U.S. markets close in 5 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,707.53
    +14.30 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,574.22
    -16.19 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,987.63
    +119.71 (+1.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,698.33
    +18.74 (+1.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.09
    +1.35 (+1.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,653.80
    -1.80 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    19.00
    +0.09 (+0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9664
    -0.0024 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7630
    +0.0660 (+1.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0818
    -0.0038 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.2350
    +0.9150 (+0.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,209.89
    +303.73 (+1.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.09
    +7.99 (+1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,040.68
    +22.08 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.55
    -722.28 (-2.66%)
     

Holland Pump acquires Sander Power Equipment and Pump & Power Equipment Corp., expanding its northeast footprint in the pump rental market

·3 min read

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland Pump Company, a leading independent specialty pump rental and dewatering solutions provider, today announced it has completed the acquisitions of Sander Power Equipment based in Trevose, PA and Pump & Power Equipment Corp. based in Jessup, MD.

Holland Pump Company (PRNewsfoto/Holland Pump Company)
Holland Pump Company (PRNewsfoto/Holland Pump Company)

These are the fourth and fifth acquisitions since Holland Pump partnered with XPV Water Partners, adding three branches to Holland Pump's extensive pump fleet and complete dewatering services offering. The acquisitions increase Holland Pump's capabilities to service municipal, construction, industrial, and mining industries in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, northern Virginia, and Delaware.

Rich Sander, President of Sander Power Equipment and Pump & Power Equipment Corp., said, "We look forward to being part of the Holland Pump family. Holland Pump shares our values and commitment to delivering best-in-class pump rentals and related services to our customers."

"The acquisitions are aligned with our continued commitment to deliver best-in-class customer services through our pump fleet, field services and engineering support, while increasing our geographic reach. Our dedicated leadership team continues to execute our growth strategy with the great support we receive from XPV Water Partners. We are excited about our future, and we welcome the employees of Sander Power Equipment and Pump & Power Equipment Corp. to the Holland Team," said Tom Vossman, Chief Executive Officer of Holland Pump Company.

About Sander Power Equipment and Pump & Power Equipment Corp.

Sander Power Equipment and Pump & Power Equipment Corp. were established in 1975 and 1984, respectively, to serve the municipal, construction, industrial, and mining industries in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware. Their success stems from
providing the highest level of service in the industry. The addition of Sander Power Equipment and Pump & Power Equipment Corp. complements Holland Pump's capabilities and enhances its municipal service offering. The acquisitions also add additional service locations in the MidAtlantic market.

About Holland Pump Company

For over 40 years, Holland Pump has been a leader in the manufacture, sale, distribution, rental, and service of specialty pumps and dewatering solutions. With a relentless focus on customer service and enabling its customers to complete their projects faster and with less hassle, Holland Pump has gained a reputation for its expertise in the United States. From its headquarters in West Palm Beach, Holland Pump has grown to 13 branch operations across Florida, Louisiana, New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and South Carolina. For more information, visit www.hollandpump.com.

About XPV Water Partners

XPV Water Partners is a team of experienced operators and investors who are committed to making a difference in water. The firm manages investment capital from some of the world's top institutional investors, and partners with emerging water-related companies to help them rapidly expand and achieve their strategic goals. XPV aims to generate strong, risk-adjusted returns for its investors by leveraging its trusted ecosystem, deep industry knowledge, and its water-centric company scaling platform. XPV is committed to building partnerships that contribute to growing people, sustainable businesses, prosperous communities, and a better planet for everyone. For more information, visit www.xpvwaterpartners.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/holland-pump-acquires-sander-power-equipment-and-pump--power-equipment-corp-expanding-its-northeast-footprint-in-the-pump-rental-market-301632085.html

SOURCE Holland Pump Company

Recommended Stories

  • John Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is Different

    (Bloomberg) -- John Paulson became a billionaire after his hedge fund effectively shorted more than $25 billion of mortgage securities at the dawn of the global financial crisis. As he sizes up yet another frothy housing market some 15 years later, the founder of Paulson & Co. says another downturn in US home prices may be in the cards -- but the banking system is in a much better condition to handle it. Paulson sat down with Bloomberg for a wide-ranging interview at the Union League of Philadel

  • Down 85%, Is There Any Hope for This Struggling Vaccine Stock?

    In the early days of the pandemic, if there was one coronavirus vaccine stock investors were betting on, it was Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). The biotech stock soared more than 2,700% in 2020 as it developed its vaccine candidate. In the same timeframe, Pfizer shares hardly budged.

  • Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 26th

    RRC, NLY and SRT made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on September 26, 2022.

  • 2 Pot Stocks That Could Make You Richer

    Just about all growth stocks were hammered this year. Since they peaked in the first quarter of 2021, the lack of favorable momentum toward U.S. federal legalization has taken a major toll on their stock prices. But these companies are growing revenue at a healthy rate that could make them top cannabis players by the time U.S. federal legalization happens.

  • Brutal Bear Market Knocks 7 Major Stocks Below $3 A Share

    There's nothing like a bear market to remind S&P 500 investors how low stocks can go. And it's a surprisingly low number per share.

  • 10 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best oil stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to read about some more oil stocks, go directly to 5 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The oil sector has rebounded from the lows of the pandemic this year and prices have […]

  • AMC hires Citigroup as underwriter for preferred shares

    The theater-chain, however, warned potential investors that investments in APE might involve "losing all or a substantial portion of your investment" given the recent fluctuation in prices of the preferred shares and the underlying shares of AMC Entertainment. The company also said Citigroup will receive 2.5% cut per unit sold for the first $250 million gross sales of APE units, and a 1.5% cut per unit sold for the subsequent $250 million gross sales.

  • 10 Best Defense Stocks to Buy Amid Escalating Geopolitical Tensions

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best defense stocks to buy amid escalating geopolitical tensions. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Defense Stocks to Buy Amid Escalating Geopolitical Tensions. The Global Aerospace and Defense Market According to a report by The Business Research Company, […]

  • Institutions along with individual investors who hold considerable shares inInovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) come under pressure; lose 11% of holdings value

    A look at the shareholders of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INO ) can tell us which group is most powerful. The...

  • Morgan Stanley Says Dollar Surge Tends to End in Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The US dollar’s recent rally is creating an “untenable situation” for risk assets including stocks, and in the past this kind of dollar strength has led to some kind of financial or economic crisis, according to one of Wall Street’s most vocal bears.Most Read from BloombergUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekWall Street Banks Prep

  • 11 Best Defensive Stocks For An Upcoming Crash

    In this article, we discuss 11 best defensive stocks for an upcoming crash. If you want to read about some more defensive stocks, go directly to 5 Best Defensive Stocks For An Upcoming Crash. The Federal Reserve recently raised interest rates in the United States by three quarters of a percentage point, continuing on an […]

  • Investing in This ETF Right Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

    When it comes to building wealth over time, it's hard to beat a strategy of dollar-cost averaging into a broad index fund.

  • Take Care Before Diving Into The Deep End On CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

    There wouldn't be many who think CVS Health Corporation's ( NYSE:CVS ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 15.8x is...

  • The Smartest Dividend Aristocrats to Buy With $500 Right Now

    Dividend Aristocrats are almost always smart investments. Since inception, Dividend Aristocrats have delivered a 12.3% annualized total return compared to 10.6% for the S&P 500, with annual volatility of 13.7% against 14.6% for the S&P 500. There are currently 65 S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat constituents, with members across different sectors.

  • 2 No-Brainer Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Axsome Therapeutics' solid gains of 42% this year came with the hope that its two new products would bring in plenty of revenue in the next few years. Last month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its drug Auvelity for treating major depressive disorder (MDD).

  • Traders Who ‘Just Want to Survive’ Sit on $5 Trillion Cash Pile

    (Bloomberg) -- From stocks to bonds, credit to crypto, money managers looking for somewhere to hide from the Federal Reserve induced storm battering virtually every asset class are finding solace in a long reviled corner of the market: cash.Most Read from BloombergUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios

  • 3M Company's (NYSE:MMM) latest 3.1% decline adds to one-year losses, institutional investors may consider drastic measures

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of 3M Company ( NYSE:MMM ), it is important to understand the ownership...

  • Investors Appear Satisfied With Alibaba Group Holding Limited's (NYSE:BABA) Prospects

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 37.6x Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( NYSE:BABA ) may be sending very...

  • How Profitable Is Shopify Exactly After Accounting for Stock-Based Compensation?

    After years of rapid expansion, the jury is now out on Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock. The last I wrote about Shopify following the second-quarter report, I discussed what accounted for the company's massive $2.68 billion net loss (using GAAP, or generally accepted accounting principles) through the first half of 2022. GAAP net income or net loss doesn't really tell the true profitability of Shopify's actual operations.

  • 1 Recent Stock Split I Can't Wait to Buy

    It's a global leader in cybersecurity, a sector I believe is growing increasingly important as digital transformation takes hold, bringing more business processes online and increasing cyber risks. It's now easier to purchase without using fractional shares if you're only investing a few hundred dollars at a time, like me. Cybersecurity companies are reporting staggering rises in attacks.