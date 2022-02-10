U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,504.08
    -83.10 (-1.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,241.59
    -526.47 (-1.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,185.64
    -304.73 (-2.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,051.16
    -32.34 (-1.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.92
    +0.04 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.20
    -10.20 (-0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    23.16
    -0.36 (-1.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1409
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0310
    +0.1020 (+5.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3545
    -0.0018 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.0960
    +0.0660 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,543.68
    -692.69 (-1.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,020.10
    -0.08 (-0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,672.40
    +28.98 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

In Hollywood, everything gets a reboot -- even MoviePass

Brian Heater
·4 min read

MoviePass’ 2.0 kickoff press conference got off to a suitably rocky start. After a high energy introduction montage of upcoming film trailers, founder and new owner Stacy Spikes took the stage amid some audio issues, eventually switching over to a handheld mic.

Say what you will about the firm’s previous struggles, but Spikes has learned to laugh at things (a bit), quickly clicking into an image of the Hindenburg on the slide deck behind him as a kind of shorthand for how things had previously played out.

The entrepreneur devoted the first few minutes of the Lincoln Center event to unpacking some of what went wrong with the firm. “First we’re going to talk about basically what happened,” he explained with a laugh. The slide advanced to a shot of MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe and Helios and Matheson CEO Ted Farnsworth smiling and holding up MoviePass cards. Spikes waved off what sounded like jeers from the friendly audience.

“A lot of people lost money, a lot of people lost trust,” he explained. “There were a lot of people who were hurt and disappointed, and I was one of those people.” Less than three years after acquiring the company, Helios and Matheson declared Chapter 7, sealing MoviePass’ fate in the process.

Image Credits: MoviePass

In a perfectly 2022 startup twist, Spikes says he was informed that MoviePass was back on the market by a documentary crew making a film about the company’s admittedly spectacular rise and fall. Twenty-one days after making a bid, a bankruptcy court approved the purchase. We spoke to Spikes shortly after the news broke last November and he offered the following very blunt assessment of the app’s technical issues:

That wasn’t technical, because it was intentional. When I was CEO, the MoviePass app worked great. It functioned. Peopled loved the ease of service. I can go wherever I want, I can walk up to any theater. We had a larger footprint than Fandango and Movie Tickets combined. In any theater, probably except for drive-ins or cash-only, you could use MoviePass. So that ease of use and simplicity was perfect. We worked a lot of years to get that that right. Everything that transpired after that was intentional. Those weren’t technical issues. Them deciding to pull AMC Theaters, or your app not working fully were not technical issues.

It's clear those old wounds won’t heal overnight, but today’s event was about the form MoviePass 2.0 will take when it launches (according to plans) this summer. It also found Spikes putting out a call for equity crowdfunding in the relaunch. The service’s site has a signup form for those interested in investing. Spend enough and you can score a lifetime membership.

In a sense, the original version was a victim of its own successes, growing at an unsustainable rate. Spikes' presentation attempted to walk the line between modest growth plans, while laying out a “moonshot” of facilitating 30% of all theatrical sales by 2030.

Image Credits: MoviePass

At the core of the new service is a credit system -- one MoviePass says is fostered by underlying web3 technologies (without laying out too many details on that front). Effectively, films will cost a different number of credits depending on a variety of variables, including whether you chose to see a film, say, on a Tuesday afternoon or a Friday night. Credits will roll over monthly and can be traded. Users can also spend more credits to bring a friend.

MoviePass refers to it as a “virtual currency.” It’s one that users can earn by watching ads through Preshow -- another Spikes-founded firm. Anthony describes a demo of the feature back in 2019 thusly:

Spikes demonstrated this feature for me last week, showing me how his face unlocked the PreShow app. Once he’d chosen the film he wanted to watch, he was presented with a package of video ads that were specifically selected to run with that movie — and any time he looked away from the screen or moved too far away from his phone, the ads would stop playing. (Apparently the sensitivity can be dialed up or down depending on user feedback.)

The visual of an ad that stops the moment a user stops looking is certainly a jarring one -- and something that's already drawn its share of dystopian comparisons. But it's also probably the future of ad monetization, if we're being honest here for a minute. In addition to all of that, the new MoviePass is also opening a signup for theaters to partner with the service. It says a number are currently on-board, including New York’s Angelika.

Recommended Stories

  • Here is Best of the Best fried chicken in Knox County as voted on by readers in 2021

    Here are the 2021 Best of the Knox County fried chicken in the Galesburg, Illinois, area – all chosen by reader vote.

  • ‘Beauty And the Beast’ Prequel Series Not Going Forward At Disney+ For Now

    Disney+’s Beauty and the Beast prequel series will not be moving forward at this time. The decision comes as the lead cast of the eight-episode series had been assembled ahead of the planned summer 2022 shoot in the U.K. According to sources, the call not to proceed with the show was made for creative reasons, […]

  • Bowser sentenced to 40-month prison sentence for video game crimes

    A US federal court has sentenced Canadian hacker Doug Bowser to 40 months in prison for his involvement in Switch hacking group Team Xecuter.

  • Astra's cubesat launch for NASA ends in failure

    Astra's cubesat mission for NASA has ended in failure after the rocket stage separation went haywire.

  • Pizza shop thought ad featured ‘tasteful’ cappuccino art — but it hid a naked man

    “Didn’t see it at first but once you see it you can’t unsee it.”

  • Why AMC Entertainment Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) were soaring in morning trading Wednesday after the movie theater chain announced it had hired an executive who previously served in PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division to fill the newly created position of vice president of growth strategy. Ellen Copaken also served at Hostess Brands (NASDAQ: TWNK) and will be charged with helping to expand AMC's popcorn business. The movie theater stock was up 9.7% at 11:27 am ET on the news.

  • Pat Sajak walks off set after unprecedented 'Wheel of Fortune' win

    It has been a historic week on "Wheel of Fortune," as Wednesday marked the first three-peat in bonus round history.

  • Coinbase removes cryptocurrency links after 'rug pull' warnings

    Coinbase Global has removed 'how to buy' instructions for at least three crypto tokens which have been the subject of 'rug pull' warnings that investors may lose their money, saying on Thursday it plans to improve safeguards. Jaclyn Sales, a spokesperson for Coinbase, said the links were removed from the cryptocurrency exchange's website after they were brought to its attention this week by Reuters. Nasdaq-listed Coinbase features pages offering tips on investing in tokens and the pages in question were informational rather than making them available to trade on its app or wallet.

  • Facebook Parent Meta Capitalizes On Super Bowl Ad To Promote Metaverse

    Meta Platforms Inc's (NASDAQ: FB) Super Bowl ad looks to sell the metaverse promise and its virtual-reality headsets with the help of an out-of-work animatronic singing dog, the Wall Street Journal reports. The commercial that the Meta aims to run during the game features the company's Quest 2 headset, which sells for at least $299. The ad depicts an animatronic band with a steady gig at a Chuck E. Cheese-style arcade restaurant called Questy's, WSJ noted. Related Content: Here's How Alibaba Is

  • Unsuccessful Astra launch

    Unsuccessful Astra launch

  • Spotify Lost Sight of What Made It Great

    When Spotify signed a reported $100 million multiyear deal in 2020 for the privilege of exclusively streaming Joe Rogan’s popular podcast, it was only a matter of time before people started firing at the massive target the company put on its own back. Also unfortunately for Spotify, the controversy is tailor-made for generational division. The all-ages battle royale kicked off with Boomers Neil Young and Joni Mitchell utilizing that most 1960s form of mobilization and persuasion—boycott and protest—to try and get Spotify to deplatform Rogan.

  • Adidas tweets pictures of bare breasts to push its new sports bras

    Adidas (ADDYY) promoted its sports bra collection on Twitter (TWTR) and Instagram (FB) on Wednesday by posting an image composed of dozens of bare breasts in all of their natural glory. “Which is why our new sports bra range contains 43 styles, so everyone can find the right fit for them.” “We’ve re-engineered our entire portfolio with 43 new styles, available in 72 sizes, catering to more bodies and workouts than ever before,” the German sports company explains in a news release, which notes that 90% of women aren’t wearing the right size sports bra.

  • Report: Amazon retail CEO Dave Clark sells Medina home, moves to Dallas

    He sold the home for $14.5 million — more than double what he paid for it — before Washington's 7% capital gains tax was set to take effect at the beginning of 2022.

  • U.S. lawmakers introduce bipartisan bill to address social media addiction

    U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat, and Cynthia Lummis, a Republican, introduced a bill aimed at addressing addiction to social media platforms like Meta Platform's Facebook or Twitter. A Facebook whistleblower, Frances Haugen, made a big splash last year with documents showing that subsidiary Instagram was harmful to teenagers while others have alleged that social media platforms spread dangerous misinformation about coronavirus and the vaccines to prevent it, among other ills. Under the bill, the National Science Foundation and National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine would do a study into potential interventions that Facebook or others could use to address problems of social media addiction, Klobuchar's office said in a release on Thursday.

  • Disturbed’s David Draiman Slams “Hypocritical” Trevor Noah over Joe Rogan Takedown

    The metal frontman offered up Noah's past controversial jokes to prove his point. Disturbed’s David Draiman Slams “Hypocritical” Trevor Noah over Joe Rogan Takedown Spencer Kaufman

  • Yes, Anna Chlumsky is tired of talking about 'My Girl.' 'You ever get sick of talking about that recital you did when you were 10?'

    Chlumsky, now 41, stars in the upcoming "Inventing Anna."

  • 'My Unorthodox Life' Star Julia Haart Got Fired And Divorced In One Day

    'My Unorthodox Life' star Julia Haart, 50, split from her husband Silvio Scaglia hours after being fired. Here's what to know (and what it means for the show):

  • Here's Why Kim Kardashian's New 'Vogue' Photos Are Being Accused of 'Blackfishing'

    After Kim Kardashian’s March 2022 Vogue cover was released on Wednesday, there was a conversation around the photo concept for the shoot because many of the images look very familiar. It was the Instagram account Diet Prada who first pointed out that there was a lot of inspiration drawn from many of supermodel Naomi Campbell’s […]

  • 'My 600-Lb. Life' Star Destinee LaShaee Dies At Age 30

    Destinee LaShaee, the first transgender star on the TLC series 'My 600-Lb Life', has died at age 30. Her brother shared the news with fans on Tuesday.

  • Adidas sports bra ad shows 25 people's bare breasts so 'everyone can find the right fit'

    Adidas shocked the internet after posting a photo of 25 people's bare breasts for an ad for sports bras.