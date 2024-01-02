Holmes-Wayne lineman graduates leadership program

MILLERSBURG − Holmes-Wayne Electric Cooperative lineman and crew leader Mike Martin graduated from the statewide Cooperative Leadership Edge skills program.

The yearlong leadership program, hosted by the HWEC trade association Ohio Electric Cooperatives, aims to hone the skills of the next generation of electric cooperative leaders, according to a news release.

The course required six courses, two assessments and a capstone project. Coursework focused on coaching employees, managing conflict, adapting communication approaches, carrying out difficult conversations and delivering results.

HWEC invests in training and development with the goal of serving consumer-members with top talent and skills, according to President/CEO Glenn Miller.

Holmes-Wayne Electric Cooperative lineman and crew leader presented Mike Martin's capstone project at the graduation ceremony of the Holmes-Wayne Electric Cooperative leadership program.

“We’re not just an electricity provider, we’re here to make this area an even better place to live, work and serve,” Miller said in the release. “That means investing in our employees and making sure we’re providing the best possible community services. We’re really proud of Mike’s accomplishment, and we’re pleased to have him on our staff. He is a critical asset to our organization.”

Martin was selected to speak at the Leadership Edge graduation and share his capstone project.

Martin is a West Holmes high school graduate and started his career at the cooperative in 2002. He began as an apprentice and is now a class A lineman and crew leader.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Holmes-Wayne lineman Mike Martin graduates leadership program