Holland in Photos: Colin's Bakery, Good Time Donuts

HOLLAND — As publication dates change at The Sentinel, we'll use our new Monday edition to showcase the locals who make our reporting possible.

"Holland In Photos," a new series shot by freelance photographer Adam Vander Kooy, will highlight the extra-ordinary happenings of your neighbors.

This week, Vander Kooy visited some of our favorite bakers at Good Time Donuts and Colin's Bakery.

If you have submissions for "Holland In Photos" — everything from wedding pictures to home renovations to a family picnic in the park — please send them to clybrink@hollandsentinel.com for consideration. Photos must be high-resolution in JPG format, with names and ages of those featured.

Kav Luong of Good Time Donuts bakes 1,000 donuts through the night and into the morning daily.

Porfirio Colin-Garcia finishes a tray of Orejas on Thursday, March 7, in preparation for a busy Friday. The sweet treats are created with authentic Mexican ingredients and made from scratch daily at Colin's Bakery.

Kav Luong explains how efficiency is key when it comes to creating the perfect donut on Tuesday, March 5.

Ivonne Colin finishes piping on a fruit-covered vanilla cake on Thursday, March 7. Porfirio Colin-Garcia and Ivonne are co-owners of Colin’s Bakery and have been since it opened in 2018.

