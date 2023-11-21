Holley Inc.'s (NYSE:HLLY) Business Is Yet to Catch Up With Its Share Price

With a median price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of close to 0.7x in the Auto Components industry in the United States, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Holley Inc.'s (NYSE:HLLY) P/S ratio, which comes in at about the same. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

How Holley Has Been Performing

While the industry has experienced revenue growth lately, Holley's revenue has gone into reverse gear, which is not great. Perhaps the market is expecting its poor revenue performance to improve, keeping the P/S from dropping. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a relatively elevated price for a company with this sort of growth profile.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The P/S Ratio?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the industry for P/S ratios like Holley's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 7.8% decrease to the company's top line. However, a few very strong years before that means that it was still able to grow revenue by an impressive 31% in total over the last three years. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the revenue growth recently has been more than adequate for the company.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 5.7% per year during the coming three years according to the ten analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 19% per annum growth forecast for the broader industry.

With this in mind, we find it intriguing that Holley's P/S is closely matching its industry peers. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly limited growth expectations and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. Maintaining these prices will be difficult to achieve as this level of revenue growth is likely to weigh down the shares eventually.

What We Can Learn From Holley's P/S?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our look at the analysts forecasts of Holley's revenue prospects has shown that its inferior revenue outlook isn't negatively impacting its P/S as much as we would have predicted. When we see companies with a relatively weaker revenue outlook compared to the industry, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the moderate P/S lower. This places shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

