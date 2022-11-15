U.S. markets close in 2 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,980.04
    +22.79 (+0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,487.89
    -48.81 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,351.00
    +154.78 (+1.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,901.80
    +40.55 (+2.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.17
    +1.30 (+1.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.10
    -3.80 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    21.55
    -0.57 (-2.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0373
    +0.0044 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8400
    -0.0250 (-0.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1867
    +0.0113 (+0.96%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.4640
    -0.5360 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,933.67
    +366.90 (+2.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    398.39
    +3.69 (+0.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,369.44
    -15.73 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,990.17
    +26.70 (+0.10%)
     

Make the Holidays Magical with Hearty Meals

·8 min read

MISSION, Kan., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Capturing the magic of the holidays often happens at the dinner table as loved ones toast the season with stunning meals worth celebrating. This year, call the entire family together and make your festive feast truly memorable with pairings that offer favorite flavors for all.

Roasted Chateaubriand with Red Wine Gravy and Lemon-Garlic Asparagus
Roasted Chateaubriand with Red Wine Gravy and Lemon-Garlic Asparagus

Starting with tender cuts of meat hand-trimmed by master butchers at Omaha Steaks, these dishes from chef David Rose call to mind the extravagant holiday gatherings of yesteryear with modern twists you can claim as your own.

Roasted Chateaubriand with Red Wine Gravy and Lemon-Garlic Asparagus offers classic taste while Pepper-Crusted Prime Rib with Creamy Horseradish Sauce and Crushed Potatoes brings some zing to the kitchen. For seafood lovers looking to make a splash at this year's get-togethers, Crab Stuffed Lobster Tails with Dirty Rice provide a savory, succulent pairing worthy of the season.

Visit OmahaSteaks.com/Blog to find more recipes fit for the holidays.

Roasted Chateaubriand with Red Wine Gravy and Lemon-Garlic Asparagus
Recipe by Omaha Steaks Executive Chef David Rose
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: about 90 minutes

Chateaubriand:
1          Omaha Steaks Chateaubriand (2-4 pounds)
            kosher salt
            ground black pepper
1/4       cup grapeseed oil

Red Wine Gravy:
            Reserved chateaubriand juices
1          medium shallot, small diced
2          garlic cloves, minced
1 1/2    cups red wine
4          tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
2          tablespoons all-purpose flour
2 1/2    cups water
2          beef bouillon cubes
1          tablespoon stone ground mustard
            kosher salt, to taste
            ground black pepper, to taste

Lemon-Garlic Asparagus:
1/4       cup olive oil
1          pound jumbo asparagus, stems trimmed and spears blanched in salted water
1          pinch kosher salt, plus additional, to taste, divided
1          pinch ground black pepper, plus additional, to taste, divided
1/4       teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
2          garlic cloves, minced
1/2       lemon, juice only
2          tablespoons unsalted butter

To make chateaubriand: Pat chateaubriand dry with paper towels. Season on all sides with salt and pepper; bring to room temperature, about 30 minutes.

Preheat oven to 250 F.

In large cast-iron pan, bring grapeseed oil to high heat.

Sear chateaubriand on all sides until golden brown, 2-3 minutes per side.

Remove chateaubriand from pan, reserving pan drippings; place chateaubriand on wire rack-lined baking sheet. Bake according to cooking chart for cook time and desired doneness. Use meat thermometer to ensure doneness.

Rest chateaubriand 15-20 minutes. Slice to desired thickness.

To make red wine gravy: Bring cast-iron pan with reserved chateaubriand drippings to high heat then add shallots and minced garlic. Brown 30 seconds.

Add red wine and deglaze pan, cooking until reduced by half, about 3 minutes.

Reduce heat to medium and whisk in 2 tablespoons butter and flour until all clumps have disappeared and mixture is well-incorporated, 3-4 minutes.

Add water and bouillon cubes; bring to boil then whisk in stone ground mustard.

Reduce to low heat and simmer until achieving sauce-like consistency, 7-8 minutes.

Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Turn off heat and whisk in remaining butter until fully melted and emulsified into sauce.

To make lemon-garlic asparagus: In large saucepan, bring olive oil to medium-high heat.

Add asparagus and season with salt, ground black pepper and crushed red pepper flakes. Sear undisturbed about 1 minute.

Turn asparagus and add minced garlic, sauteing about 10 seconds. Add lemon juice and continue sauteing until reduced by two-thirds, about 1 minute.

Turn off heat and add butter, stirring until emulsified into pan sauce. Season with salt and ground black pepper, to taste.

Serve chateaubriand with lemon-garlic asparagus and red wine gravy.

Crab Stuffed Lobster Tails with Dirty Rice
Recipe by Omaha Steaks Executive Chef David Rose
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes
Servings: 4

Dirty Rice:
2          cups jasmine rice
            water
1/2       cup vegetable oil
1          pound Omaha Steaks Ultra-Premium Ground Beef
1          tablespoon kosher salt, plus additional, to taste, divided
1          teaspoon black pepper, plus additional, to taste, divided
1          teaspoon garlic powder
2          teaspoons smoked paprika
2          tablespoons unsalted butter
1          medium red bell pepper, small diced
2          green onions, minced
1          cup small diced yellow onion
1/2       cup tomato-based sofrito
3 1/2    cups chicken broth

Crab Stuffing:
3/4       cup mayonnaise
2          teaspoons seafood seasoning
2          teaspoons Dijon mustard
1          teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1/2       lemon, juice only
20        butter crackers, finely crushed
1          pound jumbo lump crab meat

Crab Stuffed Lobster:
2          tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
1          teaspoon kosher salt
1          teaspoon fresh lemon juice
4          Omaha Steaks Cold Water Lobster Tails (5 ounces each), halved lengthwise

To make dirty rice: Rinse jasmine rice with water until water is clear. Drain.

In large saucepot, bring vegetable oil to medium-high heat.

Add ground beef, 1 tablespoon salt, 1 teaspoon black pepper, garlic powder and smoked paprika; saute 5 minutes until browned.

Using slotted spoon, remove browned beef and set aside.

Add butter to pot then add red bell pepper, green onions and yellow onions. Saute 2 minutes until lightly caramelized.

Add sofrito and jasmine rice to pot; saute 1 minute. Add cooked ground beef and chicken stock; bring to boil. Once mixture boils, reduce heat to simmer 10 minutes. Turn off heat and leave lid on pot 5 minutes. Fluff rice with fork and season with salt and pepper, to taste.

To make crab stuffing: In medium bowl, whisk mayonnaise, seafood seasoning, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce and lemon juice.

Gently fold in crushed butter crackers and crab meat. Set aside.

To make crab stuffed lobster: Preheat oven to 425 F.

Stir melted butter, salt and lemon juice. Brush lobster tails with butter mixture.

Divide crab stuffing into eight portions. Stuff each lobster tail half with crab stuffing, pressing stuffing into lobster. Place stuffed lobster tails on aluminum foil-lined sheet pan and bake 10-12 minutes, or until golden brown. Serve with dirty rice.

Pepper-Crusted Prime Rib with Creamy Horseradish Sauce and Crushed Potatoes
Recipe by Omaha Steaks Executive Chef David Rose
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: about 2 1/2 hours
Servings: 4-6

Creamy Horseradish Sauce:
15        ounces crema or sour cream
1/3       cup mayonnaise
2          tablespoons horseradish
2          tablespoons apple cider vinegar
2          tablespoons minced fresh chives
2          teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
1          tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1          teaspoon hot sauce
1/2       teaspoon kosher salt, plus additional, to taste, divided
1/2       teaspoon white pepper, plus additional, to taste, divided
1/4       teaspoon onion powder
1/4       teaspoon garlic powder
1/4       teaspoon smoked paprika

Pepper Rub:
3          tablespoons kosher salt
1          tablespoon ground peppercorn medley
2          teaspoons ground guajillo chili
1          teaspoon dried thyme leaves

Prime Rib:
1          Omaha Steaks Boneless Heart of Prime Rib Roast (4 pounds)
            pepper rub
1/4       cup grapeseed oil

Crushed Potatoes:
1          pound baby red skin potatoes
            cold water
1          pinch kosher salt, plus additional, to taste, divided
1/4       cup olive oil
2          garlic cloves, minced
2          tablespoons finely minced Italian parsley
            ground black pepper

To make creamy horseradish sauce: In medium bowl, whisk crema, mayonnaise, horseradish, vinegar, chives, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, hot sauce, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon pepper, onion powder, garlic powder and paprika until well-incorporated. Season with additional salt and white pepper, to taste.

To make pepper rub: In small bowl, stir salt, peppercorns, chili and thyme.

To make prime rib: Pat prime rib dry with paper towels. Season on all sides with pepper rub and bring to room temperature, about 30 minutes.

Preheat oven to 250 F.

In large cast-iron pan, bring grapeseed oil to medium-high heat.

Sear prime rib on all sides until golden brown, 2-3 minutes per side.

Place seared prime rib on wire rack-lined baking sheet. Bake according to cooking chart for cook time and desired doneness. Use meat thermometer to ensure doneness. Cook until internal temperature is 10 F below desired doneness.

Rest prime rib 15-20 minutes. Slice to desired thickness.

To make crushed potatoes: Preheat oven to 425 F.

Add potatoes to stockpot. Cover with cold water by about 1 inch and add 1 pinch salt. Over high heat, boil 8-10 minutes, or until fork tender. Drain and completely cool with running cold water.

Once cool, carefully crush potatoes with palms until skin breaks and potatoes are slightly crushed.

In medium bowl, whisk olive oil, garlic and parsley.

Place crushed potatoes on aluminum foil-lined baking sheet and toss lightly with olive oil mixture. Season potatoes on both sides with kosher salt and ground black pepper, to taste. Roast potatoes until crisped and golden brown, 15-17 minutes.

Serve prime rib with crushed potatoes and creamy horseradish sauce.

Michael French
mfrench@familyfeatures.com 
1-888-824-3337
editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/make-the-holidays-magical-with-hearty-meals-301678852.html

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate

Recommended Stories

  • 11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree

    Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation, or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. Also: 9...

  • Popeyes’ New Chicken Sandwich Signals the End of an Era

    The fried chicken sandwich frenzy has cooled off a bit. Having a representation of a fried chicken sandwich is now just a requisite on every fast food menu. The company responsible for kicking it all off, Popeyes, must have sensed that it’s time for a change, because they’re releasing a new chicken sandwich today. And guess what? It’s not breaded.

  • Gigantic ox makes Massachusetts farmers look tiny

    This ox has become a TikTok sensation, garnering millions of views for his gigantic size.

  • Starbucks' Peppermint Mocha Is Back -- but Your Favorite Seasonal Drink Now Costs More

    The holiday season is near, so it's time to eat and drink all the best seasonal goodies. If you're a Starbucks fan, you may be looking forward to warming up with one of their many winter specialty drink items. Specialty beverages have always been priced higher than regular menu items at Starbucks.

  • Four Nutritionists Weigh in on the FDA’s New Definition of “Healthy”

    On September 29th, 2022 the FDA proposed updating their definition of “healthy” food as part of their dietary guidelines, revising the criteria food manufacturers need to meet in order to legally label their food as “healthy” in the commercial setting. The original guidelines for “healthy” food were created in 1994, and haven’t been updated since, […]

  • 20 Places to Buy Takeout Thanksgiving Dinner 2022

    Here are the best places to get takeout Thanksgiving dinner this year. Order a to-go meal from Cracker Barrel, Bob Evans and other popular restaurants.

  • 6 Brain Food Snacks To Keep Your Memory Sharp

    Your eating habits can impact your brain health. Here are 6 brain boosting snacks.

  • Make perfect pancakes and waffles every time with this kitchen gadget on Amazon: ‘This is my favorite piece of cooking equipment’

    You need this in your kitchen.

  • 11 Mistakes to Avoid When You’re Hosting Thanksgiving

    My family hosts Thanksgiving dinner every year, which is to say, my mom hosts Thanksgiving dinner every year. It’s her affair; the rest of us are conscripted to our various roles, from carving the turkey (Dad) to baking the pies (me) to taste-testing the dips while everyone else scurries around before guests arrive (sibling who shall remain anonymous). Still, I’ve learned a lot about hosting large-scale events from these Thanksgiving Day feasts, because there have never been fewer than 20 guests

  • How to save hundreds on your supermarket shop as prices soar

    Avoid supermarket convenience stores and stock up when you can to save hundreds of pounds a year.

  • Thanksgiving Turkey Is Out, These Thanksgiving Meats Are In

    If Christmas is known to some of us as Stressmas (I stole that from The Sopranos), then Thanksgiving can just as easily be called Thanksfornothing. Millions of families pay a ton of money to cook for family and friends who paid a ton of money to fly in, meaning the stakes are generally high. Oh, and the main dining event? A giant roast bird you’re likely to screw up.

  • The Best Store-Bought Turkey Gravy Is Also the Cheapest

    My husband recoils at the notion of jarred gravy. In his defense, it does glop out of its container all viscous and jiggly, which can be off-putting. But it was nevertheless a staple in my home when I was growing up, a fine accompaniment to a store-bought roasted chicken. Sometimes my mom would chop up leftover poultry, combine with jarred gravy, and then serve the mixture over toast. Even if you enjoy the from-scratch stuff (which I do), there are many reasons a premade, store-bought gravy migh

  • Dad makes postpartum ‘hero sandwich’ for his wife: ‘He’s a definite keeper’

    "This is one of the sweetest acts of love..."

  • 5 Food Shortages That Will Impact Your Wallet This Holiday Season

    It's time to stock up on staple holiday grocery items. The U.S. is facing a shortage of several food products -- wheat, lettuce, butter, eggs and turkey -- which could affect the price and...

  • From takeout to potlucks, here are the top 5 money-saving Thanksgiving trends for 2022

    While concerns about food cost inflation are peppering holiday plans, 85% of hosts still plan to have a traditional turkey, no matter what it costs.

  • 4 Best Morning Drinking Habits To Support Belly Fat Loss

    Losing weight can be a difficult journey, but losing weight around your abdominal area can be even more challenging. Because much of the fat you see in your belly area is visceral fat, which is the dangerous fat that sits around your organs, there isn't a way to simply target this area with just one type of workout or one type of food. This means that simply increasing the number of crunches you do every day won't be enough on its own.Instead, targeting abdominal fat means making lasting dietary

  • 14 Cozy Heart-Healthy Casseroles to Make for Dinner

    These balanced and filling casseroles are not only comforting choices, but they are also well-suited to be tonight's main course. And because they're low in saturated fat and sodium, these meals meet our heart-healthy nutrition parameters. Recipes like our Green Chile Rotisserie Chicken Casserole and Smoked Turkey, Kale & Rice Bake are comforting and nutritious casseroles that are cozy options to try for dinner tonight.

  • This cornbread stuffing takes minutes to prep and bakes in a slow cooker

    This cornbread stuffing has all the flavors of Thanksgiving, but takes only minutes to put together.

  • Ends tonight! This Curtis Stone air fryer rotisserie is great for Thanksgiving prep — save $60

    You have just a few more hours to grab this celeb chef's versatile appliance — it makes preparing holiday meals a cinch.

  • Strong loan demand boosts Q2 profits at Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui, Mizuho

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc and Mizuho Financial Group on Monday reported strong second-quarter profits on demand from overseas clients looking to lock in loans ahead of higher interest rates. Sumitomo Mitsui, Japan's second-largest bank by assets, lifted its net profit forecast for the full year to March by 5% to 770 billion yen ($5.51 billion) after posting an 8% profit increase for July-September. "Expectations for higher interest rates drove overseas clients, mainly in the United States, to lock in loans," Sumitomo Mitsui CEO Jun Ohta told a press briefing.