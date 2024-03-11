Holland in Photos: Colin's Bakery, Good Time Donuts
Cassandra Lybrink, Holland Sentinel
·1 min read
HOLLAND — As publication dates change at The Sentinel, we'll use our new Monday edition to showcase the locals who make our reporting possible.
"Holland In Photos," a new series shot by freelance photographer Adam Vander Kooy, will highlight the extra-ordinary happenings of your neighbors.
This week, Vander Kooy visited some of our favorite bakers at Good Time Donuts and Colin's Bakery.
If you have submissions for "Holland In Photos" — everything from wedding pictures to home renovations to a family picnic in the park — please send them to clybrink@hollandsentinel.com for consideration. Photos must be high-resolution in JPG format, with names and ages of those featured.
— Cassandra Lybrink is the local editor of The Holland Sentinel. Contact her at clybrink@hollandsentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @CassLybrink.
(Bloomberg) -- Forget the artificial-intelligence frenzy — the most-exciting trade on Wall Street right now might just be betting on boring.Most Read from BloombergOne of the Most Infamous Trades on Wall Street Is Roaring BackThese Are the Best Countries for Wealthy ExpatsBond Investors Are Lining Up to Fund the War Against Putin‘Oppenheimer’ Wins Seven Oscars Including Best Picture, DirectorAs winners of the AI boom like Nvidia Corp. power benchmark stock gauges to record after record, a less r
(Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. will roll out a new employee incentive plan starting April that combines equity with cash, a significant adjustment designed to help the e-commerce giant attract and retain talent despite fierce competition.Most Read from BloombergOne of the Most Infamous Trades on Wall Street Is Roaring BackThese Are the Best Countries for Wealthy ExpatsBond Investors Are Lining Up to Fund the War Against Putin‘Oppenheimer’ Wins Seven Oscars Including Best Picture, Dire
For years, the Apple car hung over the global auto industry like the Sword of Damocles—a looming threat that could disrupt and destroy existing industry players. Apple has ended the program after spending untold billions—likely an amount of money that would have auto executives fired but, strangely, seems inconsequential to Apple, which is expected to generate more than $100 billion in free cash in 2024, and has generated some $436 billion in cumulative free cash flow over its past five fiscal years. Why Apple killed the car will be debated by investors and analysts for a while.