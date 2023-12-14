Holland remains a hotbed for business expansion, with 300 more jobs on the way

HOLLAND — More job opportunities continue to pour into the Holland area following new approvals from the Michigan Strategic Fund.

The first approval made Tuesday, a performance-based grant of $2 million, was for Farmington Hills-based manufacturer ATC Drivetrain. The company, which purchased Global Energy Solutions in Holland in 2022, plans to invest $7.9 million in a 170,000-square-foot expansion at 1285 Waverly Road.

The company plans to add up to 163 jobs over the next five years as it consolidates operations with its existing Holland EV Center of Excellence. The jobs would carry an average wage of $26.60 per hour, plus benefits, and include engineers, senior technicians, managers and support staff.

“This is another project that really cements West Michigan as a leader in the future of automotive electrification,” Amanda Murray, vice president of business solutions at Lakeshore Advantage, said, according to reporting from Crain's Grand Rapids.

The second approval came for German company HG Medical USA, which received a $1.8 million state grant toward a $41 million, 100,000-square-foot leased space in Holland at the former Yanfeng on South Waverly.

The company will manufacture orthopedic extremity implants out of the facility. The project will create up to 180 new jobs over the next five years, paying an average wage of $21.59 per hour, plus benefits.

Murray told Crain’s the quality of the local workforce contributed to HG’s decision to locate in Holland.

“The competition is really global for these types of projects, so it's a big deal for us to win it here in West Michigan,” Murray said.

The two announcements come amidst a period of promised job growth in Holland. In Allegan County, LG Energy Solution is putting the finishing touches on a $1.7 billion expansion expected to create at least 1,000 skilled, well-paying jobs by 2025.

