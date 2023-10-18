Holland Colours (AMS:HOLCO) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating Holland Colours (AMS:HOLCO), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Holland Colours, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = €7.3m ÷ (€74m - €14m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Holland Colours has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Chemicals industry average of 11%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Holland Colours' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Holland Colours' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Holland Colours' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 12% from 22% five years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

In Conclusion...

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Holland Colours' reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 31% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

On a separate note, we've found 3 warning signs for Holland Colours you'll probably want to know about.

While Holland Colours may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

