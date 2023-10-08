Holland Township residents rail against potential subdivision — officials agree

Residents spoke en masse Tuesday, Oct. 3, against a proposal to turn 65 acres of agricultural land into a housing development in Holland Township.

HOLLAND TWP. — Residents spoke en masse Tuesday, Oct. 3, against a proposal to turn 65 acres of agricultural land into a housing development in Holland Township.

The land in question comes in two pieces — 26.2 acres on 120th Avenue and 39.3 acres on Ransom Street. Developers sought a Zoning Ordinance Map Amendment and Future Land Use Map Amendment, with a rezoning to R-1 Low Density Residential to allow for the construction of single dwelling homes.

More: Potential 'keystone' project for Eighth Street held up by parking

“The idea is they would like to do a standard subdivision here,” representatives said. “Not trying to get condominiums or any attached product or anything like that, and do larger home sites to better reflect the character of the area.”

But residents had concerns anyway, calling into question claims that ample infrastructure, both water and sewer, were already in place. They also voiced flooding concerns and questioned whether the surrounding roads were built to handle the influx of traffic the development would bring to the area.

“What I haven't seen is infrastructure to support expansion,” one resident said. “If anybody takes a drive down 120th or James Street any time of the day, traffic is horrendous. The road conditions are poor. It doesn’t seem that there's infrastructure in place.”

Commissioners agreed, adding a recent housing study placed an emphasis on maintaining agricultural land.

Subscribe: Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

“We did hire a firm to study what we needed for the next 20 years, and their recommendation was to maintain agricultural preservation ... follow the density recommendations of the future land use map, utilize mixed use areas to allow creativity in development and then basically focus on R-2 and R-3,” said Chair Randy Kortering.

In the end, both requests were voted down by the commission.

— Contact reporter Austin Metz at ametz@hollandsentinel.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Holland Township residents rail against potential subdivision — officials agree