HOLLYFRONTIER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Merger of HFC and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

On August 3, 2021, HollyFrontier announced that it had entered into an agreement to merge with Sinclair in a deal valued at approximately $1.8 billion. Pursuant to the merger agreement, HollyFrontier will form a new parent company, named “HF Sinclair Corporation” (“HF Sinclair”), which will replace HollyFrontier as the public company trading on the NYSE. At the closing, existing shares of HollyFrontier will be converted on a one-to-one basis into shares of common stock of HF Sinclair. In addition, HF Sinclair will issue approximately 60.2 million shares of common stock to Sinclair, representing 26.75% of the pro forma equity of HF Sinclair. The deal is scheduled to close in mid-2022.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that HollyFrontier’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for HollyFrontier’s stockholders.

