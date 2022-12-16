U.S. markets close in 2 hours 11 minutes

The Holidays Deliver: Exceptional Outcome for e.Republic

·1 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JEGI CLARITY has advised e.Republic on their sale to Leeds Equity Partners.

JEGI CLARITY logo (PRNewsfoto/JEGI CLARITY)
e.Republic, based in California, is a market acceleration platform enabling technology sales into state and local government. Founded in 1984, e.Republic is the parent company of the industry-leading brands Government Technology, Governing, and Industry Insider. Each year, hundreds of thousands of state and local government and education agency leaders leverage e.Republic's platforms for critical technology trends and guidance. The company's vision is to be the trusted source for guidance, ideas, innovations and relationships to build government that works for everyone.

This new partnership will enable e.Republic to continue to scale their market-critical efforts in government and education. Leeds Equity Partners will provide strategic investment expertise, market knowledge and access to deep industry relationships. The investment will fuel new levels of growth for e.Republic and enable them to capitalize on more opportunities in the market.

About JEGI CLARITY
JEGI CLARITY is a pre-eminent M&A advisory firm for the media, marketing, information and technology industries. With a global reach from New York, London, Boston, Sydney and San Francisco, we have closed more than 800 transactions during our 35+ year history. For more information, visit www.jegiclarity.com.

Contact: Kelsey Kovachik, Marketing Director
+1 212 754 0710 | kkovachik@jegiclarity-us.com | www.jegiclarity.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-holidays-deliver-exceptional-outcome-for-erepublic-301705403.html

SOURCE JEGI CLARITY

Recommended Stories

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights CommScope Holding, Bandwidth and Anterix

    CommScope Holding, Bandwidth and Anterix have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Rackspace Ransomware Outage Continues Nearly 2 Weeks After It Started

    Rackspace says it is nearing completion of its investigation into the incident, which has caused email problems for thousands of customers.

  • Elon Musk and Twitter Aren't Alone In Trying To Get Out Of Paying For Unused Office Space

    Elon Musk is known as an innovator and a lightning rod. Still, his recent actions at Twitter Inc. are not that different from any other corporate owner or CEO dealing with a declining workforce. Musk, Twitter’s new owner, stopped paying rent on the company’s San Francisco headquarters as part of a strategy to get a better lease deal. According to The New York Times, Musk is trying to get his building’s owners to rework the company’s long-term leases, which house a drastically reduced workforce.

  • 3 Communication Stocks Set to Transcend Short-Term Headwinds

    The infrastructure upgrade for digital transformation and accelerated pace of 5G deployment should help the Zacks Communication - Infrastructure industry thrive despite near-term headwinds. COMM, BAND and ATEX are well poised to benefit from the continued transition to cloud network.

  • Meta Stops Planned $342 Million Data Center Expansion in Denmark

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. has halted construction of two new data centers in Denmark, canceling a 2.4 billion kroner ($342 million) contract it signed in August with contractor Per Aarsleff Holding A/S.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesCovid Unleashed in Beijing Shows Rest of China What’s NextWorld’s Largest Hotel Aquarium Bursts Spilling 1,500 FishAccountant That Vetted Binance Reserves Halts Crypto WorkPer Aarsleff received noti

  • Microsoft (MSFT), Viasat Partner to Aid Global Internet Access

    Microsoft (MSFT) partners with Viasat to bring internet services to "underserved and unserved" rural communities worldwide.

  • Meta halts construction of two data centres in Denmark

    Meta Platforms Inc has halted construction of two data centres in Odense, Denmark, and will instead focus on a new type of data centre used for artificial intelligence (AI), a spokesperson said on Thursday. Facebook-owner Meta already has two large data centres in Odense, but only one of the three other centres currently under development there will be completed. "Over the past month, we have announced a number of measures to make us a more streamlined organisation," Meta spokesperson Peter Münster told Reuters.

  • Comcast deploys new multigig internet speed to Denver businesses

    Comcast Corp. (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is offering businesses in the Denver metro area a new tier of multigig internet that promises download speeds 2 gigabits-per-second faster than existing network connections, the company announced Wednesday. The announcement followed the news in October that Comcast would boost speeds for residential Xfinity customers in Colorado, starting with households in Colorado Springs. The service is currently being deployed to residential customers in the Denver metro, said Leslie Oliver, senior director of external communications for Comcast's Mountain West region.

  • Web3 Community Platform Console Launches Beta to Fix 'Broken' Social Networks

    The decentralized, privacy-forward startup hopes to address the challenges Web3 communities face on other social networks like spam, bots and reckless crypto shilling.

  • Ransomware groups are on the prowl: Could you be their next target?

    Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson explains what ransomware is, lists the best ways to avoid and deal with the security threat, and says whether or not you should pay.

  • FuboTV blames World Cup outage on cyberattack

    FuboTV suffered an outage for much of Wednesday, which caused issues for those who wanted to stream the World Cup semi-final between France and Morocco. The company says the disruption was due to a cyberattack.

  • The FTX Meltdown Calls for Higher Standards in Crypto Journalism

    Revelations that Bankman-Fried secretly funded crypto news publisher The Block deepened mistrust of the crypto industry.

  • MFDA Hearing Panel issues Reasons for Decision in the matter of Helen Collymore

    A Hearing Panel of the Central Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada (the "MFDA") has issued its Reasons for Decision dated December 14, 2022 ("Reasons for Decision"), in connection with a settlement hearing held electronically by videoconference in Toronto, Ontario on September 29, 2022, in the matter of Helen Collymore (the "Respondent").

  • On-Chain Data Shows Binance Isn't Exhibiting ‘FTX-Like’ Behavior: CryptoQuant

    Binance is not the next FTX, according a report from CryptoQuant. The analytics firm points to on-chain data to support claims made in a recent audit that Binance is over-collateralized. This comes as Mazars, the auditing firm working with Binance and other crypto exchanges on proof-of-reserves statements, has paused all work for crypto clients. CryptoQuant Senior Analyst Julio Moreno shares his insights.

  • Microsoft Bets On This EV Battery Startup As Backbone Of Energy Transition

    Group14 Technologies, a global manufacturer and supplier of advanced silicon battery technology, raised $214 million in additional financing from a consortium including Microsoft Corp’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) Climate Innovation Fund, Lightrock Climate Impact Fund, Moore Strategic Ventures, Oman Investment Authority, and Molicel. The latest financing brings Group14’s Series C round to $614 million. “Batteries are becoming the backbone of the clean energy transition,” said Brandon Middaugh, Director of Mi

  • Binance’s Biggest Platform Shows Concern Over Crypto Contagion Is Rising

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the most closely watched indicators of trader sentiment on Binance’s market-leading derivatives exchange suggests that anxiety over additional fallout from this year’s crypto market meltdown has grown. Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeDollar Rallies as Risk-Off Tone Takes Stocks Lower: Markets WrapThe seven

  • Elon Musk sells $3.58B worth of Tesla shares

    Billionaire Elon Musk has sold more shares of the electric car manufacturer, this time 22 million worth $3.58 billion.

  • Enphase Stock Is Slipping. Shares Are ‘Priced for Near Perfection.’

    Susquehanna analyst Biju Perincheril downgraded shares of solar and battery systems firm Enphase to Neutral from Positive.

  • TSX hits 5-week low as Fed's hawkish stance fuels recession worries

    Canada's main stock index slumped to a five-week low on Thursday, with the technology and materials groups leading broad-based declines, as investors were unable to see a clear endpoint for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 291.02 points, or 1.5%, at 19,600.63, its lowest closing level since Nov. 9. U.S. stock indexes also tumbled after the Fed on Wednesday raised interest rates by half a percentage point and said it would deliver more hikes next year.

  • Datadog Doesn't Scratch My Itch for Good-Looking Charts

    The provider of cloud monitoring technology needs to build a base pattern in order to align with a sell-side firm's recent fundamental buy recommendation.