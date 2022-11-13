U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,992.93
    +36.56 (+0.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,747.86
    +32.49 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,323.33
    +209.18 (+1.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.74
    +14.81 (+0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.86
    +2.39 (+2.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.20
    +20.50 (+1.17%)
     

  • Silver

    21.80
    +0.09 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0356
    +0.0159 (+1.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8130
    -0.0160 (-0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1840
    +0.0138 (+1.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.7550
    -2.9650 (-2.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,722.89
    -29.54 (-0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    396.28
    -3.85 (-0.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,318.04
    -57.30 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,263.57
    +817.47 (+2.98%)
     

Holly Thaggard and Amanda Baldwin of Supergoop! named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 National Overall Award winners

·6 min read

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Nov. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Holly Thaggard, Founder, and Amanda Baldwin, CEO, of Supergoop! have been named the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 National Overall Award winners. The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has honored and elevated the unstoppable and audacious entrepreneurs who think big and act boldly to transform our world for nearly four decades.

Building a better working world logo. (PRNewsFoto/Ernst &amp; Young)
Building a better working world logo. (PRNewsFoto/Ernst & Young)

The mission-driven duo has grown a booming business built on trying to save lives.

Holly and Amanda were selected by an independent panel of judges from 206 Entrepreneur Of The Year regional winners from 190 companies across the US. Together, Holly and Amanda are fighting skin cancer and have scaled Supergoop! by bringing in investors and dermatologists to create an entire new category: a lifestyle brand dedicated to sunscreen.

"Recognizing and celebrating ambitious leaders who are disrupting markets and remaking industries all while improving lives is at the very core of Entrepreneur Of The Year," said Andrew (AJ) Jordan, EY Americas Entrepreneur Of The Year Director. "Holly and Amanda have stood out in an extremely competitive industry by demonstrating an uncanny ability to create and market SPF-boosted skincare and beauty products in a way that makes consumers excited to use them. The mission-driven duo has grown a booming business built on trying to save lives. They exemplify the values of the program, and we are so excited to celebrate them as the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022 National Overall Award winners."

When Holly learned that her best friend had been diagnosed with skin cancer in her twenties, she made it her mission to change the odds from one in five to one in 5,000. Holly knew that the best way to change consumer behavior was to create healthy habits by teaching young children about the importance of protecting their skin from the sun. She also realized she needed help taking her company to the next level, recruiting Amanda, a CEO with significant marketing experience in the cosmetics industry. Today, Supergoop! offers over 40 SPF-boosted skincare and beauty products that promote everyday sun care. The company sells through its own direct-to-consumer website and retail partners, and in 12 countries, including Canada, China and the UK.

The company continues to be mission-driven, with its scale now funding its giving program, Ounce by Ounce, which distributes free sunscreen in schools, and enables its work with various stakeholders in the government and other nonprofit organizations to ensure sun safety, particularly among children and underserved populations.

In addition to Holly Thaggard and Amanda Baldwin, EY US recognized 10 additional Entrepreneur Of The Year National Award winners from nine companies in 2022, including:

  • Barbara Smith, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, Commercial Metals Company, Irving, Texas

  • Coley Brady and Ryan Brady, Co-Founders, Alliance RV, Elkhart, Indiana

  • David Heath, CEO, Bombas, New York, New York

  • Haroon Mokhtarzada, Co-Founder and CEO, Truebill (now Rocket Money), Silver Spring, Maryland

  • Isabel Rafferty Zavala, CEO and Founder, Canela Media, New York, New York

  • Jan Bednar, CEO, ShipMonk, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

  • Joe Kudla, CEO, Vuori, Carlsbad, California

  • Othman Laraki, CEO, Color, Burlingame, California

  • Wade Foster, Co-Founder and CEO, Zapier Inc., San Francisco, California

Each candidate was evaluated based on entrepreneurial spirit; company purpose, growth and impact; and other core contributions and attributes.

"In the face of the many challenges in today's business landscape, this year's National Award winners were able to achieve incredible growth, shake up industry standards, and provide products and services their communities needed," said AJ Jordan. "They embody the true spirit of entrepreneurship – grit, ambition and above all else, passion for their employees, their missions and the clients they serve. They are a shining example of business ingenuity, and we are proud to honor them."

The National Award finalists and winners were announced during a celebration held at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. They become lifetime members of the esteemed multi-industry community of award winners, with exclusive, continued access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by a wide array of EY resources.

Videos and photos

Videos and photos of all Entrepreneur Of The Year Award finalists and winners are available here.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards include presenting sponsors PNC Bank, SAP America and the Kauffman Foundation.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National overall winners go on to compete for the title. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.

About EY Private

As Advisors to the Ambitious™, EY Private professionals possess the experience and passion to support private businesses and their owners in unlocking the full potential of their ambitions. EY Private teams offer distinct insights born from the long EY history of working with business owners and entrepreneurs. These teams support the full spectrum of private enterprises including private capital managers and investors and the portfolio businesses they fund, business owners, family businesses, family offices and entrepreneurs. Visit ey.com/us/private.

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

Ernst & Young LLP is a client-serving member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited operating in the US.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/holly-thaggard-and-amanda-baldwin-of-supergoop-named-ey-entrepreneur-of-the-year-2022-national-overall-award-winners-301676247.html

SOURCE EY

Recommended Stories

  • Thomson Reuters to acquire tax automation company SurePrep for $500M

    Thomson Reuters has announced plans to acquire SurePrep, a tax automation software company based in Irvine, California. The transaction, which Thomson Reuters said it expects to close in Q1 2023, values SurePrep at $500 million, which will be paid entirely in cash. Founded in 2002, SurePrep is one of numerous software providers that help tax professionals and accountants gather and file 1040 tax returns on behalf of their clients.

  • Small Business Saturday Marks 12 Years

    The event was created by American Express.

  • ‘A lot of people have compared this to Lehman. I would compare it to Enron’: Larry Summers has some choice words for Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX

    Lessons from the FTX collapse center more around accounting than crypto complexity, believes ex-Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.

  • Japan’s SoftBank Turns a Profit After Reducing Stake in Alibaba

    SoftBank returns to profit in the July-to-September quarter, in large part because it reduced its stake in Alibaba.

  • Crypto exchange giant FTX collapses, files for bankruptcy, after equivalent of a bank run

    It took less than a week for FTX to go from the third-largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world to bankruptcy court.

  • FTX confirms 'unauthorized transactions' as $1B in crypto reportedly vanishes

    Cryptocurrency exchange FTX said Saturday that it was moving money into offline storage as at least $1 billion of customer funds reportedly disappeared.

  • There's a Lot at Stake When Target Reports: Here's the Trade

    Next Thursday, ahead of the opening bell, Target , after consecutive embarrassing quarters in terms of corporate execution and inventory management, will release the firm's third quarter financial performance. For the quarter, Wall Street is looking for GAAP EPS of $2.13 (within a range spanning from $1.90 to $2.40) on revenue of $26.4B (within a range spanning from $25.75B to $26.75B). At consensus, these numbers would amount to earnings "growth" of -29% on revenue growth of 2.7%.

  • Scaramucci’s SkyBridge Is Trying to Buy Back FTX’s 30% Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Anthony Scaramucci said SkyBridge Capital is trying to repurchase the 30% of his company that Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX acquired months before the crypto exchange imploded -- an attempt now complicated by FTX’s bankruptcy.Most Read from Bloomberg‘It’s All Gone’: FTX Bankruptcy Has Retail Traders Bracing for LossesBankrupt FTX Hit by Mysterious Outflow of About $662 MillionBankman-Fried’s Assets Plummet From $16 Billion to Zero in DaysElizabeth Holmes Asks for a Lenient 18-Month Sent

  • S&P 500 ends just below 4,000 market, stocks book sharp weekly gains

    The S&P 500 closed higher Friday, nearly reclaiming the 4,000 market, in a stunning week of gains for the major U.S. equity benchmarks that saw buyers come out in force after inflation data for October showed signs of cost pressures finally slowing. The Dow Jones Industrial Average eked out a narrow gain of 0.01% Friday, ending about 33 points to near 33,749 and posting a 4.2% weekly gain. The S&P 500 index climbed 0.9% Friday for a 5.9% weekly gain. The Nasdaq Composite Index booked at 1.9% gai

  • Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Ulta Beauty (ULTA) closed the most recent trading day at $430.27, moving +1.58% from the previous trading session.

  • Miner Rio Tinto’s Long-Awaited Deal Comeback Is Stuck in Limbo

    (Bloomberg) -- Mining giant Rio Tinto Group is finding that its long-awaited return to cutting a major deal without the brash spending of its past is proving a challenge.Most Read from BloombergMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible as Senior Executives ExitBankman-Fried’s Assets Plummet From $16 Billion to Zero in DaysElizabeth Holmes Asks for a Lenient 18-Month Sentence at HomeSam Bankman-Fried Fooled the Crypto World and Maybe Even HimselfMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkIt

  • FTX Trading’s Liabilities Dwarfed Liquid Assets, FT Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX Trading exchange held $900 million in liquid assets against $9 billion of liabilities the day before Friday’s bankruptcy filing, the Financial Times reported Saturday, citing investment materials the newspaper had seen.Most Read from Bloomberg‘It’s All Gone’: FTX Bankruptcy Has Retail Traders Bracing for LossesBankrupt FTX Hit by Mysterious Outflow of About $662 MillionBankman-Fried’s Assets Plummet From $16 Billion to Zero in DaysElizabeth Holmes Asks for

  • Twitter Stops Giving Out Blue Check Marks After Impersonators Take to the Platform

    The company’s ‘Twitter Blue’ service, where a user could pay $7.99 a month for a blue check mark, no longer appears in iPhone apps.

  • Patience At The Right Time Made LLY Stock A Swing Trading Winner

    As we'll show with LLY stock, patience can be key to see if it's just a brief reaction or a move with staying power. Whereas most of them have spent the majority of their time below their 200-day lines and 50-day lines, LLY stock has usually found support at those levels. After basing for a couple of months over the summer, Eli Lilly popped up 7.5% on Sept. 28 with a lot of accompanying volume (1).

  • LegalZoom’s Earnings Were ‘Better Than Feared.’ Investors Still Have Concerns, Analyst Says.

    Wall Street is happy with LegalZoom’s earnings after the online legal- solutions and services company raised its financial guidance for the full year, but there are still near-term concerns investors are focused on. LegalZoom (ticker: LZ) reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of 5 cents a share on revenue of $154.4 million after the markets closed Thursday. Subscription revenue for the quarter was $91.4 million, an increase of 25% from last year.

  • Apple Gains Record $191 Market-Cap Value: ETFs Surge

    Apple saw its best single-day performance in more than two years that led to a record market value gain of $190.9 billion.

  • Companies to Delay IPOs in Current Market Climate, Goldman Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Private companies are prepared to continue holding off on going public through next year if the market doesn’t improve, said one of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s top technology bankers.Most Read from Bloomberg‘It’s All Gone’: FTX Bankruptcy Has Retail Traders Bracing for LossesBankrupt FTX Hit by Mysterious Outflow of About $662 MillionBankman-Fried’s Assets Plummet From $16 Billion to Zero in DaysElizabeth Holmes Asks for a Lenient 18-Month Sentence at HomeDemocrats Defy History, Ke

  • California’s Solar Subsidy Plan Is Really About Batteries

    (Bloomberg) -- California -- the biggest US solar market -- is poised to overhaul its landmark subsidy for rooftop panels to encourage homeowners to also install batteries to help stabilize its power grid and prevent blackouts.Most Read from Bloomberg‘It’s All Gone’: FTX Bankruptcy Has Retail Traders Bracing for LossesBankrupt FTX Hit by Mysterious Outflow of About $662 MillionBankman-Fried’s Assets Plummet From $16 Billion to Zero in DaysMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible as Senior Executiv

  • Disney announces upcoming layoffs, hiring freeze to cut costs in internal memo from CEO Bob Chapek: report

    Disney CEO Bob Chapek has warned staff members in an internal memo that they should expect to see the company take cost-saving measures, including layoffs and a hiring freeze.

  • Binance's CEO Warns Crypto Crisis Is Not Over

    The demise and bankruptcy of crypto brokerage FTX will not be the last downfall in the industry, Binance's CEO predicts.