Hollywood Casino Columbus operator aims to start building Ohio's first casino hotel by fall

Penn Entertainment, which operates Hollywood Casino Columbus, aims to start building a 200-room hotel this fall, making it the first hotel and casino in Ohio.

It's been 10 years since the casinos opened in Ohio; gambling in Ohio will include sports gaming on Jan. 1. Hollywood Casino promotes the upcoming sports betting.

Work is scheduled to begin this fall on a 200-room hotel next to Hollywood Casino Columbus on the West Side, fulfilling a long desire for a hotel on the site.

Penn Entertainment, the casino's operator and developer, first discussed adding a hotel to the property even before the casino opened in October 2012.

While hotels are commonly part of casinos, this would be the first hotel with one of Ohio's four main casinos, although Jack Casino in Cleveland and the Hard Rock Casino in Cincinnati partner with neighboring downtown hotels.

Hollywood Casino's nearest partner hotel — the Hilliard Holiday Inn — is more than 5 miles away. Only a few hotels or motels are near the casino, including the Red Roof Inn and 40 Motel, both on West Broad Street.

More: Hollywood Casino set to open Columbus' first Wahlburgers this month

Officials from Penn and the Columbus/Central Ohio Building and Construction Trades Council plan to announce a "community benefit agreement" between the parties Friday that paves the way for construction to begin.

“Having helped build the Hollywood Casino back in 2009, it is a pleasure to once again partner with the team at Penn Entertainment and Hollywood Casino on this expansion project,” Dorsey Hager, executive secretary of the Columbus Building Trades Council, said in a news release.

The seven-story, 150,000-square-foot hotel is expected to include 200 rooms including suites. The hotel will also house a restaurant and bar, conference and meeting space, a fitness center and outdoor seating terrace.

The hotel will not be physically attached to the casino but will be connected via a walkway. Penn will operate the hotel.

More: Here's why Ohioans may bet way more than $1 billion on sports in March

Rick Skinner, vice president and general manager of Hollywood Casino, expects the hotel to employ about 100 workers.

“We are excited to bring new amenities in addition to a fabulous place for our players to stay,” Skinner said in a news release. “This will allow us to provide a full conference and banquet package for our sales team to offer existing clients but also attract new business to central Ohio and the West Side with our conference and meeting space abilities."

While Penn Entertainment's other Ohio casino, in Toledo, lacks a hotel, Penn does operate hotels as many of its casinos outside the state, including the Hollywood Casino at the Meadows in Pittsburgh and Hollywood Casino Greektown in Detroit.

jweiker@dispatch.com

@JimWeiker

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Hollywood Casino Columbus operator aims to build on-site hotel