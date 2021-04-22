U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,133.00
    +5.25 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,747.00
    +38.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,766.75
    +16.50 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,240.60
    +12.30 (+0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.85
    +0.42 (+0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.60
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    26.15
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2024
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5540
    -0.0100 (-0.64%)
     

  • Vix

    18.71
    +1.21 (+6.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3845
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.8930
    -0.0670 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    52,072.39
    -1,870.24 (-3.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,204.82
    -38.24 (-3.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,938.24
    +42.95 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,814.83
    -373.34 (-1.28%)
     

Hollywood Actress Demi Mann on the Importance of Earth Day and Saving the Planet

Hollywood Actress Demi Mann
·3 min read

Los Angeles, CA, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth Day is today, and it comes at a time when global warming is leading the planet towards a potentially catastrophic outcome. Polar ice caps are melting, sea levels are rising, and species face extinction. As the world knows now, the driving force behind these environmental changes is greenhouse gas emissions. Exacerbating the problem is pollution and deforestation. On Earth Day, as world leaders meet at the Global Climate Summit to commit their countries to taking action, Hollywood actress Demi Mann gives her thoughts on the importance of saving our planet for future generations.

“The children and grandchildren of the planet will be able to inherit only one planet from us,” Demi says. “Will we leave them one that is healthy or one that is devastated by manmade disasters? I think we all know what we want that answer to be. However, we are running out of time to avoid the worst outcomes of climate change. While we have been talking about pollution and greenhouse gas emissions for years, we must translate that into real action. Every world leader and every individual must do their part to protect our fragile planet.”

Demi supports the United Nations’ recommendations that global greenhouse gas emissions be lowered by 7.6% annually until 2030. “We must do what we can to keep global temperatures from rising more than 1.5 degrees celsius,” she says. “If we fail to do this, we will see worse heat waves and stronger storms that will affect the lives of countless people.”

She is thankful that so many nonprofits and passionate environmentalists have been fighting for years to save the planet. “Their work has been admirable. Unfortunately, it’s not enough. Emissions are still rising despite the brief decrease we saw last year from the pandemic’s lockdown. One cause of emissions is forest fires, like those that break out every year in places like California and Brazil. The Amazon has lost millions of acres, contributing to climate change. We are destroying precious environmental resources that our planet needs in order to be healthy.”

Demi believes that to keep world temperatures from rising to potentially disastrous levels, every person must reduce their carbon footprint. “Driving less is an important step to take,” she says. “Carbon dioxide emissions from transportation pollute our cities and contribute to global warming. If you can walk to school, work, or the store, you can reduce your impact on the planet. Remember to keep your car’s tires aired up since low tire pressure can hurt your fuel economy. Carpooling is also a great way to help reduce emissions.”

Flying less is another option. “This is hard, I admit,” says Demi. “Sometimes the distances you have to travel are so great that flying can be the only feasible form of travel. If that’s the case for you, why not budget into your trip a donation to a few organizations that support sustainable living? That way you’ll be able to lessen the impact of flying on the environment. It could be a good trade.”

What you eat can make a difference, too. “Livestock are responsible for a sizable percentage of emissions - 14.5%,” Demi states. “By eating fresh fruits and vegetables, you can reduce your carbon footprint. You can see that we all have the ability to make many choices, big or small, that will lead our planet in a healthier direction.”

Demi is hopeful that the Global Climate Summit will lead Earth in a new direction. “We need our leaders to make commitments to the health of our planet and to follow through with them. However, protecting our planet is really on all of us,” she says. “Remember that there is no one who cannot make a difference. It is up to us to make sure that the planet we leave for the next generation is as beautiful as we can make it.”

Contact:

Demi Mann
Demimann@hotmail.com

https://www.instagram.com/DemiMann1/


Recommended Stories

  • Africa's week in pictures: 16-22 April 2021

    A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent.

  • Algerian author Said Djabelkhir sentenced to jail for offending Islam

    Said Djabelkhir is out on bail and says he will appeal against his three-year prison sentence.

  • Israeli officials will object to restoration of Iran deal in D.C. visit

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed the delegation traveling to Washington, D.C. next week for strategic talks on Iran to stress their objection to a U.S. return to the 2015 nuclear deal and to refuse to discuss its contents, Israeli officials say. Why it matters: That position is similar to the one Israel took in the year before the 2015 nuclear deal was announced, which led to a rift between the Israeli government and the Obama administration. History could now repeat itself.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Netanyahu's stance was criticized at the time by many in the Israeli defense establishment as being counterproductive. Driving the news: Senior Israeli national security officials will descend on Washington next week for talks on Iran. They include national security adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat, Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Gen. Aviv Kochavi, military intelligence chief Tamir Hayman and Mossad director Yossi Cohen.Netanyahu convened a meeting on Thursday with those officials, Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi to discuss the policies that will be presented in Washington.The decision at the end of the meeting was to stress that a return to the deal would put Israel in danger, and to otherwise decline to discuss the talks in Vienna, an Israeli official said.During the meeting on Thursday, Netanyahu stressed that Israel is not a party to the nuclear deal and is therefore not bound by it in any way.Netanyahu said Israel will act only according to its national security interests, but will maintain its freedom of operation against Iran in the region. What’s next: Netanyahu, Gantz and Ashkenazi decided that Israel would be willing to discuss the parameters of a “longer and stronger” nuclear deal in the future, if the U.S. and other world powers decide to go in that direction, per Israeli officials.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • U.S. companies are beating profit estimates at record rate

    While it's still early in the earnings period, a record percentage of first-quarter profit reports from major U.S. companies are coming in above analysts' expectations. Earnings are rebounding from last year's pandemic-fueled lows, but many companies were holding off on giving guidance, making it harder for analysts to estimate results for this year. With results in from 110 of the S&P 500 companies as of Thursday, 85.5% have beaten analysts' estimates for earnings per share, according to Refinitiv's data.

  • ECB Keeps Stimulus Settings in Place to Await Economic Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank left its crisis-fighting tools unchanged, asserting that its current stimulus settings are powerful enough to put the economy on track for a rebound later this year.The Governing Council kept the size of its pandemic-bond buying program at 1.85 trillion euros ($2.2 trillion), confirming that purchases will run at an elevated pace in the current quarter.Officials also held the deposit rate at -0.5% and said they will continue to provide long-term loans to banks to keep credit flowing to businesses and households.President Christine Lagarde will hold a virtual press conference at 2:30 p.m. Frankfurt time, where she’s likely to be quizzed about how long the ECB plans to keep its stimulus in place after vaccinations allow lockdowns to ease and a euro-zone recovery takes hold.At its last meeting in March, the ECB pledged to significantly step up asset purchases to contain the fallout of a government-bond sell-off that was driven by a speedy U.S. economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Such market moves pose a risk to euro-zone activity, as sovereign yields are used as a reference for the cost of bank loans to companies and households.Officials have spent an average net 17 billion euros per week under their pandemic program since then, up from about 14 billion per week in the first weeks of 2021. The aim is to keep borrowing costs for companies, households and governments across the euro area favorable during the pandemic. Net purchases are currently set to last until the end of March 2022.More than 60% of economists in a recent Bloomberg survey expect the ECB to stick to that timeline, despite regular pledges from officials that they will extend and expand the program if needed.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The most logical action for Lagarde at the press conference is probably to express cautious optimism on the economic outlook without providing many hints on the pace of weekly PEPP buying beyond 2Q.”-David Powell, To read his report, click here.The European Union has significantly stepped up its pace of vaccinations in recent weeks, smoothing the path for an economic rebound that’s expected to gain strength in the second half of the year. For now, wide parts of the bloc are still facing severe restrictions to fight an elevated level of infections.Lagarde may also be asked about the ECB’s plans for winding down emergency stimulus, as well as the institution’s ongoing strategy review. The latter, which includes a likely revision of the central bank’s “below, but close to 2%” inflation target, is set to produce results by September.The timetable risks clouding the outlook for investors trying to judge the ECB’s intentions for policy during the recovery phase. That raises the specter of volatile borrowing costs -- a so-called taper tantrum -- that could undermine the region’s bounce back from the virus lockdowns.Belgian central-bank chief Pierre Wunsch said this month he hopes the ECB can begin exit talks “within a reasonable time frame,” and his Dutch colleague Klaas Knot suggested tapering purchases from the third quarter.France’s Francois Villeroy de Galhau has proposed a transition from pandemic bond-buying to an “adapted” version of an older purchase program, while maintaining negative interest rates, long-term bank loans and explicit guidance on its inflation tolerance.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Central Bank Rate Hike Chatter Weighing on Prices

    The direction and the price action will ultimately be determined by whether investors will continue to be willing to chase the market higher.

  • The Dow Fell 321 Points Because Biden Pulled the Plug

    Stocks were only moderately lower until a report that President Joe Biden was considering raising capital-gains taxes. The three major U.S. stock indexes ended materially lower.

  • The worst mistake you can make on a Zoom job interview: ‘It’s the first thing that occurs and it never goes well’

    As the class of 2021 plans to graduate next month, many college seniors are worried about landing a job amid the pandemic and an uncertain labor market.

  • Biden Eyeing Tax Rate as High as 43.4% in Next Economic Package

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will propose almost doubling the capital gains tax rate for wealthy individuals to 39.6% to help pay for a raft of social spending that addresses long-standing inequality, according to people familiar with the proposal.For those earning $1 million or more, the new top rate, coupled with an existing surtax on investment income, means that federal tax rates for wealthy investors could be as high as 43.4%. The new marginal 39.6% rate would be an increase from the current base rate of 20%, the people said on the condition of anonymity because the plan is not yet public.A 3.8% tax on investment income that funds Obamacare would be kept in place, pushing the tax rate on returns on financial assets higher than rates on some wage and salary income, they said.QuickTake: How Capital Gains Are Taxed and What Biden Might DoStocks slid the most in more than a month on the news, with the S&P 500 Index down 0.9% at the close. Ten-year Treasury yields fell to 1.54% from an intraday high of 1.59% before Bloomberg’s report.The proposal could reverse a long-standing provision of the tax code that taxes returns on investment lower than on labor. Biden campaigned on equalizing the capital gains and income tax rates for wealthy individuals, saying it’s unfair that many of them pay lower rates than middle-class workers.White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, asked about the capital-gains plan at a press briefing Thursday, said, “we’re still finalizing what the pay-fors look like.” Biden is expected to release the proposal next week as part of the tax increases to fund social spending in the forthcoming “American Families Plan.”Other measures that the administration has discussed in recent weeks include enhancing the estate tax for the wealthy. Biden has warned that those earning over $400,000 can expect to pay more in taxes. The White House has already rolled out plans for corporate tax hikes, which go to fund the $2.25 trillion infrastructure-focused “American Jobs Plan.”Republicans have insisted on retaining the 2017 tax cuts implemented by former President Donald Trump, and argued that the current capital-gains framework encourages saving and promotes future economic growth.“It’s going to cut down on investment and cause unemployment,” Chuck Grassley of Iowa, a top Republican on the Senate Finance Committee and former chair of that panel, said of the Biden capital-gains plan. He lauded the result of the 2017 tax cuts, and said, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”GOP lawmakers on Thursday called for repurposing previously appropriated, unused pandemic-relief funds to help pay for their counteroffer infrastructure plan. The group underlined opposition to tax hikes, other than a potential revamp of the levies that go toward highway funding in a way that would cover electric vehicles.Earlier: GOP Counters Biden With $568 Billion Infrastructure PlanBiden will detail the American Families Plan in a joint address to Congress on April 28. It is set to include a wave of new spending on children and education, including a temporary extension of an expanded child tax credit that would give parents up to $300 a month for young children or $250 for those six and older.Biden’s proposal to equalize the tax rates for wage and capital gains income for high earners would greatly curb the favorable tax treatment on so-called carried interest, which is the cut of profits on investments taken by private equity and hedge fund managers.The plan would effectively end carried interest benefits for fund managers making more than $1 million, because they wouldn’t be able to pay lower capital gains rates on their earnings. Those earning less than $1 million may be able to still claim the tax break, unless Biden repeals the tax provision entirely.The capital gains increase would raise $370 billion over a decade, according to an estimate from the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center based on Biden’s campaign platform.For $1 million earners in high-tax states, rates on capital gains could be above 50%. For New Yorkers, the combined state and federal capital gains rate could be as high as 52.22%. For Californians, it could be 56.7%.Democrats have said current capital gains rates largely help top earners who get their income through investments rather than in the form of wages, resulting in lower tax rates for wealthy people than those they employ.Capital gains taxes are paid when an asset is sold, and are applied to the amount of appreciation on the asset from when it was bought to when it is sold.Congressional Democrats have separately proposed a series of changes to capital-gains taxation, including imposing the levies annually instead of when they are sold.“There ought to be equal treatment for wages and wealth,” Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat who’s the chamber’s top tax-writer, told reporters in a phone briefing Thursday. “On the Finance Committee we will be ready to raise whatever sums the Senate Democratic caucus thinks are necessary.”(Updates with market close in fourth paragraph, carried interest background in 12th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Already got your third stimulus check? A little extra may be on the way

    The IRS is sending out "plus-up" payments — see if you can expect one.

  • Biden to propose nearly doubling capital gains tax for wealthy: report

    President Joe Biden will propose nearly doubling the capital gains tax rate for wealthy Americans to 39.6%, Bloomberg News reported Thursday. Combined with an existing surtax on investment income, Bloomberg said, that means federal tax rates for investors could be as high as 43.4%. Bloomberg cited people familiar with the proposal. The president is expected to release the proposal next week as part of the tax increases to fund social spending in the forthcoming "American Families Plan," Bloomberg said. U.S. stocks turned lower on the news.

  • Grayscale Added Nearly $1B in Crypto in 24 Hours

    The digital asset manager added large numbers of altcoins to its holdings including horizen and livepeer.

  • Daily Mail owner sues Google over search results

    The owner of the MailOnline site alleges the search engine has hidden links to its coverage on certain topics.

  • I Went From 'Why Do I Own AT&T?' to 'Wow, Am I Glad I Own AT&T'

    For such a long time, I would scan my portfolio for something to get rid of -- this is something I do regularly in good times and in bad. I never like to hang on to stocks that don't perform for very long.

  • My coworker wants to sell her house as prices have skyrocketed. The co-signer on her mortgage demands 25%. Can she sell without his permission?

    ‘It seems this person is entitled to nothing, but as he was a co-signer of the loan, my friend is in a tough spot.’

  • Dimon: 'Guessing at market tops, market bottoms, that is a complete loser's game'

    Dimon says a 'booming economy will justify today's prices.'

  • With SPACs down as much as 90%, there are finally some good buys

    It seems that all year I’ve been warning about valuations being out of whack with reality, especially in small-cap tech, which includes most SPACs. SPACs are being slammed as former “diamond hands” turn into weak-handed sellers who are (rightly, in most cases) trying to stop losses that are piling up in their portfolios. Speaking of SPACs, the markets are still suffering from SPAChaustion and a Coinbase Overhype Top, as I’ve also been saying for a few weeks now.

  • ‘Sales have a good deal further to fall’: Property prices see record growth, but existing-home sales decline

    The numbers: Existing-home sales declined for the second straight month, reflecting the challenges buyers continue to face in the competitive real-estate market. Existing home-sales fell 3.7% to a seasonally-adjusted, annual rate of 6.01 million in March, the National Association of Realtors reported. “The sales for March would have been measurably higher, had there been more inventory,” Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors, said in the report.

  • When will more 'plus-up' payments arrive? Nearly 700,000 catch-up checks this week went to people who qualify for more stimulus money

    Some who filed 2020 income tax returns may qualify for more stimulus money now and the IRS is making those adjustments.

  • Why you should plan to leave money to your kids

    When you’re planning (and managing) your retirement finances, arguably your most important goal should be to avoid running out of money. If you can meet your needs taking out 3%, you’re in very little danger of running out of money.