformation

    Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), the global leader converging simulation, HPC, and AI, today acquired World Programming, a UK-based technology company specializing in data analytics software used by many of the world's leading companies including financial services and insurance organizations. World Programming's platform supports development and execution of multi-language software solutions leveraging popular languages used in data science including Python, R, and the SAS language in a single program.

  • Oppo’s Find N foldable phone has a more practical landscape screen

    Oppo unveiled the Find N, a foldable phone featuring a 5.49-inch external display and unfolds into a 7.1-inch flexible "Serene Display." You can get one in China for as low as $1,210.

  • Q India Partners With Mzaalo

    QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) has announced that The Q India, the company's Hindi language youth oriented channel, now available in over 122 million TV households and to over 676 million users via OTT, mobile and app based platforms in India, will become available on Mzaalo (www.mzaalo.com), a blockchain-based online video streaming app in the gamified and entertainment ecosystem. Q India will offer Mzaalo users an array of content targeting young India audiences who can earn rewar

  • Apple Stock Boost Seen From 5G Version Of Low-Cost iPhone SE

    An upcoming 5G version of Apple's iPhone SE aimed at budget-conscious consumers could drive 2022 sales, said a JPMorgan report.

  • Apple and Google’s ‘vice-like grip’ on smartphone market harms consumers, warns watchdog

    Apple and Google's “vice-like grip” over the smartphone market is in the sights of the competition watchdog, which warned that the tech giants are harming innovation and consumer choice.

  • 42 awesome gifts your best friends will love in 2021

    Your best friend deserves the best, so get them a gift that shows you care like essential oil diffusers, throw blankets, plants and Aerie sweaters.