Hollywood School Announces Ukrainian Education Drive

LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- West Hollywood College Preparatory School needs the public's help in assisting Ukrainian war refugees. Elina Dvorskoya, former director of a large school in Kiev and the principal of WHCPS, is seeking financial support for the education of children whose families have fled the war in Ukraine.

WHCPS is a fully accredited K-12 school that has existed for over twenty-two years, has a Ukrainian-speaking staff, and offers student Visa support.

The school now asks for donations for the education and living expenses for the children of Ukrainian war refugees.

We urgently need any monetary support you can offer during this crisis.

West Hollywood College Preparatory School was founded in 2000 by Dr. Elina Dvorskaya. An educator with over 45 years teaching and school administration experience, Dr. Dvorskaya dreamed of founding a school in America that would offer a supportive, family like environment with small classes, exceptional teachers, and excellent math, science and arts programs.

