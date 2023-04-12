Holman Logistics Announces the Scheduled Opening of a New Warehousing Facility in the Pacific Northwest

The new state-of-the-art location in the Spanaway - Frederickson, Wash. area will support growth objectives.

KENT, Wash., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holman Logistics (holmanusa.com) announced plans today to relocate two of its Kent, Wash. multi-client warehousing operations to a new warehousing and distribution center location. The new facility is located at 4633 196th St. E., Spanaway, Wash., and will begin operations in April 2023. Both Kent facilities were purchased last year by a commercial real estate organization.

"Our new Warehousing and Distribution facility will offer several benefits for existing and new customers and also will provide the additional space we need to support our business growth objectives," commented Holman President Brien Downie. "In addition to providing state-of-the-art warehousing features, the new facility will provide easier access to and from the site and mobility within the new location for truck drivers picking up and dropping off shipments."

Holman currently operates eight facilities within the Pacific Northwest and 12 additional locations across the United States.

Downie concluded, "While our two Kent facilities served us well for decades, we are excited to move into our new expanded location. We know this change will benefit our customers and our Holman Team Members as we work to deliver on our Brand Promise of providing Extraordinary Service."

About Holman Logistics

Holman has a long history of continuous operation since its founding in 1864. Today, Holman provides logistics support, including warehousing, manufacturing logistics, omnichannel fulfillment, and transportation services for customers in the business-to-business and business-to-consumer marketplace. Holman provides services for multi-client and dedicated accounts at Holman-owned and customer locations across the United States. More information is available at holmanusa.com.

