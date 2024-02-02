Holland's Burch Partners marketing firm announces new office in New York City

HOLLAND — A fully integrated marketing agency headquartered in Holland is making waves as it celebrates its 10-year anniversary with a new brand identity and the opening of an office in New York City.

Burch Partners has announced it'll now do business as BURCH.

The new office, known as BURCH New York, is what the company calls a strategic expansion designed to capitalize on opportunities in the world’s largest media market.

BURCH Founder and Managing Partner Brian Burch said the recent announcements are the work of several people who all had the vision to offer “better branding through stories that are impossible to ignore.”

The new office will be led by Creative Director Simone Weithers.

Weithers has led the company’s creative team for the last three years and is known for her work telling stories and building better brands. She made the Crain’s 40 Under 40, was awarded the Holland Young Professional’s Leader in Equity Award, and is a founding member of Women of Color GIVE, a leading BIPOC community giving organization.

The new office is located in Manhattan. Simone and Burch plan to travel back and forth from Holland to Manhattan as the company continues to build.

