Hollywood Wants To Use AI Replicas Of Actors, Major US Banks Deliver Q2 Earnings, Artificial Sweetener Aspartame Classified As 'Possible Carcinogen:' Today's Top Stories

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: ROIV ), a biotech company founded by Vivek Ramaswamy , a Republican presidential candidate, is reportedly in discussions with Roche Holdings AG (OTC: RHHBY ) regarding the potential sale of an experimental drug for a debilitating stomach disease.

The drug at the center of the talks is RVT-3101 for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

The deal, which may exceed $7 billion in value, could be announced in the near future. However, the negotiations are still ongoing, and there is a possibility that the talks could collapse or another buyer could emerge.