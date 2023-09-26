Holland restaurateur once again denied appeal after defying pandemic orders

HOLLAND — Marlena Pavlos-Hackney has once again been denied an appeal in the longstanding case over her refusal to shutter her restaurant to dine-in customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In her second appearance before the Michigan Court of Appeals, Pavlos-Hackney sought the dismissal of two contempt of court findings against her, and argued against the legality of the state's suspension of her food license.

"Pavlos-Hackney appeals, offering a smorgasbord of challenges to the license suspension and the contempt judgments," the court's order, issued Sept. 21, reads. "None of Pavlos-Hackney’s arguments have merit, and we affirm."

The restauranteur's most recent argument rested on her belief that COVID-19-related executive orders issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and emergency orders issued by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services in 2020 were unconstitutional.

A split Court of Appeals panel ruled in June that MDHHS did not have the authority to prohibit restaurants from fully opening their dine-in sections, limit indoor gatherings and restrict other activities during the pandemic because the state law cited by MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel was too vague in its delegation of authority.

However, that case has no bearing on Pavlos-Hackney's license suspension and subsequent arrest, the court found, because the restauranteur didn't dispute the license suspension to begin with — and therefore knowingly operated without one.

"We need not address the governor’s executive orders because they have nothing to do with this case. The constitutionality of MCL 333.2253 is similarly irrelevant," the court's order reads. "Because she did not appeal the administrative order upholding the food license suspension, Pavlos-Hackney may not now relitigate that decision.

"The merits of the administrative proceedings and license suspension were not at issue in the circuit court; the question before that court was whether an injunction closing the restaurant was warranted. Pavlos-Hackney triesmightily to convince us otherwise, citing two sections of the Administrative Procedures Act of 1969 ... neither of which apply."

It could perhaps be the final legal proceeding in the saga, which began when Pavlos-Hackney failed to close her restaurant to dine-in customers during a second statewide eatery mandate in November 2020.

Pavlos-Hackney was put on Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development's radar when reports surfaced she was failing to enforce then-statewide pandemic restrictions, including a ban on dine-in customers and social distancing and mask-wearing requirements. Her food license was revoked in January 2021 — but the restaurant remained open anyway.

Pavlos-Hackney then ignored a temporary restraining order meant to keep her from continuing operations and refused to allow inspectors or law enforcement into her restaurant. In response, Ingham County Judge Wanda Stokes issued a bench warrant for Pavlos-Hackney's arrest.

Shortly thereafter, she was arrested by Michigan State Police and spent four nights in Ingham County Jail following her arraignment by Judge Rosemarie Aquilina. She was released March 23, after paying $15,000 for two separate contempt of court fines and shuttering her restaurant.

Customers walk into Marlena's Bistro and Pizzeria on Tuesday, Sept. 21 2021, located at 909 Lincoln Ave in Holland.

The restaurant's food license was restored in July and Marlena's Bistro reopened in September 2021, but Pavlos-Hackney continued to fight in court.

She first took her legal argument to the COA in June 2021. She urged the court to reconsider contempt of court findings, release audio or video of her arraignment and amend an "inaccurate" transcript — all motions denied by Stokes in May 2021.

The COA issued an order in October 2022, affirming both contempt of court orders against Pavlos-Hackney, but remanding the second order back to trial court for "refashioning." The court said Pavlos-Hackney received, in full, the due process to which she was entitled, and could have argued the fines posed an insurmountable hardship before payment.

The court found the first order of contempt "clearly not refundable," given Pavlos-Hackney's "willful and open continued defiance" of court orders. However, because Pavlos-Hackney did, in fact, close her restaurant upon incarceration, the court in Ingham County was ordered to determine if the second fine was "conditional or compensatory."

It was second legal blow to Pavlos-Hackney that month, coming on the heels of another refusal by Stokes to dismiss the case and award Pavlos-Hackney damages.

Throughout 2022, the restaurant was a stopping point for political candidates — including Republican gubernatorial candidates Tudor Dixon and Ryan Kelley, who currently faces charges for his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.

"When the circuit court enjoined Pavlos-Hackney, found her in contempt, fined and jailed her, it did so in full conformity with then-existing law," the COA wrote in last week's order.

"Pavlos-Hackney had an opportunity to challenge the validity of the MDHHS order by pursuing an appeal from the administrative proceedings. She did not do so. Pavlos-Hackney elected to bypass the administrative and subsequent judicial processes that would have afforded her a full hearing on her constitutional claims. Instead she deliberately violated two lawful court orders."

