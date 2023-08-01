Holland Freight among subsidiaries shuttered by Yellow Corp.

Following a closure announcement by Yellow Corporation, it appears Holland Freight has shuttered.

HOLLAND — After 99-years in the trucking industry, Yellow Corporation has announced it's shutting down and headed for bankruptcy.

Once considered to be a leader in the transport industry, the company has fallen on hard times. The move impacts over 30,000 workers — including, it seems, many at Holland Freight.

“Those doors are officially closed and are likely to remain closed unless somebody comes and acquires those assets out of bankruptcy,” said Mike Regan, chief of relationship development at TranzAct Technologies and an expert in the logistics field.

“I would be surprised if it came out of bankruptcy proceedings and began operations again.”

Holland Freight, when contacted by The Sentinel, refused comment, except to say the company isn't receiving new freight at this time and is working to connect customers with freight the company was already moving.

According to Regan, employees were informed of the closure Friday.

Holland Freight, also known as USF Holland, was founded in 1929. It was acquired by TNT in 1985 and became USF in 1996. The company joined Yellow Corporation, also known as YRC Worldwide, in 2005.

Regan said the move by Yellow was years in the making, and comes in the wake of ongoing negotiations with the Teamsters union, which represents about 22,000 drivers and dock workers at the company.

A sign posted outside Yellow Corp. in Richfield on Sunday, July 30, 2023.

According to CNN, the union threatened to strike only a week ago, after Yellow failed to contribute to employee pension and health insurance plans. In the end, they gave the company extra time to make payments.

“Today’s news is unfortunate but not surprising,” said Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien. “Yellow has historically proven that it could not manage itself despite billions of dollars in worker concessions and hundreds of millions in bailout funding from the federal government. This is a sad day for workers and the American freight industry.”

Regan said it appears both sides are to blame.

Subscribe: Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

Story continues

“The Teamsters are alleging that Yellow was mismanaged, Yellow is alleging the Teamsters refused to negotiate,” Regan said. “No one comes out of this with their hands clean.”

The Holland Freight closure comes just one month after news broke it would pay $490,000 and provide $120,000 in scholarships to settle a sex discrimination suit brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

According to the EEOC, USF Holland’s terminal in Mississippi failed to hire any female drivers, except one, who was hired and fired before she could complete her first route.

— Contact reporter Austin Metz at ametz@hollandsentinel.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Holland Freight among subsidiaries shuttered by Yellow Corp.