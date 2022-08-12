Hollysys Automation Technologies Reports Unaudited Financial Results for the Fiscal Year and the Fourth Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

Cision

Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Highlights

Total revenues were $707.5 million, an increase of 19.2% compared to the comparable prior year period.

Gross margin was 33.8%, compared to 36.8% for the comparable prior year period. Non-GAAP gross margin was 34.0%, compared to 36.8% for the comparable prior year period.

Net income attributable to Hollysys was $83.2 million, a decrease of 7.3% compared to the comparable prior year period. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys was $94.2 million, a decrease of 5.5% compared to the comparable prior year period.

Diluted earnings per share was $1.35, a decrease of 7.5% compared to the comparable prior year period. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.53, a decrease of 5.6% compared to the comparable prior year period.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $54.5 million.

Days sales outstanding ("DSO") of 171 days, compared to 180 days for the comparable prior year period.

Inventory turnover days of 58 days, compared to 51 days for the comparable prior year period.

Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Highlights

Total revenues were $182.1 million, an increase of 14.7% compared to the comparable prior year period.

Gross margin was 33.7%, compared to 37.8% for the comparable prior year period. Non-GAAP gross margin was 33.9%, compared to 37.9% for the comparable prior year period.

Net income attributable to Hollysys was $23.0 million, an increase of 4.9% compared to the comparable prior year period. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys was $24.7 million, a decrease of 12.0% compared to the comparable prior year period.

Diluted earnings per share was $0.37, an increase of 2.8% compared to the comparable prior year period. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.40, a decrease of 13.0% compared to the comparable prior year period.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $38.8 million.

DSO of 174 days, compared to 194 days for the comparable prior year period.

Inventory turnover days of 73 days, compared to 47 days for the comparable prior year period.

See the section entitled "Non-GAAP Measures" for more information about non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share.

BEIJING, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) ("Hollysys" or the "Company"), a leading provider of automation and control technologies and applications in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for fiscal year 2022 and the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2022. Dr. Changli Wang, the CEO and director of Hollysys, stated:

"We are delighted to report another fiscal year and the fourth quarter with solid financial and operational performance and firmly adhered to our tenet of automation for better lives, even under an unfavorable environment of the COVID-19 pandemic which constantly brings challenges. We are confident with our outstanding technologies, satisfactory services and established huge customer bases. Looking forward, Hollysys will unswervingly make progress based on the united efforts of our motivated and inspired management team, experts and employees, and will embrace jointly with our customers and investors for a more prosperous and vigorous future."

The Industrial Automation ("IA") business maintained its strong momentum with increased market shares as Hollysys undertook more key and challenging projects, which are expected to relieve the pain points of relevant industries by enhancing the efficiency in operation and contribute to achieving the national carbon peaking and carbon neutrality goals. In the chemical and petrochemical field, we adhere to the development strategy of enhancing our focus on significant projects in addition to normal projects. For example, a one-million-ton ethylene project was signed in Tianjin in which we will provide over 100,000 and 20,000 input/output ("I/O") points that will be connected to our Optical Bus Control System ("OCS")—the new released version of Distributed Control System ("DCS"), and Safety Instrumented System ("SIS"), along with Gas Detection System ("GDS"), respectively. The success in signing this project proves that Hollysys is capable of supplying control systems for any chemical process, as the advanced control of ethylene is known as the most sophisticated and critical process in the industry. Meanwhile, we present remarkable achievements and maintain our cooperation with national key customers like Sinopec Group and China National Petroleum Corporation ("CNPC"). For instance, a contract of huge SCADA system for the Guangxi Long-distance Natural Gas Pipeline Project was signed with Sinopec. Additionally, Hollysys also provided CNPC with Hia Advanced Process Control ("Hia APC") for producing 450,000 tons of synthetic ammonia / 800,000 tons of urea fertilizer, which as another milestone, was the first set of a 100% domestic control system application in the large chemical fertilizer industry in China.

We have also manifested remarkable performance and witnessed business growth in the valve and instrument market. For example, we signed with a world leading copper pipe and rod manufacturer for a Phase I project of 150,000 tons of high-performance copper foil, in which Hollysys provided holistic customized integrated, intelligent solutions, and over 4000 sets of various types of meters and valves. The project represents another milestone for Hollysys in electrical instrument installation engineering.

We continue our business growth by upgrading the capabilities of products in the pharmaceutical field. For example, a project for a pharmaceutical company was delivered in which Hollysys provided a customized intelligent control system based on HiaBatch. HiaBatch is remarkably flexible and efficient, which facilitates customers to operate more smartly and is highly recognized among customers in the industry. We successively signed new projects, including a Good Manufacturing Practice ("GMP") Application Programming Interface ("API") pilot test and production project along with the supply of DCS, SIS, electrical instrument and Batch Processing System ("BATCH").

Meanwhile, we constantly upgrade our Engineering Procurement Construction ("EPC") capacity. In the fourth fiscal quarter, we signed two breakthrough EPC projects regarding the whole workshop's engineering, which the lays foundation for our further exploration of EPC projects in the future.

Our business has witnessed continuous development in Indonesia and other overseas markets, and our control system, instruments and technologies are widely recognized. We have signed with Indonesian companies a contract for an electrical instrument engineering project and an additional contract of Phase II DCS and electrical instruments. To further cultivate and grow our business in the Central and Southeast Asia market, Hollysys will persevere in attracting talented people, optimizing market promotion and enhancing its overseas brand image.

In the high-speed rail sector, we continued to deliver on existing projects while retaining our market position. We provided on-ground solutions for Xiangyang East-Wanzhou North high-speed railway and participated in the reconstruction of the Beijing Fengtai Hub, which is now Asia's largest railway hub. Meanwhile, we continued to explore opportunities in service markets, covering replacement and overhaul, upgrades, spare parts sales, etc. The highlight for the service business is the successful launch of China's fifth high-speed railway with an operating speed of 350 km/h, the Shijiazhuang-Wuhan High-speed Railway. In this project, Hollysys actively responded to our client's demand for speed acceleration by upgrading the existing on-board and on-ground products. In the subway sector, our SCADA system for Kunming Subway Line 5 was successfully delivered. This marked another contribution of Hollysys to Kunming rail construction following the successful completion of the Kunming Subway Line 3 project and Kunming Changshui Airport Express project ("Kunming Airport project"),. In the subway signaling business, we won the automated people mover project of the T3B terminal and the fourth runway of Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport. This project, which follows our first subway signaling project—Kunming Airport project—represents another significant advancement for Hollysys in subway signaling. The project will utilize our proprietary GoA4 Fully Automatic Operation system and achieve effective and energy-saving operations. We are grateful for the industry recognition gained from our clients in the past year and we expect to make more contributions to China's urban rail transit system in the future.

The mechanical and electrical solutions ("M&E") segment of the Company manifests a stable performance with our smooth executions on various projects. The risk monitor and control will still be our future focus in this field.

With our continuous dedication to the industry and the support of experienced and passionate experts, we believe that we will continue to create greater value for our clients and shareholders.

Fiscal Year and the Fourth Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 Unaudited Financial Results Summary



(In USD thousands, except for %, number of shares and per share data)













Three months ended June 30,



Fiscal year ended June 30,

,

2022 2021 %

Change

2022 2021 %

Change

















Revenues $ 182,115 158,764 14.7 % $ 707,462 593,466 19.2 % Integrated solutions contracts

revenue $ 149,292 126,237 18.3 % $ 573,567 460,180 24.6 % Products sales $ 11,823 7,098 66.6 % $ 38,486 28,667 34.3 % Service rendered $ 21,000 25,429 (17.4) % $ 95,409 104,619 (8.8) % Cost of revenues $ 120,780 98,705 22.4 % $ 468,105 375,187 24.8 % Gross profit $ 61,335 60,059 2.1 % $ 239,357 218,279 9.7 % Total operating expenses $ 42,215 44,402 (4.9) % $ 164,813 131,034 25.8 % Selling $ 10,863 9,601 13.1 % $ 45,301 35,197 28.7 % General and administrative $ 23,323 30,260 (22.9) % $ 80,241 69,982 14.7 % Research and development $ 16,629 14,194 17.2 % $ 69,580 55,954 24.4 % VAT refunds and government

subsidies $ (8,600) (9,653) (10.9) % $ (30,309) (30,099) 0.7 % Income from operations $ 19,120 15,657 22.1 % $ 74,544 87,245 (14.6) % Other income, net $ 256 6,863 (96.3) % $ 2,185 10,449 (79.1) % Foreign exchange gain (loss) $ 4,000 (942) (524.6) % $ 1,789 (6,219) (128.8) % Gains on disposal of investments in an

equity investee $ - - - $ 7,995 - - Impairment loss of investments in cost

investees $ (773) - - $ (773) - - Share of net income (loss) of equity

investees $ 1,280 (1,331) (196.2) % $ 1,838 604 204.3 % Losses on disposal of subsidiaries

- - -

(3) - - Gains on disposal of an investment in

securities $ - 3,323 (100.0) % $ - 3,323 (100.0) % Dividend income from investments in

securities $ - 456 (100.0) % $ 85 912 (90.7) % Interest income $ 3,363 4,278 (21.4) % $ 12,698 14,131 (10.1) % Interest expenses $ (141) (125) 12.8 % $ (731) (553) 32.2 % Income tax expenses $ 3,928 6,317 (37.8) % $ 16,634 20,554 (19.1) % Net income (loss) attributable to non- controlling interests $ 155 (75) (306.7) % $ (189) (371) (49.1) % Net income attributable to Hollysys

Automation Technologies Ltd. $ 23,022 21,937 4.9 % $ 83,182 89,709 (7.3) % Basic earnings per share $ 0.38 0.36 5.6 % $ 1.36 1.48 (8.1) % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.37 0.36 2.8 % $ 1.35 1.46 (7.5) %

















Share-based compensation expenses $ 1,327 6,036 (78.0) % $ 9,709 9,724 (0.2) % Amortization of acquired intangible

assets $ 353 90 292.2 % $ 1,356 316 329.1 % Non-GAAP net income attributable to

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.(1) $ 24,702 28,063 (12.0) % $ 94,247 99,749 (5.5) % Non-GAAP basic earnings per share(1) $ 0.40 0.46 (13.0) % $ 1.54 1.65 (6.7) % Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(1) $ 0.40 0.46 (13.0) % $ 1.53 1.62 (5.6) % Basic weighted average number of

ordinary shares outstanding

61,195,317 60,698,727 0.8 %

61,007,506 60,566,709 0.7 % Diluted weighted average number of

ordinary shares outstanding

61,788,905 61,025,425 1.3 %

61,568,176 61,513,749 0.1 %

________

(1) See the section entitled "Non-GAAP Measures" for more information about these non-GAAP measures.

Operational Results Analysis for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2022

Compared to the prior fiscal year, the total revenues for fiscal year 2022 increased from $593.5 million to $707.5 million, representing an increase of 19.2%. Broken down by the revenue types, integrated solutions contracts revenue increased by 24.6% to $573.6 million, products sales revenue increased by 34.3% to $38.5 million, and services revenue decreased by 8.8% to $95.4 million.

The Company's total revenues can also be presented by segment as shown in the table below:

(In USD thousands)













Fiscal year ended June 30,





2022

2021





$

% to Total

Revenues

$

% to Total

Revenues

Industrial Automation

439,918

62.2

337,052

56.8

Rail Transportation Automation

183,785

26.0

188,171

31.7

Mechanical and Electrical Solution

83,759

11.8

68,243

11.5

Total

707,462

100.0

593,466

100.0



























Gross margin was 33.8% for fiscal year 2022, as compared to 36.8% for the prior fiscal year. Gross margins for integrated solutions contracts, product sales, and services rendered were 26.4%, 73.4% and 62.7% for fiscal year 2022, as compared to 26.9%, 81.5% and 68.1% for the prior fiscal year, respectively. Non-GAAP gross margin was 34.0% for fiscal year 2022, as compared to 36.8% for the prior fiscal year. Non-GAAP gross margin of integrated solutions contracts was 26.6% for fiscal year 2022, as compared to 27.0% for the prior fiscal year. See the section entitled "Non-GAAP Measures" for more information about non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP gross margin of integrated solutions contracts.

Selling expenses were $45.3 million for fiscal year 2022, representing an increase of $10.1 million, or 28.7%, compared to $35.2 million for the prior fiscal year. The increase was in line with our sales growth. Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenues were 6.4% and 5.9% for fiscal year 2022 and 2021, respectively. The increase of selling expenses was mainly due to the significant increase of sales scale year over year.

General and administrative expenses were $80.2 million for fiscal year 2022, representing an increase of $10.3 million, or 14.7%, compared to $70.0 million for the prior fiscal year, which was primarily due to a $7.5 million increase in credit losses and a $5.7 million increase in labor cost. Share-based compensation expenses were $9.7 million and $9.7 million for fiscal year 2022 and 2021, respectively. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenues were 11.3% and 11.8% for fiscal year 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Research and development expenses were $69.6 million for fiscal year 2022, representing an increase of $13.6 million, or 24.4%, compared to $56.0 million for the prior fiscal year, which was primarily due to our increased investments in research and development in connection with the upgrading of mainstream products and new products developed to meet the needs of the digital infrastructure market, such as the new generation DCS Macs V7, SIS Upgrade, OCS, smart factory and smart city rail. R&D expenses as a percentage of total revenues were 9.8% and 9.4% for fiscal year 2022 and 2021, respectively.

The VAT refunds and government subsidies were $30.3 million for fiscal year 2022, as compared to $30.1 million for the prior fiscal year, representing a $0.2 million, or 0.7%, increase.

The income tax expenses and the effective tax rate were $16.6 million and 16.7% for fiscal year 2022, as compared to $20.6 million and 18.7% for the prior fiscal year. The effective tax rate fluctuates, as the Company's subsidiaries contributed different pre-tax income at different tax rates.

Net income attributable to Hollysys was $83.2 million for fiscal year 2022, representing a decrease of 7.3% from $89.7 million reported in the prior fiscal year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys was $94.2 million or $1.53 per diluted share. See the section entitled "Non-GAAP Measures" for more information about non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys.

Diluted earnings per share was $1.35 for fiscal year 2022, representing a decrease of 7.5% from $1.46 in the prior fiscal year. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.53 for fiscal year 2022, representing a decrease of 5.6% from $1.62 in the prior fiscal year. These were calculated based on 61.6 million and 61.5 million diluted weighted average ordinary shares outstanding for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. See the section entitled "Non-GAAP Measures" for more information about non-GAAP diluted earnings per share.

Operational Results Analysis for the Fourth Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

Compared to the fourth quarter of the prior fiscal year, the total revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2022 increased from $158.8 million to $182.1 million, representing an increase of 14.7%. Broken down by the revenue types, integrated solutions contracts revenue increased by 18.3% to $149.3 million, products sales revenue increased by 66.6% to $11.8 million, and services revenue decreased by 17.4% to $21.0 million.

The Company's total revenues can also be presented by segment as shown in the table below:

(In USD thousands)

















Three months ended June 30,





2022

2021





$ % to Total

Revenues

$ % to Total

Revenues

Industrial Automation

121,771 66.9

94,779 59.7

Rail Transportation Automation

34,215 18.8

47,533 29.9

Mechanical and Electrical Solution

26,129 14.3

16,452 10.4

Total

182,115 100.0

158,764 100.0



























Gross margin was 33.7% for the three months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to 37.8% for the same period of the prior fiscal year. Gross margin of integrated solutions contracts, product sales, and service rendered was 27.1%, 75.4% and 57.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to 27.8%, 84.3% and 74.6% for the same period of the prior fiscal year, respectively. Non-GAAP gross margin was 33.9% for the three months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to 37.9% for the same period of the prior fiscal year. Non-GAAP gross margin of integrated solutions contracts was 27.3% for the three months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to 27.9% for the same period of the prior fiscal year. See the section entitled "Non-GAAP Measures" for more information about non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP gross margin of integrated solutions contracts.

Selling expenses were $10.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, representing an increase of $1.3 million, or 13.1%, compared to $9.6 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase was in line with our sales growth. Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenues were 6.0% and 6.0% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

General and administrative expenses were $23.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, representing a decrease of $6.9 million, or 22.9%, compared to $30.3 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year, which was primarily due to a $7.4 million decrease in third-party consulting fees and a $4.7 million decrease in share-based compensation expenses. Share-based compensation expenses were $1.3 million and $6.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenues were 12.8% and 19.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The decrease of G&A in the fourth quarter is mainly due to the lower third-party consulting fees year-over-year.

Research and development expenses were $16.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, representing an increase of $2.4 million, or 17.2%, compared to $14.2 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. Research and development expenses as a percentage of total revenues were 9.1% and 8.9% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

The VAT refunds and government subsidies were $8.6 million for three months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to $9.7 million for the same period in the prior fiscal year, representing a $1.1 million, or 10.9%, decrease.

The income tax expenses and the effective tax rate were $3.9 million and 14.5% for the three months ended June 30, 2022, respectively, as compared to $6.3 million and 22.4% for the comparable period in the prior fiscal year, respectively. The effective tax rate fluctuates, as the Company's subsidiaries contributed different pre-tax income at different tax rates.

Net income attributable to Hollysys was $23.0 million for three months ended June 30, 2022, representing an increase of 4.9% from $21.9 million reported in the comparable period in the prior fiscal year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys was $24.7 million or $0.40 per diluted share. See the section entitled "Non-GAAP Measures" for more information about non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys.

Diluted earnings per share was $0.37 for the three months ended June 30, 2022, representing an increase of 2.8% from $0.36 for the comparable period in the prior fiscal year. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.40 for the three months ended June 30, 2022, representing a decrease of 13.0% from $0.46 for the comparable period in the prior fiscal year. These were calculated based on 61.8 million and 61.0 million diluted weighted average ordinary shares outstanding for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. See the section entitled "Non-GAAP Measures" for more information about non-GAAP diluted earnings per share.

Contracts and Backlog Highlights

Hollysys achieved $1,057.9 million and $289.9 million in terms of the value of new contracts for the fiscal year and the three months ended June 30, 2022, respectively. The order backlog of contracts was $944.3 million as of June 30, 2022. The order backlog of contracts represents the amount of unrealized revenue to be earned from the contracts that Hollysys won. The detailed breakdown of new contracts and backlog by segment is shown in the table below: