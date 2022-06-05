U.S. markets closed

Hollard Insurance Selects Duck Creek OnDemand to Enable and Optimize Its Business Transformation

Duck Creek Technologies
Australian insurer shifts from on-prem to cloud for its policy, billing and rating core systems

Boston, June 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT), a leading, global technology solutions provider to the property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry, announces its latest partnership with Hollard Insurance to upgrade the Australian insurer’s core policy, billing and rating systems from on-premises to cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) using Duck Creek OnDemand. Duck Creek’s technology suite will enable Hollard to work with its other technology ecosystem partners using low-code tools and established integrations to develop and rapidly bring to market innovative products that satisfy evolving policyholder needs.

Hollard recently embarked on a technology-enabled business transformation to modernize its underwriting, service and support tools, all aimed at maximizing policyholder engagement and satisfaction, while creating more streamlined and efficient internal operations. The cloud-based deployment of Duck Creek OnDemand will ensure that Hollard’s technology is evergreen, scalable and cost-efficient – allowing the insurer’s internal teams to rather focus on innovation that drives value for its business. In addition to meeting Hollard’s technology requirements, Duck Creek also proved to be the perfect fit to integrate existing and new ecosystem partners who demonstrate strong customer service values and deep expertise.

“As an insurer that prides itself in partnerships – our business model is based on partnering with some of Australia’s leading brands – selecting a partner that shares our DNA along with providing technology that could enable our vision was key in our decision-making process,” said Jamie Smith, Chief Information Officer at Hollard. “Aligned to our partnership philosophy, our own brand has limited visibility in the market, and we stand behind and support our partner's brands and their value proposition. This meant we needed back-end systems that could provide common and core features where scale or standard processes were required, with the flexibility to differentiate where necessary.”

“From the get-go, Hollard expressed a desire to simplify its business and increase agility to be flexible in light of partner and market demands,” said Shaji Sethu, Asia Pacific Managing Director at Duck Creek.  “Duck Creek’s true SaaS solution will assist Hollard in its technology-led business transformation, through Duck Creek’s evergreen, agile and intelligent platform”.

 

About Hollard 

Established in 1999, the Hollard Insurance Company Pty Ltd (Hollard) is part of the Hollard International Group of companies and a top 5 General Insurer in Australia and New Zealand, underwriting a broad range of general insurance products, including motor, home, contents, business, and pet; both directly and through partnerships. For more information, visit www.hollard.com.au.

About Duck Creek Technologies 

Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT) is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and general insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company’s enterprise software-as-a-service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek’s functionally-rich solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.

CONTACT: Carley Bunch Duck Creek Technologies +1 (201) 962-6091 carley.bunch@duckcreek.com


